Much at stake for Okorafor

PITTSBURGH (TNS) - The Steelers are not short on starters who are entering the final years of their contracts. Many of the team's top players, including JuJu Smith-Schuster, David DeCastro and Eric Ebron, will be looking to cash in with bigger contracts next year.
Chukwuma Okorafor only has 19 games of starting experience on his resume, but when it comes to players in contract years, there might not be another one on the roster with as much at stake.
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Avisal Garca hit a two-run homer, Christian Yelich added a pinch-hit sacrifice fly on his bobblehead day and the Milwaukee Brewers completed a three-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 5-2 win on Sunday.
DENVER (AP) — The Phoenix Suns roared into the Western Conference Finals for the first time in 11 years Sunday night with a testy 125-118 victory over Denver that completed a four-game sweep of the Nuggets and included MVP Nikola Jokic's ejection.
DALY CITY, Calif. (AP) — Matilda Castren became the first Finnish winner in LPGA Tour history Sunday in the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship, pulling away on the front-nine at foggy Lake Merced and holding off Min Lee by two strokes.
There's no better salesman for Tennessee than its baseball coach, Tony Vitello, and he masterfully gave a nod to the school's greatest sports star while summing up what the Volunteers accomplished minutes earlier Sunday.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Semyon Varlamov made 30 saves and the New York Islanders got goals from Mathew Barzal and Ryan Pulock to beat the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Sunday in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup semifinals.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 points and the Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 107-96 Game 4 victory on Sunday to tie their second-round playoff series with the Brooklyn Nets, who lost Kyrie Irving to a sprained right ankle.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving missed the second half of Game 4 of his team's second-round playoff series with the Milwaukee Bucks after spraining his ankle midway through the second quarter.
PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic came all the way back after dropping the first two sets to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in the French Open final Sunday for his 19th Grand Slam title.
PARIS (AP) — French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova completed a rare sweep of titles at Roland Garros as she won a third women's doubles major trophy with fellow Czech teammate Katerina Siniakova on Sunday.
PARIS (AP) — French Open organizers said they took a “pragmatic” approach in their dealings with four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka earlier in the tournament, insisting they tried to engage with her several times before she decided to withdraw from the clay-court Grand Slam.
COPENHAGEN (AP) — Christian Eriksen remained in stable condition in a Copenhagen hospital Sunday and “sent his greetings to his teammates” as he recovers from his collapse during a European Championship game, the Danish soccer federation said.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jonah Heim and Nate Lowe had two-run homers among their three hits apiece, and the Texas Rangers emphatically snapped their 16-game road losing streak with a 12-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard had 34 points and 12 rebounds, Paul George added 31 points and the Los Angeles Clippers got back into their second-round series against the Utah Jazz with a 132-106 victory in Game 3 on Saturday night.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The NBA has disciplined the Brooklyn Nets security guard who went on the Fiserv Forum court and appeared to shove P.J. Tucker during a confrontation between the Milwaukee forward and Nets star Kevin Durant on Thursday.
TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — The road to this year's Westminster Kennel Club dog show passed through a pandemic and a major change of date and venue. For one of the nation's best known dog handlers, the road also proved dangerous.
David Rugamas scored a pair of first-half goals, California-born Joshua Pérez added another and El Salvador won 4-0 at St. Kitts and Nevis on Saturday, moving into commanding position to advance in World Cup qualifying.