- By JOSH DUBOW AP Pro Football Writer
-
The NFC East is no longer the laughingstock division in the NFL.
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Giannis Antetokounmpo says he's staying with the Milwaukee Bucks for at least five more seasons.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - The suddenly struggling Pittsburgh Steelers gave their battered offensive line a fresh face by signing Danny Isidora off Kansas City's practice squad on Tuesday.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - The videos from Jameson Taillon come every few days, a reminder to Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton what hopefully awaits when spring training begins.
SYDNEY (AP) — Manny Ramirez — yes, that Manny Ramirez — is back in baseball Down Under.
- By TERRY TOWERY Associated Press
-
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored a career-high 33 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in only 25 minutes to lead No. 13 Illinois past Minnesota 92-65 in the Big Ten opener for both teams Tuesday night.
- By TERESA M. WALKER AP Pro Football Writer
-
NFL teams won't be allowed to create local bubbles during the postseason by mandating that players stay in a hotel, except for the night before a game.
- By MATT SUGAM Associated Press
-
SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored 25 points in her second game for No. 3 UConn, and the Huskies beat Seton Hall 92-65 on Tuesday night in their return to the Big East.
- By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Two weekday football games were enough to lift Fox to victory in the weekly ratings race.
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners bolstered their bullpen on Tuesday by acquiring right-handed reliever Rafael Montero from the Texas Rangers.
- By MARK LONG AP Sports Writer
-
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference championship game features two of the nation’s top playmakers, and neither is a quarterback.
CANASTOTA, N.Y. (AP) — Floyd Mayweather, who captured 11 world titles in five weight divisions and retired unbeaten, former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko, and Laila Ali have been elected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame and Museum.
- By STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer
-
- By MICHAEL MAROT AP Sports Writer
-
Indiana and Purdue have squared off on the football field every year since 1920.
- By The Associated Press
-
- By STEVE DOUGLAS AP Sports Writer
-
Callum Smith had a front row seat to see his brother dismantled by Canelo Alvarez in a bruising light-middleweight title fight in 2016.
- By The Associated Press
-
- By ARNIE STAPLETON AP Pro Football Writer
-
The NFL won’t be cutting in line to get the coronavirus vaccine.
- By TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer
-
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns and their fans hadn't felt heartbreak in years.
CLEVELAND (AP) - The Cleveland Indians are changing their name - they just don't know to what or when.
CLEVELAND (AP) - Lamar Jackson emerged from the locker room, saved the game and maybe Baltimore's season.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - It's not the first time Ben Roethlisberger has openly - if knowingly - questioned his own skillset.
- By MIKE FITZPATRICK AP Baseball Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Jared Porter knows his new boss with the Mets is counting on a championship.
- By DAVID GINSBURG AP Sports Writer
-
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Ron Harper Jr. scored 19 of his 27 points in the second half, and No. 19 Rutgers won its Big Ten opener for the first time in school history, grinding past Maryland 74-60 Monday night.
- By JANIE McCAULEY AP Sports Writer
-
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Tara VanDerveer and Tennessee's Pat Summitt planned home-and-home series whenever their schedules allowed, two power programs in opposite regions of the country ready to test their teams against a fellow great. Ready to challenge themselves as coaches, too.
- By KRISTIE RIEKEN AP Sports Writer
-
HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden practiced with the Houston Rockets on Monday for the first time this season after missing the early part of camp while talk swirls that he wants out.
HOUSTON (AP) — A Lim Kim made her first U.S. Women's Open appearance a memorable one Monday, closing with three straight birdies to tie the record for the largest comeback and win the biggest event in women's golf.
- By ROB MAADDI AP Pro Football Writer
-
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts will start at quarterback again for the Philadelphia Eagles when they play at Arizona next Sunday.
- By KYLE HIGHTOWER AP Sports Writer
-
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For just the fourth time since Bill Belichick became Patriots coach in 2000, New England won’t end the season as AFC East champions.
- By The Associated Press
-
- By TERESA M. WALKER AP Sports Writer
-
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt is negotiating a deal with Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea to make the former Commodores player its new head coach.
- By AARON BEARD AP Basketball Writer
-
Gonzaga and Baylor sit atop an unchanged top tier of The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, while West Virginia and Tennessee have cracked the top 10.
- By DOUG FEINBERG AP Basketball Writer
-
The NCAA plans to stage the entire women's basketball tournament in one geographic area and San Antonio is the likely host site.
- By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Sports Writer
-
The Atlantic Coast Conference is finalizing a deal to make Northwestern athletic director Jim Phillips the league’s next commissioner, replacing the retiring John Swofford.
COURCHEVEL, France (AP) — An emotional Mikaela Shiffrin won her first World Cup ski race since the death of her father nearly a year ago.
PARIS (AP) — Gerard Houllier, a Frenchman who won three titles in one season as manager of English club Liverpool following a disappointing spell as the coach of France's national team, has died. He was 73.
- By JANIE McCAULEY AP Sports Writer
-
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer tied the late Pat Summitt as winningest women’s coach in NCAA Division I basketball history with 1,098 on Sunday night as the top-ranked Cardinal beat rival California 83-38.
- By JOSH DUBOW AP Pro Football Writer
-
The Las Vegas Raiders fired defensive coordinator Paul Guenther after he failed to make any significant improvement for the unit in nearly three full seasons on the job.
- The Associated Press
-
Kevin Durant still can score in bunches.
