Areas of freezing rain possible early. Snow during the morning will taper off and give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Tonight
Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Trey McGowens scored 18 points as Pitt held off upset-minded Northern Illinois 59-50 on Monday night.
Pitt trailed at halftime and for more than 25 minutes of the contest, but came through late when McGowens hit a 3-pointer from the Pitt logo at the center of the court to put the Panthers up by seven points with under a minute to play.