Kuhl gets nod in opener

Photo by AP. Chad Kuhl, who made just 11 appearances last season, will be the Pirates' opening-day starter on Thursday.

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Chad Kuhl's long road back from Tommy John surgery is over.

More than two years removed from wondering where his career was heading after doctors reconfigured his mangled right elbow, Kuhl will be Pittsburgh's opening day starter in Chicago on Thursday when the Pirates face the Cubs.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

And then there were 8
National Sports

And then there were 8

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Drew Timme scored 22 points and top-seeded Gonzaga did against Creighton what it's done throughout this unblemished season, rolling past the fifth-seeded Bluejays with versatile offense and efficient defense to win 83-65 on Sunday in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

+8
Texas slows Maryland, gets to Elite Eight with 64-61 win
National Sports
AP

Texas slows Maryland, gets to Elite Eight with 64-61 win

  • By JIM VERTUNO AP Sports Writer

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Charli Collier scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as No. 6 Texas shut down No. 2 Maryland’s high-powered offense for a 64-61 win Sunday night that sent the Longhorns to the Elite Eight as the lowest seed still alive in the women’s NCAA Tournament.

+18
No. 11 UCLA beats 'Bama 88-78 in OT to reach Elite Eight
National Sports
AP

No. 11 UCLA beats 'Bama 88-78 in OT to reach Elite Eight

  • By DAVE SKRETTA AP Basketball Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 17 points, hitting two big jumpers early in overtime, and No. 11 seed UCLA held on after Alabama's Alex Reese drained a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of regulation to beat the second-seeded Crimson Tide 88-78 in a Sweet 16 showdown Sunday night.

+9
US men lose to Honduras, miss 3rd straight Olympic soccer
National Sports
AP

US men lose to Honduras, miss 3rd straight Olympic soccer

  • By The Associated Press

The United States missed its third straight Olympic men’s soccer tournament, losing to Honduras 2-1 on Sunday night in a qualification game as Juan Carlos Obregón scored in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time and goalkeeper David Ochoa committed a blunder that gifted Luis Palma a g…