Mastermind or mercenary?

PITTSBURGH (TNS) - Long before donning his signature straw hat, the one that makes him easy to spot on the field at Steelers practice, Matt Canada was 20 years old, hitting the books as a regular college student, toiling away in business school but still with a football itch to scratch.
As a two-year starting quarterback and double-figure basketball scorer in the Indianapolis area in the late 1980s, Canada had some connections and acquaintances on the Indiana football team in Bloomington, but no spot on the roster. Walking on might have been an option, or he could've continued his playing career at a lower level, but an injury hampered him in his senior season at New Palestine High School. Maybe it was a knee, maybe it was his back, but by 1992 it didn't really matter. Canada was missing the game.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yu Darvish struck out 11 in six brilliant innings to become the fastest big leaguer to reach 1,500 for his career, Manny Machado and Jake Cronenworth homered and the San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-2 on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series betwee…
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos had two goals and an assist and Andrei Vasilevskiy notched his fourth career playoff shutout, helping the Tampa Bay Lightning rout the New York Islanders 8-0 in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup semifinal series on Monday night.
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Houston Astros have held Baltimore without a hit through six innings Monday night, with Jake Odorizzi pitching the first five and the bullpen trying to complete a combined no-hitter.
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Maybe it was the heat that touched nearly 120 degrees down on the track. Maybe it was the jostling right after the starting gun that sent five or six runners scrambling to keep their feet.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 12 members of the first U.S. Olympic skateboarding team stepped on their boards and skated through a corridor of tall American flags in a joyful pack, headed toward an outdoor stage to meet the world together.
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets have fired two high-ranking employees and will overhaul their legal and human resources departments on the recommendation of independent investigators hired to review the organization following allegations of sexual misconduct against former manager Mickey C…
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ben Simmons backed his way to the basket, spun around Danilo Gallinari for the easy look at the net — an uncontested layup, a dunk — and he passed. Passed the ball. Passed on the shot. Passed on the chance to tie the game.
Six Division I conferences, including the SEC, ACC and Pac-12, are urging the NCAA to implement a stopgap measure that would allow college athletes to earn money off their fame before a federal law is passed.
ROME (AP) — It’s been five years since Italy played at a major tournament, so it’s come as a surprise to many to see the Azzurri completely transformed into an attack-minded juggernaut resembling the elite of modern soccer.
Everyone who’s played it, from the late, great Ben Hogan to the guys you get paired with down at the local muni, has probably said it at one time or another: Golf is a game of misses. It also happens to be the shortest way to explain how Jon Rahm won the U.S. Open.
MONTREAL (AP) — Nicolas Roy converted his own rebound 1:18 into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights rallied to a 2-1 win over the Montreal Canadien on Sunday nights, tying the Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series at 2-all.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his sixth homer in six games for the Angels, but Daz Cameron hit a two-run single in the 10th inning and the Detroit Tigers avoided a four-game series sweep with a 5-3 victory over Los Angeles on Sunday.