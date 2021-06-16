NASCAR page

- By The Associated Press
A look at what’s happening around the majors today:
WASHINGTON (AP) - Yan Gomes connected for a grand slam and Trea Turner got four hits, leading Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals over the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-1 on Tuesday night.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger recently expressed the challenges of learning a new offense in his 18th NFL season.
- By MICHAEL WAGAMAN Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks blew a seven-run lead and lost their 21st straight road game, one short of the major league record, when Mike Yastrzemski hit a grand slam in the eighth inning that lifted the San Francisco Giants to a 9-8 victory Tuesday night.
- By KRISTIE RIEKEN AP Sports Writer
HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve belted a grand slam in the 10th inning and the Houston Astros, saved by Carlos Correa's tying homer in the ninth, beat the Texas Rangers 6-3 on Tuesday night to give manager Dusty Baker quite an exciting birthday gift.
- By FRED GOODALL AP Sports Writer
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point and Ondrej Palat delivered early goals and NHL playoff scoring leader Nikita Kucherov had three more assists to help the Tampa Bay Lightning rebound from a series-opening loss and beat the New York Islanders 4-2 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup semifinals on Tues…
- By The Associated Press
A look at what’s happening around the majors Wednesday:
- By PAUL NEWBERRY AP National Writer
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Kieran Smith, who has never even been on the national team, secured his second race at the Tokyo Game with a victory in the 200-meter freestyle at the U.S. Olympic trials on Tuesday night.
NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden will play for the Brooklyn Nets in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, his first action since leaving with a hamstring injury less than a minute into the series opener.
- By DAN GELSTON AP Sports Writer
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid and the 76ers barely have a leg to stand on. Embiid can’t jump. He can’t get any lift in his shots -- notable in a blown layup that should have won Game 4 -- and couldn’t make any buckets in the second half.
- By DENNIS WASZAK Jr. AP Pro Football Writer
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Jamison Crowder was a steady and reliable playmaker in his first two seasons with the New York Jets, a bright spot in an otherwise dim stretch for the franchise.
CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox second baseman Nick Madrigal will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery Tuesday to repair tears in his right hamstring.
CHICAGO (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays ace Tyler Glasnow has a partially torn elbow ligament, the team said Tuesday, putting in doubt his future for the rest of this season and beyond.
- By KYLE HIGHTOWER AP Sports Writer
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Call it a mantra. Call it a simple reminder. But Cam Newton has a note he has been reminding himself of every day since last season.
- By STEVE REED AP Sports Writer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson couldn’t help but notice a difference in Sam Darnold’s persona when he walked into Bank of America Stadium on Tuesday for the team’s mandatory three-day minicamp.
- By CIARÁN FAHEY AP Sports Writer
MUNICH (AP) — Mats Hummels scored an own-goal and France beat Germany 1-0 Tuesday at the European Championship.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals placed staff ace Max Scherzer on the 10-day injured list with a groin problem.
- By DOUG FEINBERG AP Basketball Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — There were questions about the defending champion Seattle Storm's defense coming into the season with stalwarts Alysha Clark and Natasha Howard no longer on the roster.
- By JEROME PUGMIRE AP Sports Writer
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo set the record for most goals at the European Championship with two of them Tuesday in Portugal’s 3-0 victory over Hungary at a packed Puskas Arena.
- By JENNA FRYER AP Auto Racing Writer
Rinus VeeKay has been injured in a cycling accident and his status for IndyCar's race at Road America this weekend is uncertain, Ed Carpenter Racing said Tuesday.
- By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Pitchers will be ejected and suspended for 10 games for using illegal foreign substances to doctor baseballs in a crackdown by Major League Baseball that will start June 21.
- by KYLE HIGHTOWER AP Sports Writer
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots coach Bill Belichick says he doesn’t expect cornerback Stephon Gilmore to participate in any of the team’s remaining mandatory minicamp workouts this week.
- By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Anyone clamoring for Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka to play in the same group to start the U.S. Open will have to wait for another tournament.
- By TIM REYNOLDS AP Sports Writer
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — All-Pro cornerback and reigning NFL interception leader Xavien Howard wants a new contract from the Miami Dolphins, and there is no guarantee he will attend the three-day mandatory minicamp starting Tuesday.
- By The Associated Press
A look at what's happening around the majors today:
- By MATTIAS KARÉN Associated Press
COPENHAGEN (AP) — Christian Eriksen sent his first public message from the hospital on Tuesday, thanking supporters for their “sweet and amazing” well-wishes after his collapse at the European Championship.
- By The Associated Press
The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:
- By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer
A look at some of the anniversaries this year at the U.S. Open:
WASHINGTON (TNS) - Clay Holmes stared toward the right-field stands in frustration in the seventh inning on a muggy Monday night. The curveball he threw to Nationals left fielder Kyle Schwarber was a little high but still had plenty of bite. Evidently expecting some spin from Holmes, the lon…
- By JANIE McCAULEY AP Baseball Writer
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Brandon Crawford homered and drove in three runs as the San Francisco Giants sent the Arizona Diamondbacks to their 20th straight road loss with a 5-2 victory Monday night.
- By JOE REEDY AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard and Paul George each scored 31 points — the second straight game they have both had over 30 points — and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Utah Jazz 118-104 on Monday night to even their Western Conference second-round series at two games apiece.
- By The Associated Press
Shelby Houlihan, the American record holder in the 1,500 and 5,000 meters, posted on social media that she’s been banned for four years following a positive test for what she concluded was a tainted pork burrito.
- W.G. RAMIREZ Associated Press
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Shea Theodore had a goal and an assist, Marc-Andre Fleury made 28 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 in the first game of the Stanley Cup semifinal.
- By CHARLES ODUM AP Sports Writer
ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young tried to reassure Atlanta coach Nate McMillan after it became clear the Hawks point guard was hiding a sore shoulder.
- By ERIC OLSON AP Sports Writer
Virginia and Mississippi State won Game 3s in their super regionals Monday and became the last two teams to clinch spots in the College World Series.
- By TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer
CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez picked up a pair of RBIs — made possible by Baltimore blunders in the field — and the Cleveland Indians extended the Orioles' road losing streak to 16 straight games with a 4-3 win Monday night.
- By BETH HARRIS AP Sports Writer
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — It’s June in an Olympic year, and Michael Phelps is feeling it. In his mind and in his body.
- By PAUL NEWBERRY AP National Writer
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Teenager Torri Huske qualified for her first Olympics with a blistering victory in the women's 100-meter butterfly, breaking her own American record Monday night at the U.S. swimming trials.
- By The Associated Press
A look at what's happening around the majors on Tuesday:
