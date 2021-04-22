Kapanen practices, nears return from injury

KASPERI KAPANEN

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Kasperi Kapanen's left foot is on the mend. The Pittsburgh forward practiced with his teammates without restrictions Wednesday for the first time since being placed on injured reserve last month.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said there is still no timetable for Kapanen's return, pointing to a lack of practice time due to the team's compressed schedule. The Penguins host New Jersey tonight and are in the midst of a particularly busy stretch in which they will play 10 games in 17 days to end the regular season.

Scherzer's 9 K's, Avila RBI double lift Nats past Cards 1-0
National Sports
AP

Scherzer's 9 K's, Avila RBI double lift Nats past Cards 1-0

  • By HOWARD FENDRICH AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Max Scherzer struck out nine in six innings to move up to No. 21 on the career Ks leaderboard, and Alex Avila drove in the game's lone run with one of his two doubles, helping the Washington Nationals edge the St. Louis Cardinals 1-0 on a windy Wednesday.

National Sports
AP

IIHF: Women's world hockey championships in Canada postponed

  • By JOHN WAWROW AP Hockey Writer

The women’s world hockey championship tournament in Canada has been postponed indefinitely after health officials in Nova Scotia informed the International Ice Hockey Federation the province’s borders are being closed due to COVID-19 concerns, an IIHF official said Wednesday.