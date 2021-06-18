SAN DIEGO (AP) - Once the fog finally lifted over Torrey Pines, a familiar figure in the U.S. Open was plain to see.

A long Thursday ended in darkness with Russell Henley in the lead and Louis Oosthuizen poised to join him when the fog-delayed opening round wrapped up Friday morning. There were a few surprises, typical of the start at most majors.

Haskins seeks fresh start
Haskins seeks fresh start

PITTSBURGH (TNS) - Dwayne Haskins said he's been a big fan of Ben Roethlisberger since he was 7 years old and watched the Steelers quarterback win the Super Bowl in 2005. He appreciates that Roethlisberger said his arm is so strong he can throw a football through a car wash without it getting wet.

Point scores again, Lightning beat Islanders 2-1 in Game 3
Point scores again, Lightning beat Islanders 2-1 in Game 3

  • By VIN A. CHERWOO AP Sports Writer

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Brayden Point kept up his scoring touch with a tiebreaking goal late in the second period, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 27 shots and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Islanders 2-1 on Thursday night to take a 2-1 lead in the Stanley Cup semifinals.

Clippers beat Jazz 119-111 to take series lead
Clippers beat Jazz 119-111 to take series lead

  • By JOHN COON Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Paul George scored 37 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a 119-111 victory over the Utah Jazz in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinals series Wednesday night.

Press, Williams score in US women's 2-0 victory over Nigeria

  • By JIM VERTUNO AP Sports Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Christen Press scored late in the first half, Lynn Williams added a goal in the final moments and the U.S. women’s national team wrapped up its Summer Series with a 2-0 victory over Nigeria on Wednesday night in the last match before settling on a lineup for the Olympics.