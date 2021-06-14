Much at stake for Okorafor

PITTSBURGH (TNS) - The Steelers are not short on starters who are entering the final years of their contracts. Many of the team's top players, including JuJu Smith-Schuster, David DeCastro and Eric Ebron, will be looking to cash in with bigger contracts next year.

Chukwuma Okorafor only has 19 games of starting experience on his resume, but when it comes to players in contract years, there might not be another one on the roster with as much at stake.

Pirates lose seventh straight game, 5-2

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Avisal Garca hit a two-run homer, Christian Yelich added a pinch-hit sacrifice fly on his bobblehead day and the Milwaukee Brewers completed a three-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 5-2 win on Sunday.

MVP Nikola Jokic ejected, Suns sweep Nuggets 125-118
MVP Nikola Jokic ejected, Suns sweep Nuggets 125-118

  • By ARNIE STAPLETON AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — The Phoenix Suns roared into the Western Conference Finals for the first time in 11 years Sunday night with a testy 125-118 victory over Denver that completed a four-game sweep of the Nuggets and included MVP Nikola Jokic's ejection.

French Open defends "pragmatic" stance in Osaka dealings
French Open defends "pragmatic" stance in Osaka dealings

  • By SAMUEL PETREQUIN AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — French Open organizers said they took a “pragmatic” approach in their dealings with four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka earlier in the tournament, insisting they tried to engage with her several times before she decided to withdraw from the clay-court Grand Slam.