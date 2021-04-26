TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) - Brad Keselowski did it exactly right this time and finally got that last-lap victory, winning in overtime Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway.

Keselowski is the ninth driver to win through 10 NASCAR Cup races this season and avenged the embarrassing Team Penske gaffe in the season-opening Daytona 500 when he and teammate Joey Logano triggered a last-lap crash as Keselowski tried to pass Logano for the victory.

Buccos get back to .500
Buccos get back to .500

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Gregory Polanco homered and had three hits, Clay Holmes and the bullpen held down the scuffling Twins and the Pittsburgh Pirates completed a successful trip by beating Minnesota 6-2 Sunday.

Penguins blank Bruins
Penguins blank Bruins

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan wants his highly skilled team to find a comfort level in playing low-scoring, one-goal games as the Stanley Cup playoffs approach.

+10
Cole outduels Bieber in ace matchup, Yankees edge Indians
Cole outduels Bieber in ace matchup, Yankees edge Indians

  • By TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Gerrit Cole was one pitch better than Shane Bieber in a heavyweight matchup of aces as Rougned Odor and Aaron Hicks homered off Cleveland's Cy Young winner in the fifth inning, giving the New York Yankees a 2-1 win over the Indians on Saturday.

Liverpool fans protest at Anfield against American owners
Liverpool fans protest at Anfield against American owners

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Banners bearing slogans calling for the removal of Liverpool's American ownership were on view outside Anfield before the team's Premier League match against Newcastle as English soccer fans continued to show their dissatisfaction about the aborted Super League proj…

+5
Like father, like son: Tatís hits 2 HRs, Padres beat LA 6-1
Like father, like son: Tatís hits 2 HRs, Padres beat LA 6-1

  • By GREG BEACHAM AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fernando Tatís Jr. hit two homers at Dodger Stadium on the 22nd anniversary of his father hitting two grand slams in one inning at the same park, and the San Diego Padres earned their third straight victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers, 6-1 on Friday night.

+9
Stanton homers twice, powering Yankees past Indians 5-3
Stanton homers twice, powering Yankees past Indians 5-3

  • By TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton busted out of his slump with two rocketed home runs — one with the highest exit velocity this season — and New York connected four times, sending the Yankees to a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians on Friday night.

+6
Nets back atop East after beating Celtics 109-104
Nets back atop East after beating Celtics 109-104

  • By BRIAN MAHONEY AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving just missed a triple-double despite an awful shooting night, Joe Harris scored 20 points and the Brooklyn Nets regained first place in the Eastern Conference with a 109-104 victory over the Boston Celtics on Friday night.