SAN DIEGO (AP) - Once the fog finally lifted over Torrey Pines, a familiar figure in the U.S. Open was plain to see.
A long Thursday ended in darkness with Russell Henley in the lead and Louis Oosthuizen poised to join him when the fog-delayed opening round wrapped up Friday morning. There were a few surprises, typical of the start at most majors.
LONDON (AP) — UEFA is in talks with the British government about allowing foreign soccer fans to fly into London for games in the latter stages of the European Championship to avoid moving them from Wembley Stadium.
PITTSBURGH (TNS) - Dwayne Haskins said he's been a big fan of Ben Roethlisberger since he was 7 years old and watched the Steelers quarterback win the Super Bowl in 2005. He appreciates that Roethlisberger said his arm is so strong he can throw a football through a car wash without it getting wet.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Khris Middleton and the Milwaukee Bucks refused to fold under pressure and wouldn't allow Kevin Durant to produce one more remarkable comeback that could end their second-round playoff series.
UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Brayden Point kept up his scoring touch with a tiebreaking goal late in the second period, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 27 shots and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Islanders 2-1 on Thursday night to take a 2-1 lead in the Stanley Cup semifinals.
Rafael Nadal and Naomi Osaka are sitting out Wimbledon, leaving the oldest Grand Slam tennis tournament without two of the sport's biggest stars as it returns after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
COPENHAGEN (AP) — Substitute Kevin de Bruyne set up one goal and scored the winner himself to give Belgium a 2-1 victory over Denmark in a European Championship game marked by an emotional tribute to Christian Eriksen in the first half.
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Slovakia defender Denis Vavro and a member of the team’s coaching staff have tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the European Championship match against Sweden, coach Stefan Tarkovic said Thursday.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks dropped their 22nd straight road game Wednesday night, matching the 1963 Mets and '43 Philadelphia Athletics for the major league record with a 13-7 loss to the San Francisco Giants.
WASHINGTON (TNS) - The not-so-proud losers of 10 in a row, the Pirates needed this like they would PNC Park to fill with water and float away or the 2021 MLB draft to be inexplicably pushed to next summer.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Paul George scored 37 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a 119-111 victory over the Utah Jazz in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinals series Wednesday night.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Christen Press scored late in the first half, Lynn Williams added a goal in the final moments and the U.S. women’s national team wrapped up its Summer Series with a 2-0 victory over Nigeria on Wednesday night in the last match before settling on a lineup for the Olympics.