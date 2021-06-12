PITTSBURGH (TNS) - Even more than most Steelers, JuJu Smith-Schuster likely could be anywhere in the world as he prepares for another season, but he's here in Pittsburgh as the team goes through OTAs on the South Side.

That's probably a good thing as he tries to figure out exactly who he is and what he'll look like - on and off the field - in 2021. Is he a tough, physical slot receiver willing to run over defenders for an extra yard? Or is he a true No. 1 wideout, lining up on the outside and making splash plays downfield? And what color is his hair these days, anyway?

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

+2
JuJu focused on 'bigger picture'
National Sports

JuJu focused on 'bigger picture'

PITTSBURGH (TNS) - Even more than most Steelers, JuJu Smith-Schuster likely could be anywhere in the world as he prepares for another season, but he's here in Pittsburgh as the team goes through OTAs on the South Side.

Seventh-inning meltdown sinks Bucs
National Sports

Seventh-inning meltdown sinks Bucs

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Christian Yelich hit a bases-loaded double and Pittsburgh relievers issued three consecutive bases-loaded walks in a five-run seventh inning that helped the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pirates 7-4 on Friday night.

+4
Booing of anti-racism gesture reinforces need to take a knee
National Sports
AP

Booing of anti-racism gesture reinforces need to take a knee

  • By ROB HARRIS AP Global Soccer Writer

BURTON-ON-TRENT, England (AP) — What should be the perfect opening to England’s European Championship campaign — in its home stadium on a scorching summer afternoon — instead carries an element of trepidation about the reception the players will receive from their own fans.

+15
Golden Knights top Avalanche 6-3, reach Stanley Cup semis
National Sports
AP

Golden Knights top Avalanche 6-3, reach Stanley Cup semis

  • By W.G. RAMIREZ Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alex Pietrangelo scored his first goal of the postseason to break a tie late in the second period, and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Colorado Avalanche 6-3 in Game 6 of their second-round series on Thursday night to advance to the Stanley Cup semifinals.

National Sports
AP

AP source: College Football Playoff mulls 12-team format

  • By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer

The College Football Playoff would expand from four to 12 teams, with six spots reserved for the highest ranked conference champions, under a proposal that will be considered next week by the league commissioners who manage the postseason system.