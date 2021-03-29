AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Billy Horschel didn't find much to admire about his golf Sunday except that he was the last man standing in the Dell Technologies Match Play.
And that was a thing of beauty.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Todd Frazier won't be a Pittsburgh Pirate after all.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Drew Timme scored 22 points and top-seeded Gonzaga did against Creighton what it's done throughout this unblemished season, rolling past the fifth-seeded Bluejays with versatile offense and efficient defense to win 83-65 on Sunday in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.
BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) - NASCAR's hyped return to dirt is instead a muddy mess on hold at least until today.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Isaiah White scored 22 points and Southern California shut down Oregon's potent offense to reach the Elite Eight for the first time in 20 years with an 82-68 win in the West Region semifinals Sunday night.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Charli Collier scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as No. 6 Texas shut down No. 2 Maryland’s high-powered offense for a 64-61 win Sunday night that sent the Longhorns to the Elite Eight as the lowest seed still alive in the women’s NCAA Tournament.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 17 points, hitting two big jumpers early in overtime, and No. 11 seed UCLA held on after Alabama's Alex Reese drained a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of regulation to beat the second-seeded Crimson Tide 88-78 in a Sweet 16 showdown Sunday night.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Dana Evans broke out of a shooting slump in a big way, carrying Louisville to the Elite Eight.
The Arizona Diamondbacks are ready to open the season in familiar fashion: with Mad Bum on the mound.
The United States missed its third straight Olympic men’s soccer tournament, losing to Honduras 2-1 on Sunday night in a qualification game as Juan Carlos Obregón scored in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time and goalkeeper David Ochoa committed a blunder that gifted Luis Palma a g…
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Billy Horschel had just enough left in the tank to win the Dell Technologies Match Play on Sunday with plenty of help from Scottie Scheffler in a sloppy end to the longest week in golf.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andre Drummond says he's joining the Los Angeles Lakers for the playoff push.
PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic (AP) — Joel Dahmen won the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship on Sunday for his first PGA Tour victory, avoiding a playoff when the wind pushed playing partner Rafael Campos' final birdie try to the left.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Hannah Jump scored 17 points to lead top seed Stanford to an 89-62 romp over No. 5 Missouri State on Sunday, sending the Cardinal to the Elite Eight of the women's NCAA Tournament for the 21st time.
World Cup qualifying in Europe took a quirky turn when the goalposts were removed before a match between Switzerland and Lithuania because they were deemed the incorrect size
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana will hire former star player Mike Woodson as its new coach, a person with knowledge of the decision confirmed to The Associated Press on Sunday.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Scottie Scheffler delivered the clutch putt to his win match against Matt Kuchar, who didn't make a putt all day. The result was a third straight All-American final in the Dell Technologies Match Play on Sunday.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Francis Ngannou’s UFC heavyweight title belt was barely fastened around his waist when he began thinking about the fearsome foe already plotting to take it away from him.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Tom Wilson had two goals, Alex Ovechkin scored the 724th of his career and the Washington Capitals held on to beat the New York Rangers 5-4 Sunday for their 10th victory in 11 games.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Zia Cooke scored 17 points to lead top-seed South Carolina to a 76-65 win over fifth-seeded Georgia Tech on Sunday and reach the Elite Eight.
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Boogie Ellis scored 23 points and Memphis never trailed after a fast start to beat Mississippi State 77-64 in the NIT championship game Sunday, giving the Tigers a title in Penny Hardaway's third season coaching his alma mater.
MIAMI (AP) — Naomi Osaka advanced to the fourth round of the Miami Open for the first time in her career Sunday when qualifier Nina Stojanovic withdrew from their match shortly before the scheduled start because of a right thigh injury.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 28 points, Terance Mann added a season-high 23 and the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 122-112 on Saturday night in their first game against former coach Doc Rivers.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Francis Ngannou claimed the UFC heavyweight championship on Saturday night, stopping Stipe Miocic with ferocious punches early in the second round at UFC 260.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Quentin Grimes scored 14 points while Houston's defense locked down on surging Buddy Boeheim, helping the Cougars beat Syracuse 62-46 on Saturday night in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Davonte Davis hit a short jumper with 2.9 seconds left, and Arkansas advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time in 26 years with a 72-70 win over Oral Roberts in the South Region semifinals Saturday night.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Top-seeded Baylor overcame some frigid outside shooting Saturday to move into the Elite Eight, getting 16 points from Adam Flagler in a 62-51 victory over Villanova and its amoeba-like defense.
Portugal and Belgium were left frustrated by draws in their World Cup qualifying matches. Ireland was left in shock.
NEW YORK (AP) — LaMarcus Aldridge plans to sign with the Brooklyn Nets for the remainder of the season, a person with knowledge of the details said Saturday.
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Everything is going Vincent Viola's way these days.
The chairman of the NCAA's Board of Governors gave President Mark Emmert a vote of confidence Saturday, saying the association’s top governing body was satisfied with how he has addressed inequities in the college basketball tournaments and with his leadership through a tumultuous 10 days.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ethan Thompson scored 20 points, including a pair of clinching foul shots with 35 seconds left, and No. 12 seed Oregon State kept its dream March going with a 65-58 victory over eighth-seeded Loyola Chicago in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.
What to watch on Sunday at the NCAA tournaments in Indiana and Texas:
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Christyn Williams scored 27 points and Paige Bueckers added 18 to lead No. 1 UConn to a 92-72 win over fifth-seeded Iowa on Saturday in the Sweet 16 of the women's NCAA Tournament.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Brian Harman appeared headed for an early loss when he fell 4 down to Bubba Watson through five holes. Eight straight birdies later, Harman turned out a 2-and-1 victory to reach the quarterfinals of the Dell Technologies Match Play.
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Landers Nolley II scored a career-high 27 points with seven of Memphis' season-high 14 made 3-pointers, and the Tigers advanced to their first NIT championship game since winning the title in 2002 with a 90-67 semifinal win over Colorado State on Saturday.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — It's not that Juwan Howard doesn't love his old friend and mentor, Leonard Hamilton.
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Nathan Chen put himself in the company of history's best figure skaters, becoming the first American since Scott Hamilton to win a third consecutive World Figure Skating Championships men's title.
