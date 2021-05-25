Isles outlast Penguins

AP New York Islanders' Jordan Eberle celebrates his goal in the third period in Game 5 on Monday.

 Gene J. Puskar

PITTSBURGH (AP) - New York's Josh Bailey took advantage of a sloppy giveaway by Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry, sending the puck into the wide-open net 51 seconds into the second overtime to give the Islanders a 3-2 victory in Game 5 on Monday night.

Jarry ventured out of the Pittsburgh net to handle a loose puck and instead fed it right to Bailey, who gave the Islanders a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series with the easiest of his three goals of the playoffs.

