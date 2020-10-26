Members of Christian Life Academy's championship girls volleyball team include (front, from left) Kelsi Seigworth, Destiny Bickel, Katie Beggs, Savannah Bishop and Carmondy Johnson; (back, from left) coach Michaela Henry, Kyla Hart, Hope Wry, Rachel Smith, Sarah Mitchell, Megan Montgomery, Anna West, Macayla Heim, coach Danielle Myers and coach Marissa McCandless.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Michael Penix forced overtime with a 2-point conversion run with 22 seconds left, then scored on a diving 2-point conversion to give Indiana a season-opening 36-35 upset victory over No. 8 Penn State - ending the Big Ten's longest streak of consecutive losses to Top 10 teams at 42.
The winning play went to a replay review before the officials announced the initial call stood.