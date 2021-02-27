BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) - Brooks Koepka hit one his worst tee shots of the day that barely cleared the water on the 15th hole. That turned out to be the start of three straight birdies that led to a 6-under 66 and a one-shot lead Friday in the Workday Championship.

In some respects, that's how his recent surge has been.

Koepka rallies to take lead at Concession

AP

Mickelson in contention in Champions event after mud birdie

  • By JOHN MARSHALL AP Sports Writer

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Phil Mickelson made a birdie after hitting out of the mud on the par-5 15th hole during a 3-under 70 at the Cologuard Classic on Friday, putting him in contention for a third straight victory to open his PGA Tour Champions career.

Frazier finding role with Bucs
Frazier finding role with Bucs

BRADENTON, Fla. (TNS) - Todd Frazier leaned casually against the batting cage early Wednesday afternoon, watching teammates take swings and chatting with whomever was waiting to hit.

Rights groups target sponsors like Airbnb for Beijing Games
AP

Rights groups target sponsors like Airbnb for Beijing Games

  • By STEPHEN WADE AP Sports Writer

In one corner are the 15 leading Olympic sponsors, many household names like Airbnb, Coca-Cola, Visa, Toyota, Samsung, and General Electric. Together they pay at least $1 billion to the International Olympic Committee, and in the next four-year Olympic cycle the payments could reach $2 billion.

Republican wants to require national anthem in Wisconsin
AP

Republican wants to require national anthem in Wisconsin

  • By SCOTT BAUER Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The national anthem would have to be played before all sporting events held at Wisconsin venues that received any public funding, from Green Bay Packers games at Lambeau Field to beer league softball games at local parks, under a bill that a Republican lawmaker introduce…

Semenya taking case to European Court of Human Rights
AP

Semenya taking case to European Court of Human Rights

  • By GERALD IMRAY AP Sports Writer

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Caster Semenya is going to the European Court of Human Rights to challenge “discriminatory” rules that prohibit her from competing in certain track events because of her high natural testosterone, her lawyers said Thursday.