NEW YORK (AP) - Francisco Lindor smiled widely for a full 40 minutes, enthralled to join a New York Mets team bulking up under new owner Steven Cohen.

"They say it's probably very contagious," the Mets' new shortstop said. "I'm living my dream. I'm living the life I always wanted, so I don't see why not."

NBA calls off two more games due to COVID-19

NEW YORK (AP) - The NBA called off two more games because of COVID-related and contact tracing issues on Monday, and the Miami Heat were preparing to be without as many as eight players - including All-Stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo - for several days because of possible exposure to the …

Crimson Tide roll to another title

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) - DeVonta Smith was uncoverable, Najee Harris unstoppable and Mac Jones impeccable. With a performance that was both surgical and explosive, No. 1 Alabama won the College Football Playoff national championship game 52-24 against No. 3 Ohio State on Monday night.

Stefanski returns to victorious Browns

CLEVELAND (AP) - Nervously sitting in front of a TV while secluded in his basement at home, coach Kevin Stefanski watched his Browns' shocking playoff win - the team's first in 26 years - like one of the team's many long-suffering, faithful fans.

The end of an era?

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Ben Roethlisberger and Maurkice Pouncey sat on the bench, their 11th season together over. Their future uncertain. Their pain obvious.

AP sources: Doug Pederson out as Eagles coach

  • By ROB MAADDI AP Pro Football Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have fired coach Doug Pederson, less than three years after he led them to the franchise's only Super Bowl title, two people familiar with the move told The Associated Press.

NBA calls off 2 more games over virus-related concerns

  • By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer

The NBA called off two more games because of COVID-related and contact tracing issues, postponing Monday’s game in Dallas between the Mavericks and the New Orleans Pelicans as well as Tuesday’s matchup in Chicago between the Bulls and the Boston Celtics.

Browns slam Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) - So much for the weight of history. Or practicing. Or having your head coach on the sideline. Or your emotional leader on the field.