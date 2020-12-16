NASCAR

Dec. 16, 2020
0
0
0
0
0

Taillon's return on track
National Sports

Taillon's return on track

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The videos from Jameson Taillon come every few days, a reminder to Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton what hopefully awaits when spring training begins.

+8
Stanford's VanDerveer poised to break wins record by Summitt
National Sports
AP

Stanford's VanDerveer poised to break wins record by Summitt

  • By JANIE McCAULEY AP Sports Writer

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Tara VanDerveer and Tennessee's Pat Summitt planned home-and-home series whenever their schedules allowed, two power programs in opposite regions of the country ready to test their teams against a fellow great. Ready to challenge themselves as coaches, too.