- By STEVE DOUGLAS AP Sports Writer
-
Justin Thomas intends to go through an individual training program to “become a better person” after he was picked up uttering a homophobic slur under his breath when he missed a putt at a tournament in Hawaii this month.
- By JOSH DUBOW AP Pro Football Writer
-
Chad Henne came off the bench cold in the heat of a tense playoff game and delivered the game-sealing plays for Kansas City in his most consequential performance in a win since 2013.
- By JOSH DUBOW AP Pro Football Writer
-
Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen have something in common besides being three of the four starting quarterbacks remaining in the NFL playoffs.
- By DOUG FEINBERG AP Basketball Writer
-
The Atlanta Dream are close to being sold, ending defeated Sen. Kelly Loeffler's contentious stint as a WNBA owner.
- By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Outfielder George Springer became the most prominent among baseball’s free agents to reach an agreement, a $150 million, six-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
- By JOHN COON Associated Press
-
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell had 28 points and seven rebounds, and the Utah Jazz beat the New Orleans Pelicans 118-102 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory.
- By PAT EATON-ROBB AP Sports Writer
-
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Olivia Nelson-Ododa led a balanced attack with 18 points and No. 3 UConn, playing for the first time in 10 days, routed Butler 103-35 on Tuesday night.
- By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Jared Porter lasted just 38 days as New York Mets general manager, fired for cause Wednesday about nine hours after ESPN reported he sent sexually explicit, uninvited text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 while he was working for the Chicago Cubs.
- By BETH HARRIS AP Sports Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Don Sutton, a Hall of Fame pitcher who was a stalwart of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ rotation spanning an era from Sandy Koufax to Fernando Valenzuela, died Tuesday. He was 75.
- By MICHAEL MAROT AP Sports Writer
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caris LeVert said Tuesday he was awaiting additional test results on a small mass in his left kidney before establishing a treatment plan or a timeline for his Indiana Pacers debut.
NEW YORK (AP) — Sarah Thomas will cap her sixth NFL season by becoming the first female to officiate the Super Bowl in NFL history.
- By DENNIS WASZAK Jr. AP Pro Football Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Robert Saleh left no doubt for the New York Jets that he was their guy. And he knew this is exactly where he wanted to be.
- By DAVE SKRETTA AP Sports Writer
-
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The 35-year-old journeyman quarterback that made the two plucky plays in the final minutes of regulation that helped get the Kansas City Chiefs into the AFC championship game was fortunate to even be on the team.
- By BRIAN MAHONEY AP Basketball Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving rejoined the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, saying he took a leave of absence because he “just needed a pause.”
- By BERNIE WILSON AP Sports Writer
-
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres brought right-hander Joe Musgrove to his hometown team Tuesday, adding yet another starting pitcher in a seven-player trade involving the Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Mets.
- By CHARLES ODUM AP Sports Writer
-
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons named Terry Fontenot, who has spent 16 seasons with division rival New Orleans, the team's general manager on Tuesday.
The Spanish soccer federation suspended Lionel Messi for two matches on Tuesday after he hit an opponent in an incident away from the ball in the Spanish Super Cup final.
- By The Associated Press
-
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:
- By JOE REEDY AP Sports Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 26 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 23 and the Golden State Warriors rallied from a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers 115-113 on Monday night.
NEW YORK (AP) — Mets general manager Jared Porter sent graphic, uninvited text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 when he was working for the Chicago Cubs, ESPN reported Monday night.
- By BRIAN MAHONEY AP Basketball Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden missed a jumper with a chance for the lead, tracked down the rebound and fired it out to a wide-open Kevin Durant.
- By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Sports Writer
-
WACO, Texas (AP) — Jared Butler had a season-high 30 points and eight assists as No. 2 Baylor remained undefeated with a 77-69 victory Monday night over No. 9 Kansas, which has lost consecutive Big 12 games for the first time in nearly eight years.
- By HOWARD FENDRICH AP Sports Writer
-
WASHINGTON (AP) — Left-hander Jon Lester and the Washington Nationals have an agreement in principle in place for a one-year contract, pending the successful completion of a physical exam, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed to The Associated Press.
- By DENNIS PASSA AP Sports Writer
-
Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley has ruled out any change in the best-of-five set format for men’s singles matches at the season-opening tennis major as three more COVID-19 cases were reported among the international arrivals for the tournament.
- By BERNIE WILSON AP Sports Writer
-
- By ROB MAADDI AP Pro Football Writer
-
The NFL will not allow in-person workouts for the scouting combine due to health and safety precautions because of COVID-19.
- By PAT EATON-ROBB AP Sports Writer
-
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma says playing an NCAA Tournament this year, at least on the men's side, is a fiscal necessity for most schools.
- By PAT EATON-ROBB AP Sports Writer
-
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — St. John's came into Connecticut looking for a confidence-building, perhaps season-defining win and got it.
- By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer
-
MIAMI (AP) — Monday’s game in Miami between the Heat and the Detroit Pistons was pushed back five hours, with the league and teams making that decision so additional COVID-19 testing could be processed.
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving will miss a seventh straight game when the Brooklyn Nets host the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night.
- By The Associated Press
-
Four Colombians have ruled out of Monday's match against the U.S. women's soccer team because of coronavirus protocols.
- By DOUG FEINBERG AP Basketball Writer
-
Louisville is No. 1 in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll for the first time in school history.
ZURICH (AP) — The hockey world championships were pulled from Belarus on Monday following pressure from opposition groups and a threatened boycott by sponsors.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Reliever Archie Bradley and the Philadelphia Phillies finalized their $6 million, one-year contract on Monday.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Tom Brady's best game in three tries against New Orleans kept the Buccaneers moving on in the NFL playoffs, and has Saints quarterback Drew Brees headed home - perhaps for good.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Casey DeSmith felt the puck at his feet, looked down to confirm it was indeed the case then exhaled as his Pittsburgh Penguins teammates poured over the bench in the middle of an empty arena to congratulate their backup goaltender, the one hardly playing like a backup.
- By BETH HARRIS AP Sports Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marcus Morris Sr. scored a season-high 20 points to lead seven players in double figures, and the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Indiana Pacers 129-96 on Sunday night for their first four-game winning streak of the season.
- By JOE REEDY AP Sports Writer
-
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have hired Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Brian Staley as the team's head coach.
