NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Mets will honor the late Tom Seaver by wearing a "41" patch on their home and away jerseys this season.

The Mets announced Monday they'll pay tribute to the Hall of Fame pitcher by putting his number on the right sleeves of their uniforms.

AP

  • By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — The latest World Golf Championship event has gone to nine venues with five title names since it began in 1999. What hasn't changed is a field that pulls in players from all over the world, some of whom have next to no name recognition.

Islanders blank Penguins

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) - Islanders rookie Ilya Sorokin made 20 saves for his second shutout, and Oliver Wahlstrom and Jean-Gabriel Pageau each scored power-play goals as New York finished a strong February with a 2-0 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday night.