PITTSBURGH (AP) - Trey McGowens scored 18 points as Pitt held off upset-minded Northern Illinois 59-50 on Monday night.

Pitt trailed at halftime and for more than 25 minutes of the contest, but came through late when McGowens hit a 3-pointer from the Pitt logo at the center of the court to put the Panthers up by seven points with under a minute to play.

