Milwaukee honors NBA champs

Photo by AP. NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrates during Thursday's victory parade in Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Thousands of fans lined downtown Milwaukee streets on Thursday to catch a glimpse of their beloved Bucks in a parade to celebrate the city's first NBA championship in half a century.

Six police officers on horseback clopped past cheering fans at the head of a procession that included a hook-and-ladder fire truck, occasionally blaring its horn, and open-air buses and flatbed trucks carrying Bucks stars including Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday, as well as the trophy they captured Tuesday night with a Game 6 victory over Phoenix.

0
0
0
0
0

Milwaukee honors NBA champs
National Sports

Milwaukee honors NBA champs

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Thousands of fans lined downtown Milwaukee streets on Thursday to catch a glimpse of their beloved Bucks in a parade to celebrate the city's first NBA championship in half a century.

+9
Yanks reliever throws 4 wild pitches in 10th, Red Sox rally
National Sports
AP

Yanks reliever throws 4 wild pitches in 10th, Red Sox rally

  • By KYLE HIGHTOWER AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Kiké Hernández hit a two-run double that tied the game with two outs in the ninth inning, and the Boston Red Sox took advantage of a record four wild pitches by Brooks Kriske in the 10th to rally past the rival New York Yankees 5-4 on a rainy Thursday night at Fenway Park.

+4
Olympic cycling road races are studies in contrast
National Sports
AP

Olympic cycling road races are studies in contrast

  • By DAVE SKRETTA AP Sports Writer

TOKYO (AP) — The men's and women's Olympic road races that begin the cycling program at the Tokyo Games this weekend are similar only in their start amid the forests of Musashinonomori Park and their finish line at Fuji International Speedway.

+9
College coaches working to learn NIL impact on recruiting
National Sports
AP

College coaches working to learn NIL impact on recruiting

  • By AARON BEARD AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Devin Leary can only imagine what it's like being a high school recruit in the era of college athletes finally being able to profit from their fame. North Carolina State’s fourth-year quarterback figures there will be plenty of questions about how to cash in.

+7
Could potential Texas/OU move tip realignment dominos?
National Sports
AP

Could potential Texas/OU move tip realignment dominos?

  • By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Barry Alvarez lived through the tidal wave of conference realignment that swept over college sports in the early 2010s as Wisconsin's athletic director, watching the Big Ten grow to 14 teams from the Midwest to the East Coast.

+3
Jordan's first year in NASCAR a missed layup with Wallace
National Sports
AP

Jordan's first year in NASCAR a missed layup with Wallace

  • By DAN GELSTON AP Sports Writer

LOUDON, N.H. (AP) — The 23XI Racing team posted a slideshow of the Bubba Wallace firesuit collection and asked fans to comment on their favorite. The designs were from business plucked straight out of Super Bowl ad space: Wallace was dressed by top companies in fast food, fantasy sports and …

+2
Snakes bite Bucs again
National Sports

Snakes bite Bucs again

PHOENIX (AP) - Pavin Smith and Daulton Varsho hit consecutive homers in the seventh inning for the go-ahead runs and the Arizona Diamondbacks finished a three-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 6-4 victory Wednesday.

Pitt's Pickett one of several returning QBs in ACC
National Sports

Pitt's Pickett one of several returning QBs in ACC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel wants to make every possible stop. He also knows it's not that easy when working out against Heisman Trophy candidate Sam Howell, and he makes sure to pull aside frustrated defensive teammates to tell them so.

National Sports
AP

Seeking reform, US holds $1.3 million in dues from WADA

  • By EDDIE PELLS AP National Writer

TOKYO (AP) — The U.S. government will hold onto nearly half of the $2.93 million in dues it owes to the World Anti-Doping Agency while it waits to see how the global drug-fighting agency moves forward with reforming its governing structure.

+6
Howell, King headline ACC's wealth of returning QB talent
National Sports
AP

Howell, King headline ACC's wealth of returning QB talent

  • By AARON BEARD AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel wants to make every possible stop. He also knows it’s not that easy when working out against Heisman Trophy candidate Sam Howell, and he makes sure to pull aside frustrated defensive teammates to tell them so.