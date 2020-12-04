Knox leads Mayakoba Classic

Photo by AP. Russell Knox fired a 65 on Thursday to take the early lead in the Mayakoba Golf Classic.

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico (AP) - Russell Knox shot a 6-under 65 on Thursday at breezy and wet El Camaleon Golf Club to take the first-round lead in the PGA Tour's Mayakoba Golf Classic.

The 35-year-old Scot birdied five of the last six holes on his opening nine, then played the final nine in 1 under with a bogey on the par-4 second and birdies on the par-5 fifth and par-4 sixth.

