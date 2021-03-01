Islanders blank Penguins

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) - Islanders rookie Ilya Sorokin made 20 saves for his second shutout, and Oliver Wahlstrom and Jean-Gabriel Pageau each scored power-play goals as New York finished a strong February with a 2-0 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday night.
The Islanders went 8-2-2 during February, with all four losses coming against the Penguins - who they were playing for sixth time in the month. The Islanders remained the only team in the league without a regulation loss at home, with a 7-0-2 mark at Nassau Coliseum.
CHICAGO (AP) — LA Galaxy midfielder Efrain Álvarez was left off the United States 31-man training roster ahead of Olympic qualifying for North and Central America and the Caribbean after being included by both the Americans and Mexico on preliminary squads.
Novak Djokovic is gaining on Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the Grand Slam standings, and he’s already caught Federer in another significant statistic: As of Monday, Djokovic has been No. 1 in the ATP rankings for a total of 310 weeks.
Mets president Sandy Alderson says the team may have been naive to think it could manage Trevor Bauer’s habit of inflammatory social media posts but says he’s happy with New York's offseason changes despite failing to sign the NL Cy Young Award winner.
UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) - Islanders rookie Ilya Sorokin made 20 saves for his second shutout, and Oliver Wahlstrom and Jean-Gabriel Pageau each scored power-play goals as New York finished a strong February with a 2-0 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday night.
CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. Soccer Federation’s athletes council removed one its members Sunday, a day after he made a speech at the federation’s annual general meeting against removing an anti-kneeling policy.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 36 points and sparked closing 9-0 run to help the Milwaukee Bucks rally to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 105-100 on Sunday for their fifth consecutive victory.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Nelly Korda seized control with three early birdies and finished with 12 straight pars for a 3-under 69 to win the Gainbridge LPGA on Sunday, giving the Korda family two victories to start the season.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Aaliyah Wilson scored 17 points and N’dea Jones added 16 to lead No. 3 Texas A&M to a 65-57 win over fifth-ranked South Carolina on Sunday to give the Aggies their first regular-season Southeastern Conference title.
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Corey Kispert made six 3-pointers and finished with 24 points, and No. 1 Gonzaga remained the only unbeaten in the country with a 86-69 win over Loyola Marymount on Saturday night.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Saul “Canelo” Alvarez outclassed Avni Yildirim and retained his world super-middleweight titles with a technical knockout after Yildirim failed to answer the bell for the fourth round Saturday night.
NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 27 points, Kristaps Porzingis added 18 in his return from injury and the Dallas Mavericks snapped the Brooklyn Nets' eight-game winning streak with a 115-98 victory Saturday night.
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Jaden Shackleford scored 10 of his 15 points in the second half, and No. 6 Alabama beat Mississippi State 64-59 on Saturday night to clinch its first Southeastern Conference regular-season championship since 2002.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Freshman Paige Bueckers set a school record with 14 assists and also scored 20 points, Aailyah Edwards added 24 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 1 Connecticut routed Butler 97-68 Saturday.
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — PGA champion Collin Morikawa made seven birdies in an eight-hole stretch Saturday and made it look as though no one could catch him. All it took was two bad holes to turn the Workday Open into a chase.
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) - Brooks Koepka hit one his worst tee shots of the day that barely cleared the water on the 15th hole. That turned out to be the start of three straight birdies that led to a 6-under 66 and a one-shot lead Friday in the Workday Championship.