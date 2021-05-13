PITTSBURGH (AP) - Jesse Winker and Eugenio Surez combined to drive in four runs in the 10th inning as Cincinnati's bullpen threw 5 1/3 hitless innings, and the Reds beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 on Wednesday.

Winker singled off reliever Duane Underwood Jr. (1-2) to lead off the 10th, scoring designated runner Nick Senzel. Nick Castellanos singled and Mike Moustakas walked ahead of Surez, who drove a pitch into the left-center gap for a three-run double.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

National Sports

Late burst sinks Pirates, 5-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Jesse Winker and Eugenio Surez combined to drive in four runs in the 10th inning as Cincinnati's bullpen threw 5 1/3 hitless innings, and the Reds beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 on Wednesday.

+6
Kuzma's late basket gives Lakers 3rd straight win
National Sports
AP

Kuzma's late basket gives Lakers 3rd straight win

  • By JOE REEDY AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kyle Kuzma's driving layup with 6.9 seconds remaining gave the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers a 124-122 victory over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night and kept the defending NBA champions' slim hopes of avoiding the play-in tournament alive.

+2
Documents: Firefighters could be fired for Bryant photos
National Sports
AP

Documents: Firefighters could be fired for Bryant photos

  • By STEFANIE DAZIO and BRIAN MELLEY Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two Los Angeles County firefighters could be fired and a third suspended after first responders took and shared graphic photos from the site of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his teenage daughter and seven others, court documents say.

+2
Cloud technology aids NFL in schedule making
National Sports
AP

Cloud technology aids NFL in schedule making

  • By JOSH DUBOW AP Pro Football Writer

The process of building the NFL schedule used to be a painstaking one with executives such as Val Pinchbeck spending months slotting the games one by one on his board until there was a final product for the commissioner to approve.

+2
WNBA tips off 25th anniversary season
National Sports
AP

WNBA tips off 25th anniversary season

  • By DOUG FEINBERG AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA will tip off its 25th season on Friday after an eventful offseason that was full of player movement, including Candace Parker returning home to Chicago.

+2
Law to police doping in horse races not in play 'til 2022
National Sports
AP

Law to police doping in horse races not in play 'til 2022

  • By EDDIE PELLS AP National Writer

For five years, a bill that would place the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency in charge of fighting illicit drug use in horse racing went nowhere in Congress. In 2020, it finally passed — but that milestone came too late to resolve the crisis that enveloped the sport and its latest Kentucky Derby winn…

+6
Horton-Tucker comes up big in OT as Lakers edge Knicks
National Sports
AP

Horton-Tucker comes up big in OT as Lakers edge Knicks

  • By JOE REEDY AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Talen Horton-Tucker made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 21.1 seconds remaining in overtime, and the Los Angeles Lakers improved their hopes of avoiding the play-in tournament and prevented the New York Knicks from clinching a postseason berth with a 101-99 victory Tuesday night.