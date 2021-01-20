NASCAR

Jan. 20, 2021
AP source: Springer agrees to $150M, 6-year deal with Jays

  • By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Outfielder George Springer became the most prominent among baseball’s free agents to reach an agreement, a $150 million, six-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

Mets fire Porter after 38 days for explicit texts in 2016
Mets fire Porter after 38 days for explicit texts in 2016

  • By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Jared Porter lasted just 38 days as New York Mets general manager, fired for cause Wednesday about nine hours after ESPN reported he sent sexually explicit, uninvited text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 while he was working for the Chicago Cubs.

Padres eye Musgrove in trade with Pirates
Padres eye Musgrove in trade with Pirates

SAN DIEGO (AP) - The San Diego Padres are adding yet another pitcher to their rotation, agreeing to bring right-hander Joe Musgrove to his hometown team in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to a person familiar with the deal.

AP source: Jon Lester, Nats agree to deal, pending physical

  • By HOWARD FENDRICH AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Left-hander Jon Lester and the Washington Nationals have an agreement in principle in place for a one-year contract, pending the successful completion of a physical exam, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed to The Associated Press.

3 more COVID-19 cases linked to Australian Open arrivals
3 more COVID-19 cases linked to Australian Open arrivals

  • By DENNIS PASSA AP Sports Writer

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley has ruled out any change in the best-of-five set format for men’s singles matches at the season-opening tennis major as three more COVID-19 cases were reported among the international arrivals for the tournament.

Brady, Buccaneers advance past Saints

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Tom Brady's best game in three tries against New Orleans kept the Buccaneers moving on in the NFL playoffs, and has Saints quarterback Drew Brees headed home - perhaps for good.

Pens get in win column
Pens get in win column

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Casey DeSmith felt the puck at his feet, looked down to confirm it was indeed the case then exhaled as his Pittsburgh Penguins teammates poured over the bench in the middle of an empty arena to congratulate their backup goaltender, the one hardly playing like a backup.