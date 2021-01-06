CANTON, Ohio (AP) - Peyton Manning, no surprise, is among 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2021.

The star quarterback, owner of a record five NFL Most Valuable Player awards and two Super Bowl titles, was the first finalist revealed by the hall on Tuesday night.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The NCAA announced Monday that all 67 men's basketball tournament games including the Final Four will be played entirely in Indiana in a bid to keep the marquee event from being called off for a second consecutive year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Steelers still confident

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin offered a very on-brand answer when asked whether he's comfortable with where his team is at heading into the playoffs.

John Elway says he'll hire a GM who will report to him

  • By ARNIE STAPLETON AP Pro Football Writer

DENVER (AP) — John Elway announced a major change in the Denver Broncos’ football operations Monday, saying he’ll hire a general manager who will report to him but have final say on the draft, free agency and the roster.

Stephen Curry has career-high 62, Warriors beat Blazers

  • By JANIE McCAULEY AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry let it fly from way out under pressure with a minute-plus left for another perfect swish on the way to a career-high 62 points, and the Golden State Warriors beat Portland 137-122 on Sunday night to split the two-game set with the Trail Blazers.