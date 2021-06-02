- By The Associated Press
A look at what's happening around the majors today:
- By PAT GRAHAM AP Sports Writer
DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored a power-play goal 2:07 into overtime, Philipp Grubauer outdueled fellow Vezina Trophy finalist Marc-Andre Fleury and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Wednesday night to take a 2-0 lead in their second-round playoff series.
- By BETH HARRIS AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 42 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. hit two free throws with eight seconds left, and the Dallas Mavericks edged the Los Angeles Clippers 105-100 on Wednesday night to take a 3-2 lead in the first-round playoff series.
- By JOE REEDY AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cody Bellinger had a grand slam and six RBIs as the Dodgers scored 11 times in the bottom of the first — their most runs in one inning of a regular-season game since moving to Los Angeles — during a 14-3 blowout over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night.
- By MATTHEW COLES Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 26 of his 30 points in the first half and the Utah Jazz advanced to the second round of the playoffs, beating the Memphis Grizzlies 126-110 on Wednesday night in Game 5.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Eric Staal scored early goals and Montreal beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the second-round series, a victory tempered by a scary late-game hit on Canadiens center Jake Evans.
- By JOE REEDY AP Sports Writer
- By BRIAN MAHONEY AP Basketball Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Trae Young put the finishing touches on his impressive first playoff series with 36 points and nine assists, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the New York Knicks 103-89 on Wednesday night in Game 5.
- By DAN GELSTON AP Sports Writer
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rest up, Joel Embiid.
- By WILL GRAVES AP Sports Writer
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — World and Olympic champion Simone Biles can start getting ready for Tokyo. Six-time national champion Sam Mikulak, too.
- By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer
LeBron James has entered uncharted waters.
- By MATT CARLSON Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — Javier Báez lined a two-run homer, Anthony Rizzo had two doubles among three hits and the surging Chicago Cubs beat the San Diego Padres 6-1 on Wednesday for their third straight win and ninth in 10 games.
- By BETH HARRIS AP Racing Writer
The chairman of horse racing’s future governing body said the failed drug test of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit shows the need for a uniform set of rules and penalties in place of the sport’s current patchwork system.
- By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer
DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Jon Rahm was motoring to victory along the back nine of Muirfield Village last year at the Memorial, and just as compelling was the activity on the front nine.
- By SAMUEL PETREQUIN and ANDREW DAMPF AP Sports Writers
PARIS (AP) — Two matches. Ten sets. A total of 628 points played.
- By AARON BEARD AP Basketball Writer
Duke Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski will coach his final season with the Blue Devils in 2021-22, a person familiar with the situation said Wednesday.
- By DAN GELSTON AP Sports Writer
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has a small lateral meniscus tear in his right knee and will miss Game 5 of the playoff series against Washington on Wednesday night.
- By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer
Former Southern California star Reggie Bush, who had his Heisman Trophy victory in 2005 vacated for committing NCAA violations, is among the players making their first appearance on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot this year.
- By GARY B. GRAVES and STEPHEN WHYNO AP Sports Writers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Bob Baffert’s lawyer said Wednesday that a split-sample test of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit came back positive for the presence of the steroid betamethasone, which could lead to the horse’s disqualification and discipline for the Hall of Fame trainer.
- By JAKE SEINER AP Baseball Writer
Four minor league pitchers have been suspended this season by Major League Baseball after being caught using illegal foreign substances to doctor baseballs, signaling a stronger crackdown in the game's feeder system than in the big leagues during a historically dominant stretch by pitchers.
- By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer
The Boston Celtics are beginning their offseason with a shakeup of the front office and coaching staff, with team president Danny Ainge stepping down and coach Brad Stevens moving into the front office, a person with direct knowledge of the moves said Wednesday.
- By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer
Indiana’s breakout was one of the stories of the 2020 football season. Don’t bank on the Hoosiers to top it in 2021.
- By SAMUEL PETREQUIN AP Sports Writer
PARIS (AP) — Down 4-1 in the third set, Alexander Zverev decided it was time to shorten his match at Roland Garros.
- By The Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open (all times local):
- By The Associated Press
A look at what's happening around the majors today:
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Andrew Benintendi hit a grand slam and drove in five runs, leading the Kansas City Royals to a 10-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said it was his idea to take a voluntary pay cut and help ensure his return for an 18th season.
PARIS (AP) - Winning a match against Rafael Nadal at the French Open is downright difficult, of course: He went into Tuesday with a 100-2 career record at the place.
- By JOHN MARSHALL AP Sports Writer
PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points after two quiet games and the Phoenix Suns sent LeBron James to the locker room early, dismantling the Los Angeles Lakers 115-85 Tuesday night to take a 3-2 first-round series lead.
- By ARNIE STAPLETON AP Sports Writer
DENVER (AP) — Michael Porter Jr.'s 3-pointer with 1:33 left in the second overtime helped the Denver Nuggets squelch an epic comeback by the Portland Trail Blazers with a 147-140 win Tuesday night in Game 5 of the playoff series.
- By The Associated Press
A look at what's happening around the majors on Wednesday:
- By NOAH TRISTER AP Baseball Writer
BALTIMORE (AP) — Cedric Mullins hustled over to right-center field and made a sliding, backhanded catch at the base of the wall.
- By ANDREW SELIGMAN AP Sports Writer
CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit his third homer in two games, Willson Contreras also went deep and the surging Chicago Cubs beat San Diego 4-3 on Tuesday night after Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. left with an injury.
- By JAKE SEINER AP Baseball Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Clint Frazier hit a game-ending, two-run homer with two outs in the 11th inning after making a game-saving catch in the eighth, and the slumping New York Yankees beat the rival Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 Tuesday night.
- By STEPHEN WADE AP Sports Writer
TOKYO (AP) — Will the postponed Tokyo Olympics open despite rising opposition and the pandemic?
- By AARON BEARD AP Sports Writer
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Alex Killorn and Anthony Cirelli scored while Andrei Vasilevskiy was strong in net once again, helping the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Tuesday night for a 2-0 lead in their second-round playoff series.
- By BRIAN MAHONEY AP Basketball Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden had 34 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his first postseason triple-double with Brooklyn, leading the Nets into the Eastern Conference semifinals with a 123-109 victory over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night in Game 5.
- By BETH HARRIS AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mike Marshall, who became the first reliever to win the Cy Young Award when he set a major league record by pitching 106 games in a season for the Los Angeles Dodgers, has died. He was 78.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals placed pitcher Jack Flaherty on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with what manager Mike Shildt termed a “significant” oblique injury.
