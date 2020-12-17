MLB reclassifies Negro Leagues to major league status on Wednesday

Photo by AP. Kansas City Monarchs pitcher Leroy Satchel Paige warms up at New York's Yankee Stadium before a Negro League game between the Monarchs and the New York Cuban Stars.

NEW YORK (AP) - Willie Mays will add some hits to his record, Monte Irvin's big league batting average should climb over .300 and Satchel Paige may add nearly 150 victories to his total.

Josh Gibson, the greatest of all Negro League sluggers, might just wind up with a major league record, too.

Panthers wipe out Hurricanes, 70-55
Panthers wipe out Hurricanes, 70-55

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) - Au'Diese Toney and Ithiel Horton combined to score 29 of their 33 points in the second half as Pittsburgh pulled away for a 70-55 win over short-handed Miami on Wednesday night.

+9
No. 21 Duke wins 75-65 at Notre Dame in ACC opener
AP

No. 21 Duke wins 75-65 at Notre Dame in ACC opener

  • By ANTHONY ANDERSON Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Sophomore forward Matthew Hurt scored 18 points and three Duke freshmen also cracked double digits as the 21st-ranked Blue Devils opened Atlantic Coast Conference play Wednesday night with a 75-65 win over Notre Dame.

Kansas State latest to skip bowl game due to COVID-19
AP

Kansas State latest to skip bowl game due to COVID-19

  • By DAVE SKRETTA AP Sports Writer

Kansas State became the latest team to withdraw from bowl consideration Wednesday when the school paused all football activities indefinitely amid an outbreak of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing that would have prevented them from fielding enough players to play.

Taillon's return on track
Taillon's return on track

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The videos from Jameson Taillon come every few days, a reminder to Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton what hopefully awaits when spring training begins.