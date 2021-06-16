NASCAR page

Reeling Buccos fall again
National Sports

WASHINGTON (AP) - Yan Gomes connected for a grand slam and Trea Turner got four hits, leading Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals over the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-1 on Tuesday night.

D-backs lose 21st straight road game, blow 7-run lead at SF
National Sports
AP

D-backs lose 21st straight road game, blow 7-run lead at SF

  • By MICHAEL WAGAMAN Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks blew a seven-run lead and lost their 21st straight road game, one short of the major league record, when Mike Yastrzemski hit a grand slam in the eighth inning that lifted the San Francisco Giants to a 9-8 victory Tuesday night.

Kucherov shines, Lightning beat Islanders 4-2 in Game 2
National Sports
AP

Kucherov shines, Lightning beat Islanders 4-2 in Game 2

  • By FRED GOODALL AP Sports Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point and Ondrej Palat delivered early goals and NHL playoff scoring leader Nikita Kucherov had three more assists to help the Tampa Bay Lightning rebound from a series-opening loss and beat the New York Islanders 4-2 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup semifinals on Tues…

Nats knock off Buccos
National Sports

WASHINGTON (TNS) - Clay Holmes stared toward the right-field stands in frustration in the seventh inning on a muggy Monday night. The curveball he threw to Nationals left fielder Kyle Schwarber was a little high but still had plenty of bite. Evidently expecting some spin from Holmes, the lon…

Leonard, George each score 31, Clippers tie series with Jazz
National Sports
AP

Leonard, George each score 31, Clippers tie series with Jazz

  • By JOE REEDY AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard and Paul George each scored 31 points — the second straight game they have both had over 30 points — and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Utah Jazz 118-104 on Monday night to even their Western Conference second-round series at two games apiece.