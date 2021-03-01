Islanders blank Penguins

AP New York goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) turns away a shot by Pittsburgh right winger Bryan Rust.

 Kathy Willens

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) - Islanders rookie Ilya Sorokin made 20 saves for his second shutout, and Oliver Wahlstrom and Jean-Gabriel Pageau each scored power-play goals as New York finished a strong February with a 2-0 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday night.

The Islanders went 8-2-2 during February, with all four losses coming against the Penguins - who they were playing for sixth time in the month. The Islanders remained the only team in the league without a regulation loss at home, with a 7-0-2 mark at Nassau Coliseum.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Islanders blank Penguins
National Sports

Islanders blank Penguins

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) - Islanders rookie Ilya Sorokin made 20 saves for his second shutout, and Oliver Wahlstrom and Jean-Gabriel Pageau each scored power-play goals as New York finished a strong February with a 2-0 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday night.

National Sports

Koepka rallies to take lead at Concession

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) - Brooks Koepka hit one his worst tee shots of the day that barely cleared the water on the 15th hole. That turned out to be the start of three straight birdies that led to a 6-under 66 and a one-shot lead Friday in the Workday Championship.