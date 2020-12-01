NEW YORK (AP) - Major League Baseball is creating a minor league for top eligible prospects leading to the summer draft.
The wood-bat MLB Draft League is launching with five teams and could add a sixth, MLB said Monday. Teams will play a 68-game regular season that includes an All-Star break that would coincide with the draft in early July.
NEW YORK (AP) - For the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat, it was the shortest offseason ever. For the eight teams that haven't played since March, the offseason dragged for longer than most seasons last. And for all 30 clubs, questions are far more prevalent than answers these days.
NEW YORK (AP) - The Baltimore Ravens' struggle to contain an extended outbreak of the coronavirus forced their rescheduled game tonight against the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers to be moved back to Wednesday afternoon.
NEW YORK (AP) — The chief executive officer of the New York Road Runners, the group that organizes the New York City Marathon, is stepping down and new leadership will be sought out amid concerns over racism and other biases in the organization.
NEW YORK (AP) — Top-ranked South Carolina jumped into the new season by playing three games in the first five days. The Gamecocks were challenged over the weekend in a tournament in South Dakota but emerged victorious.
WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jiménez had surgery to treat a fractured skull after a clash of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz during a Premier League game, the club said Monday.
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Trevor Lawrence threw for 403 yards and two touchdowns in his first game in five weeks - and likely last one at Death Valley - as No. 4 Clemson throttled Pittsburgh 52-17 on Saturday.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't add any players to the team's expanding reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday, but coach Mike Tomlin isn't exactly ready to say Tuesday night's rescheduled visit by Baltimore is a go.