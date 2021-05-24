ATLANTA (AP) - Austin Riley drove in five runs while hitting two of Atlanta three homers and the Braves capped their impressive power display in the series by beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-1 on Sunday.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Chase Elliott raced to a short and slippery victory Sunday as rain spoiled the end of NASCAR's debut at the Circuit of the Americas, where drivers struggled to navigate the winding course in the first rain race in Cup Series history.
NEW YORK (AP) — Trae Young made a runner in the lane with 0.9 seconds left to give the Atlanta Hawks a 107-105 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday night in a thrilling postseason return for both teams.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Philipp Grubauer made 18 saves and Gabriel Landeskog scored the go-ahead goal in the second period as the Colorado Avalanche completed a four-game sweep of the St. Louis Blues with a 5-2 win Sunday in Game 4 of the West Division series.
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — If Brooks Koepka was rattled by the pressure of trying to win his fifth major championship while getting at best measured support from a rowdy pro-Phil Mickelson gallery, his expressionless face and implacable body language didn't show it.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. homered twice, including a 447-foot grand slam, and drove in six runs for the San Diego Padres, who beat the Seattle Mariners 9-2 Sunday to sweep a nine-game homestand.
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Wei-Ling Shu eagled the par-5 15th hole Sunday, creating a four-shot swing that gave her a two-shot lead, and won the LPGA Tour’s Pure Silk Championship for her first career victory.
DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Austin Meadows, Manuel Margot and Mike Brosseau drew consecutive bases-loaded walks with two walks in the ninth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays rallied for their 10th straight win, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 6-4 on Sunday.
LONDON (AP) — Liverpool and Chelsea secured the final two Champions League qualification spots on a thrilling last day of the Premier League season, with Leicester missing out in the three-way fight for a top-four finish on Sunday.
MONACO (AP) — Max Verstappen won the Monaco Grand Prix for the first time to take the Formula One championship lead from Lewis Hamilton on Sunday, while pole sitter Charles Leclerc pulled out just before the race started.
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — The wind was more manageable at Kiawah Island on Saturday, there were plenty of friendly hole locations and Pete Dye's punishing seaside track still wasn't set up to play its maximum distance.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 31 points and the Dallas Mavericks outshot the NBA’s leading team from 3-point range, beating the Los Angeles Clippers 113-102 on Saturday in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — It's been 26 years since Roger Penske watched his cars leave Indianapolis Motor Speedway after failing to make the Indianapolis 500. Penske now owns the place, and yet his team stunningly finds itself again fighting for a spot in the field.
UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Ilya Sorokin stopped 29 shots, Oliver Wahlstrom and Ryan Pulock each had a goal and an assist and the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 in Game 4 Saturday to even the first-round series.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Khris Middleton broke a tie with a jumper with 0.5 seconds left in overtime and had 27 points to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Miami Heat 109-107 Saturday in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series.