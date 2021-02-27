Koepka rallies to take lead at Concession

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) - Brooks Koepka hit one his worst tee shots of the day that barely cleared the water on the 15th hole. That turned out to be the start of three straight birdies that led to a 6-under 66 and a one-shot lead Friday in the Workday Championship.
In some respects, that's how his recent surge has been.
The human trafficking case brought against a former U.S. Olympics women’s gymnastics coach hours before he killed himself could signal a new approach to policing a sport already dogged by a far-reaching sexual abuse scandal involving a one-time team doctor.
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Phil Mickelson made a birdie after hitting out of the mud on the par-5 15th hole during a 3-under 70 at the Cologuard Classic on Friday, putting him in contention for a third straight victory to open his PGA Tour Champions career.
MIAMI (AP) — Former Utah forward Elijah Millsap said Friday that he has not yet heard from any investigators regarding his allegation that Jazz executive Dennis Lindsey made a bigoted comment to him during an end-of-season meeting in 2015.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Annika Sorenstam shot a 1-under 71 on Friday in her first LPGA Tour event since retiring more than 12 years ago, and then had to wait to see if it was good enough to play the weekend at the Gainbridge LPGA.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Toronto Raptors say six members of their coaching staff, including head coach Nick Nurse, will miss Friday’s game against Houston in accordance with the league’s health and safety protocols regarding the coronavirus.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Tom Wilson scored the go-ahead goal on a power play with 7:20 left and the Washington Capitals beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Thursday night for their second victory in six games this season between the rivals.
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Aaron Henry had 18 points to help Michigan State improve its chances of making the NCAA Tournament with a 71-67 win over No. 4 Ohio State on Thursday night, two days after coach Tom Izzo's team beat No. 5 Illinois by nine points.
In one corner are the 15 leading Olympic sponsors, many household names like Airbnb, Coca-Cola, Visa, Toyota, Samsung, and General Electric. Together they pay at least $1 billion to the International Olympic Committee, and in the next four-year Olympic cycle the payments could reach $2 billion.
The Utah Jazz said they will “thoroughly investigate” an allegation from former NBA player Elijah Millsap that longtime team executive Dennis Lindsey directed a bigoted statement toward him during an end-of-season exit interview in 2015.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Twenty female former Washington Football Team employees asked NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Thursday to release the final report of an independent investigation into the organization’s conduct.
By MITCH STACY and KANTELE FRANKO
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State fans who want to buy season tickets for some of the best seats at home football games will pay extra for that access beginning in 2022 to help fund athletic scholarships.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The national anthem would have to be played before all sporting events held at Wisconsin venues that received any public funding, from Green Bay Packers games at Lambeau Field to beer league softball games at local parks, under a bill that a Republican lawmaker introduce…
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Caster Semenya is going to the European Court of Human Rights to challenge “discriminatory” rules that prohibit her from competing in certain track events because of her high natural testosterone, her lawyers said Thursday.