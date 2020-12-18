Lundqvist to miss season with heart condition

HENRIK LUNDQVIST

WASHINGTON (AP) - Henrik Lundqvist looked straight into the camera and spoke haltingly, the out-of-nowhere news as difficult for him to comprehend as it must have been for fans of the Washington Capitals, his new club, the New York Rangers, his long-time employer - or any hockey team, really.

"It's still very hard for me to process all of this," Lundqvist said. "And kind of shocking, to be honest."

Chiefs' Kelce rewriting NFL record book
Chiefs' Kelce rewriting NFL record book

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Travis Kelce was pondering his career after his most recent eye-popping performance, this one against the Miami Dolphins to clinch the AFC West for the Kansas City Chiefs, when he suddenly paused to ask himself a seemingly obvious question.

Tiger and son join forces
Tiger and son join forces

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son were on the practice range together Thursday at the PNC Championship, and social media was blazing with how good Charlie's swing looked, right down to the club twirl.

AP

Sun Belt football championship game canceled

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — The Sun Belt Conference football championship game Saturday between No. 9 Coastal Carolina and No. 17 Louisiana-Lafayette was canceled Thursday because of a positive COVID-19 test within the Coastal Carolina program.

Booker, Democratic lawmakers introducing NCAA reform bill
AP

Booker, Democratic lawmakers introducing NCAA reform bill

  • By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Sports Writer

A bill being introduced Thursday by four Democratic lawmakers would grant college athletes sweeping rights to compensation, including a share of the revenue generated by their sports, and create a federal commission on college athletics.

Panthers wipe out Hurricanes, 70-55
Panthers wipe out Hurricanes, 70-55

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) - Au'Diese Toney and Ithiel Horton combined to score 29 of their 33 points in the second half as Pittsburgh pulled away for a 70-55 win over short-handed Miami on Wednesday night.

+9
No. 21 Duke wins 75-65 at Notre Dame in ACC opener
AP

No. 21 Duke wins 75-65 at Notre Dame in ACC opener

  • By ANTHONY ANDERSON Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Sophomore forward Matthew Hurt scored 18 points and three Duke freshmen also cracked double digits as the 21st-ranked Blue Devils opened Atlantic Coast Conference play Wednesday night with a 75-65 win over Notre Dame.