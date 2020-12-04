NEW YORK (AP) - From star quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Patrick Mahomes to standout center Jason Kelce to dynamic defensive end Joey Bosa, 32 players have been nominated for the seventh annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

Each NFL team nominated one player for the award, which recognizes players who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field. It is named for the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney Sr.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Knox leads Mayakoba Classic
National Sports

Knox leads Mayakoba Classic

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico (AP) - Russell Knox shot a 6-under 65 on Thursday at breezy and wet El Camaleon Golf Club to take the first-round lead in the PGA Tour's Mayakoba Golf Classic.

+2
Schwarber, Bradley, Duvall among 59 cut in pandemic fallout
National Sports
AP

Schwarber, Bradley, Duvall among 59 cut in pandemic fallout

  • By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Schwarber and Albert Almora Jr. were cut loose by the Chicago Cubs after helping the team win its first World Series title in more than a century, among 59 players who became free agents as part of the fallout from the coranavirus pandemic when their teams failed to offe…

Lakers-Clippers, Durant-Warriors set for NBA opening night
National Sports
AP

Lakers-Clippers, Durant-Warriors set for NBA opening night

  • By BRIAN MAHONEY AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant is scheduled to make his Brooklyn debut against his former Golden State teammates before the Lakers begin their title defense in an all-Los Angeles matchup with the Clippers in the NBA's Dec. 22 opening-night doubleheader.

+2
Maryland-Michigan canceled by Wolverines' virus outbreak
National Sports
AP

Maryland-Michigan canceled by Wolverines' virus outbreak

  • By The Associated Press

Michigan's game against Maryland was canceled after the Wolverines suspended team activities Wednesday because of an outbreak of COVID-19 that could also threaten their rivalry game against Ohio State on Dec. 12 and the Buckeyes' chances to play for a Big Ten title.

Game day is finally here
National Sports

Game day is finally here

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Mike Tomlin isn't into hypotheticals. The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers coach prefers to deal with what is happening, not what might happen.