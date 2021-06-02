Nadal's opponent flubs set points at French Open

Photo by AP. Rafael Nadal returns a shot during Tuesday's match against Alexei Popyrin.

PARIS (AP) - Winning a match against Rafael Nadal at the French Open is downright difficult, of course: He went into Tuesday with a 100-2 career record at the place.

Just taking a set off the guy is nearly impossible, too. So when Alexei Popyrin twice came within a point of doing so during their encounter at Court Philippe Chatrier on Day 3 of this year's tournament, the enormity of it all was just too much for the King of Clay's 21-year-old opponent.

Rantanen scores OT winner, Avs up 2-0 in series vs. Knights
National Sports
AP

Rantanen scores OT winner, Avs up 2-0 in series vs. Knights

  • By PAT GRAHAM AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored a power-play goal 2:07 into overtime, Philipp Grubauer outdueled fellow Vezina Trophy finalist Marc-Andre Fleury and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Wednesday night to take a 2-0 lead in their second-round playoff series.

Doncic scores 42 and leads Mavs over Clippers 105-100
National Sports
AP

Doncic scores 42 and leads Mavs over Clippers 105-100

  • By BETH HARRIS AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 42 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. hit two free throws with eight seconds left, and the Dallas Mavericks edged the Los Angeles Clippers 105-100 on Wednesday night to take a 3-2 lead in the first-round playoff series.

Record onslaught: Dodgers score 11 in 1st to rout Cards 14-3
National Sports
AP

Record onslaught: Dodgers score 11 in 1st to rout Cards 14-3

  • By JOE REEDY AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cody Bellinger had a grand slam and six RBIs as the Dodgers scored 11 times in the bottom of the first — their most runs in one inning of a regular-season game since moving to Los Angeles — during a 14-3 blowout over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night.

Baez, Rizzo lead surging Cubs past Padres 6-1
National Sports
AP

Baez, Rizzo lead surging Cubs past Padres 6-1

  • By MATT CARLSON Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Javier Báez lined a two-run homer, Anthony Rizzo had two doubles among three hits and the surging Chicago Cubs beat the San Diego Padres 6-1 on Wednesday for their third straight win and ninth in 10 games.

Medina Spirit drug test confirmed; Derby win in jeopardy
National Sports
AP

Medina Spirit drug test confirmed; Derby win in jeopardy

  • By GARY B. GRAVES and STEPHEN WHYNO AP Sports Writers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Bob Baffert’s lawyer said Wednesday that a split-sample test of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit came back positive for the presence of the steroid betamethasone, which could lead to the horse’s disqualification and discipline for the Hall of Fame trainer.

4 minor league pitchers suspended for foreign substances
National Sports
AP

4 minor league pitchers suspended for foreign substances

  • By JAKE SEINER AP Baseball Writer

Four minor league pitchers have been suspended this season by Major League Baseball after being caught using illegal foreign substances to doctor baseballs, signaling a stronger crackdown in the game's feeder system than in the big leagues during a historically dominant stretch by pitchers.

AP source: Stevens to replace Ainge in Celtics' shakeup
National Sports
AP

AP source: Stevens to replace Ainge in Celtics' shakeup

  • By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer

The Boston Celtics are beginning their offseason with a shakeup of the front office and coaching staff, with team president Danny Ainge stepping down and coach Brad Stevens moving into the front office, a person with direct knowledge of the moves said Wednesday.

Ben: Pay cut was my idea
National Sports

Ben: Pay cut was my idea

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said it was his idea to take a voluntary pay cut and help ensure his return for an 18th season.

Nets head to second round, beat Celtics 123-109 in Game 5
National Sports
AP

Nets head to second round, beat Celtics 123-109 in Game 5

  • By BRIAN MAHONEY AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden had 34 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his first postseason triple-double with Brooklyn, leading the Nets into the Eastern Conference semifinals with a 123-109 victory over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night in Game 5.