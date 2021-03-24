BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) - Nine months ago, knuckleballer Steven Wright wasn't sure he could make it all the way back from Tommy John surgery. The hill he faced seemed too steep.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers released veteran cornerback Steven Nelson on Tuesday, opting to cut him rather than trade him, an announcement that came shortly after Nelson tweeted the team was "holding him hostage."
- By JIM VERTUNO AP Sports Writer
-
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Haley Jones scored 17 points and Stanford unleashed another barrage of 3-pointers as the overall No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament booked yet another trip to the Sweet 16 with a 73-62 win over No. 8 Oklahoma State on Tuesday night.
- By DOUG FEINBERG AP Basketball Writer
-
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored 20 points and Aaliyah Edwards added 19 to help No. 1 seed UConn beat eighth-seeded Syracuse 83-47 on Tuesday night and advance to the Sweet 16 of the women's NCAA Tournament.
- By BRETT MARTEL AP Sports Writer
-
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored a season-high 36 points, Zion Williamson had 27 points and nine rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 128-111 on Tuesday night.
NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL is instituting changes to the draft lottery that make it more difficult for the last-place team to drop out of the top three in the selection order.
- By DOUG FEINBERG AP Basketball Writer
-
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Leigha Brown scored 23 points and Naz Hillmon added 19 to lead No. 6 seed Michigan to its first Sweet 16 appearance with a 70-55 win over third-seeded Tennessee on Tuesday in the women's NCAA Tournament.
PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. left Tuesday's spring training game with left shoulder discomfort after making a backhanded play.
- By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer
-
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — As much golf as Jordan Spieth likes to play, it took as much discipline as he could muster to not play at all.
- By DENNIS WASZAK Jr. AP Pro Football Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Intrigue and uncertainty have surrounded the New York Jets' quarterback situation all offseason.
- By IAN HARRISON Associated Press
-
TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays reliever Kirby Yates is expected to have season-ending surgery on his right elbow, general manager Ross Atkins said Tuesday.
- By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer
-
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — For a sport known for its glacial pace, fortunes can change quickly in golf.
- By EDDIE PELLS AP National Writer
-
Oregon State's trustees accepted the resignation of university president F. King Alexander on Tuesday, concluding he was unable to rebuild trust at the school because of his role in the mishandling of sexual misconduct cases during his previous tenure at LSU.
HOUSTON (AP) — A 14th woman has filed a lawsuit accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment.
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Elgin Baylor, the Lakers' 11-time NBA All-Star who soared through the 1960s with a high-scoring style of basketball that became the model for the modern player, died Monday. He was 86.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Gonzaga continued to roll behind a career-high 30 points and 13 rebounds from Drew Timme as the top-seeded Bulldogs beat No. 8 seed Oklahoma 87-71 on Monday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
EAST REGIONAL
- By DAVE SKRETTA AP Basketball Writer
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Southern California coach Andy Enfield is taking another program back to the Sweet 16.
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Rockets ended their 20-game losing streak Monday night, as John Wall had his first triple-double in five years in a 117-99 victory over the Toronto Raptors.
- By AARON BEARD AP Basketball Writer
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Marcus Zegarowski and his Creighton teammates battled through a close call — along with a few jitters — to open the NCAA Tournament.
- By EDDIE PELLS AP National Writer
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Top-seeded Michigan salvaged the Big Ten’s best hope for NCAA Tournament glory Monday, getting 21 points each from Chaundee Brown and Eli Brooks in a a roller-coaster 86-78 victory over talent-rich LSU.
- By JENNA FRYER AP Auto Racing Writer
-
A fully vaccinated Roger Penske is hard at work at Indianapolis Motor Speedway preparing for a full season of racing that will include spectators at his showcase event.
- By JIM VERTUNO AP Sports Writer
-
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Angel Baker made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 29.1 seconds left and No. 13 Wright State stunned No. 4 Arkansas 66-62 on Monday in the biggest upset so far of the first round of the women's NCAA Tournament.
- By ARNIE STAPLETON AP Pro Football Writer
-
Bill Belichick never was one to spent wildly in free agency. Watching Tom Brady win another Super Bowl in another city sure changed that.
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving will miss the Brooklyn Nets' three-game road trip this week while dealing with a family matter.
- By DOUG FEINBERG AP Basketball Writer
-
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jordan Lewis had a career-high 32 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists to help seventh-seeded Alabama beat No. 10 seed North Carolina 80-71 on Monday in the first round of the women's NCAA Tournament.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has a sprained left knee and won’t play in the Milwaukee Bucks’ game Monday night against the Indiana Pacers.
- By TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer
-
CLEVELAND (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will be leaving his man cave to announce this year's rookie draft class within shouting distance of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
- By NOAH TRISTER AP Sports Writer
-
For the third time since 2016, Syracuse is headed to the Sweet 16 as a double-digit seed.
- By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer
-
The Rocket Mortgage Classic made its debut on the PGA Tour in 2019 and won the inaugural “Fair Way Award” for diversity and inclusion by leaning on minority-owned vendors at Detroit Golf Club and having a volunteer base that reflected the community.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Jesper Bratt scored on a wraparound at 2:50 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 on Sunday.
HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) - Ryan Blaney became the sixth driver to win in six races to start NASCAR's Cup season, surging to the front with nine laps to go after Kyle Larson's dominant performance at Atlanta Motor Speedway fell apart on a fading set of tires Sunday.
- By CLIFF BRUNT AP Sports Writer
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ethan Thompson scored 26 points and No. 12 seed Oregon State neutralized Oklahoma State and star freshman Cade Cunningham, rolling to an 80-70 upset in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night.
- By DAVID BRANDT AP Sports Writer
-
PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton both had 26 points, Chris Paul had a triple-double with 11 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns beat the LeBron-less Los Angeles Lakers 111-94 on Sunday night.
- By DAVE SKRETTA AP Basketball Writer
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Quentin Grimes scored 22 points, Tramon Mark converted a soaring three-point play with 24 seconds left, and Houston beat Rutgers 63-60 on Sunday night to reach the Sweet 16.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball has a broken bone in his right wrist, knocking out the Charlotte Hornets rookie star indefinitely.
- By GREG BEACHAM AP Sports Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Veteran receiver DeSean Jackson has signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams, returning to his native Southern California after 13 NFL seasons on the East Coast.
- By The Associated Press
-
Jackson Yueill redirected Sebastian Salcedo’s cross for the go-ahead goal in the 60th minute, second-half substitute Hassani Dotson added a pair of goals and the United States beat the Dominican Republic 4-0 on Sunday night at Guadalajara, Mexico, in qualifying for the Olympic men's soccer t…
- By AARON BEARD AP Basketball Writer
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Justin Smith had 20 points and played a key role in a final-play defensive stop, helping Arkansas beat Texas Tech 68-66 on Sunday in the NCAA Tournament, securing the program's first trip to the Sweet 16 in a quarter-century.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Police: Infamous gang leader killed after prison breakout
-
Oil City graduate working at her 'dream job'
-
Man pulled from storm sewage pipe
-
OC tavern carries on
-
Man pulled from sewer in Franklin
-
Oil City man faces drug charges
-
Building razed
-
Franklin man accused of assault
-
1 injured in Franklin crash
-
'A huge upgrade'
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
1986 Blazer Axels - rear good - front incomplete - both $…
2Coatings Specialist A local company is searching for a d…
ADL for female MS patient in Oil City. Evening only. Must…
Looking to buy shirts from 2005 and older. Sports, Music,…
WANTED - Large Rocks/Boulders for building wall. Will pic…
Found large gray cat around Michell Ave. and Drake Drive …
Legal Notice: The Zoning Hearing Board of the Borough of …
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Knights fall in quarters
-
Knights hit the road for today's state playoff opener
-
Oklahoma State's Geer falls in NCAA round of 16
-
Cowboys' Geer seeded 11th
-
Bobcats bounced in semis
-
Geer goes 4-0 on Day 2 as Cowboys make move
-
Bobcats take on Huskies tonight in state quarters
-
OSU's Geer places fifth at championships
-
Bobcats advance to semis
-
PIAA basketball
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Oil City man faces drug charges
-
Franklin man accused of assault
-
1 injured in Franklin crash
-
Man accused of trying to steal car parts from vehicle
-
OC apartment owners accused of retaliating against female tenant
-
Police: Man with gun accused of making threatening comments
-
No injuries in Sugarcreek Borough crash
-
House fire in Canal Township
-
No foul play suspected in OC fire; 2 escaped safely
-
Monday brush fires
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Police: Infamous gang leader killed after prison breakout
-
Trump's Mar-a-Lago partially closed due to COVID outbreak
-
UN official: Airstrikes on NW Syria border area worrying
-
5 White House staffers lose jobs over drugs, marijuana use
-
Prosecutor: Man charged with 1 murder confessed he killed 16
-
Army under fire from Congress over Fort Hood response
-
Could solitary confinement on Rikers Island be laid to rest?
-
Feds want to fix canal, but Nevada town lives off the leaks
-
Official confirms man now linked to 5 deaths
-
Pentagon looks to root out extremists targeting US troops