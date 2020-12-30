PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to let Ben Roethlisberger rest up for the playoffs.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Casey Thompson passed for 170 yards and four touchdowns and No. 20 Texas overcame an injury to senior quarterback Sam Ehlinger and beat Colorado 55-23 in the Valero Alamo Bowl on Tuesday night.
MIAMI (AP) — Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer offered a simple assessment of some of the scores that he’s seen in the early days of this NBA season.
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Brandon Rachal hit two free throws with a tenth of a second remaining and finished with 22 points as Tulsa topped unbeaten No. 5 Houston 65-64 on Tuesday night.
CHICAGO (AP) — The aggressive San Diego Padres traded for another big arm on Tuesday night, acquiring Yu Darvish in a blockbuster deal with the Chicago Cubs.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Spencer Sanders threw for 305 yards and four touchdowns, and Oklahoma State held off No. 18 Miami for a 37-34 victory in the Cheez-It Bowl on Tuesday.
Major League Soccer has invoked a clause in the agreement with its players that could lead to renegotiation of the collective bargaining agreement between the league and union.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres finalized their acquisition of ace left-hander Blake Snell from the Tampa Bay Rays, sending four prospects in exchange for the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner.
NEW YORK (AP) — Despite winning 10 in a row, the Kansas City Chiefs have been just barely getting by in recent games.
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona men's basketball program has self-imposed a one-year postseason ban related to its long-running NCAA rules infractions case.
Facing fourth-and-goal at the 1 in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams, the New York Jets turned to veteran Frank Gore — along with rookie Mekhi Becton.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers forward Kevin Love could miss more than a month with a right calf injury he aggravated Sunday night in a game against Philadelphia.
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — As the NBA neared its restart in late July, its players vowed to keep the calls for social justice reform at the forefront in the wake of the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews will miss the start of training camp because of an illness, and there is no timetable for his return.
DeVonta Smith of Alabama is The Associated Press college football player of the year and the first wide receiver to win the award since it was established in 1998.
SEMMERING, Austria (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin held a slim lead after the opening run of women’s World Cup slalom Tuesday, putting Petra Vlhova’s five-race winning streak in danger.
The Miami Heat just wrapped up two consecutive days of practice, which is significant for this reason: It might not happen again for a while.
The Big Ten Conference had an astonishing nine of its teams ranked in the Top 25 in the latest poll Monday.
JERUSALEM (AP) — At the age of 39, Moshe Hogeg has made millions of dollars trading in cryptocurrency, bought one of Israel’s most prominent soccer teams and brought in a wealthy Emirati sheikh as his new co-owner.
What was Sean Payton thinking?
PITTSBURGH (AP) - This time, JuJu Smith-Schuster saved his dancing for the locker room.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 21 of his 31 points in the second half, and CJ McCollum had 20 points and 11 assists in the Portland Trail Blazers' 115-107 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night.
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Josh Allen passed for four touchdowns and the Buffalo Bills became the first AFC East foe to sweep the season series with the New England Patriots in two decades with a 38-9 victory on Monday night.
NEW YORK (AP) — Ja Morant exited with a sprained ankle but the Memphis Grizzlies earned their first victory of the season without him, outlasting the short-handed Brooklyn Nets 116-111 in overtime Monday night.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Eric Ayala scored 17 points, while Aaron Wiggins added 15 points and nine rebounds as Maryland beat No. 9 Wisconsin 70-64 on Monday.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jared Goff will miss the Los Angeles Rams' season finale against the Arizona Cardinals after undergoing surgery on his right thumb.
NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie of the Year Ja Morant left the court area in a wheelchair Monday night after spraining his left ankle in the first half of the Memphis Grizzlies' game in Brooklyn.
NEW YORK (AP) — Frank Gore reached a milestone on his final carry of the game — and maybe of his career.
Take your pick.
NEW YORK (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie will have surgery to repair a partially torn ACL in his right knee, an early blow to a Brooklyn Nets team that hoped it had left its injury troubles behind.
It's hard to decide who has been more dominant in men's college basketball this season: Gonzaga or the Big Ten Conference.
Heisman Trophy finalists Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith have been selected to The Associated Press All-America team, leading a contingent of five Alabama players on the first-team offense.
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:
The Baltimore Ravens were fined $250,000 by the NFL for violating COVID-19 protocols, a person with direct knowledge of the punishment told The Associated Press on Monday.
SEMMERING, Austria (AP) — Petra Vlhova posted the fastest time in the opening run of a women’s World Cup giant slalom on the Zauberberg course Monday, two years after she won her first race in the discipline on the same hill.
BORMIO, Italy (AP) — A men's World Cup super-G was called off an hour before its planned start Monday and rescheduled for Tuesday because of bad weather in the Italian Alps.
The San Diego Padres are close to completing a blockbuster trade to acquire star pitcher Blake Snell from the AL champion Tampa Bay Rays.
Jared Goff popped his dislocated right thumb thumb back into place and kept playing.
