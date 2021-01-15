Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Cloudy early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow this afternoon. High near 40F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 27F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.