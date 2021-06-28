ST. LOUIS (AP) - The only thing that got in Max Kranick's way was the weather.

Kranick pitched five perfect innings in his major league debut before a 64-minute rain delay forced him from the game, and the Pittsburgh Pirates went on to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2 Sunday.

