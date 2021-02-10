NEW YORK (AP) - Marty Schottenheimer's NFL coaching career was as remarkable as it was flummoxing.
DALLAS (AP) - Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said Tuesday he decided before this season began not to play the national anthem before the team's home games.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will have surgery this week on the turf toe injury he suffered in the playoffs, likely sidelining him for the start of the offseason program but ensuring he'll be ready well before training camp.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Ron Hextall's relationship with the Pittsburgh Penguins is complicated. His mandate as the team's new general manager is not.
More than a decade after Annika Sorenstam won her last LPGA Tour event, she's ready to tee it up again.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) - Facing a break point late in the third set, Rafael Nadal sprinted to his left and hit a running forehand winner from way out wide.
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has created a hotline for people not employed by the league or teams to report harassment or discrimination after New York Mets general manager Jared Porter and Los Angeles Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway were accused of sending lewd text messages …
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Busch snagged the first win of the new season, streaking past NASCAR champion Chase Elliott after Elliott spun leader Ryan Blaney in the final stretch of the exhibition Busch Clash.
MIAMI (AP) — The first thing Derrick Rose did in his second stint with the New York Knicks was start handing out assists.
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The words on the back of his wedges remind Kamaiu Johnson that while nothing in golf has ever come easily, he is determined not to let that get in the way of his dreams.
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Scuba divers or astronauts on the International Space Station may be the only humans who avoided a barrage of advertisements over the last two weeks enticing them to bet on the Super Bowl.
SEATTLE (AP) — Russell Wilson is tired of getting hit. Tired of taking sacks.
Being stuck for two weeks in a Melbourne hotel room with windows that wouldn’t open “really took a toll” on Victoria Azarenka in the leadup to the Australian Open, the Grand Slam tournament’s two-time champion explained after she had trouble breathing during a first-round loss.
MIAMI (AP) — Miami guard Avery Bradley went nearly two weeks without seeing his wife and children after testing positive for COVID-19, a brutally hard part of his ordeal with the illness.
USA Hockey’s twin-sister Lamoureux tandem is retiring after 14 years of international competition.
Marty Schottenheimer, who won 200 regular-season games with four NFL teams thanks to his “Martyball” brand of smash-mouth football but regularly fell short in the playoffs, has died. He was 77.
Two-time Olympic champion Ted Ligety plans to retire from World Cup ski racing after the world championships.
ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Cardinals are bringing back catcher Yadier Molina for an 18th season, agreeing Monday to a $9 million, one-year deal with the nine-time Gold Glove winner.
NEW YORK (AP) - Major League Baseball has slightly deadened its baseballs amid a years-long surge in home runs.
NEW YORK (AP) - Pedro Gomez, a longtime baseball correspondent for ESPN who covered more than 25 World Series, has died. He was 58.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers filled their remaining coaching vacancies on Monday, hiring longtime NFL assistant Mike Sullivan as their quarterback coach, Chris Morgan as assistant offensive line coach and Matt Tomsho as quality control coach.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) - It's been so long since he had a sizeable crowd to play for, the showman in Novak Djokovic just had to come out.
DENVER (AP) — Khris Middleton had 29 points and a career-high 12 assists, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and the Milwaukee Bucks won their fifth straight game by beating the Denver Nuggets 125-112 on Monday night.
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Kyle Young and Duane Washington Jr. each scored 18 points, and No. 4 Ohio State used a relentless defensive effort to wear down Maryland in a 73-65 victory Monday night.
NEW YORK (AP) — Seven-inning doubleheaders and runners on second base to start extra innings will return for a second straight season under an agreement for 2021 health protocols reached Monday between Major League Baseball and the players' association.
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored 31 points, including her team's final 13, to lead No. 2 UConn to a 63-59 overtime victory Monday over top-ranked South Carolina.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Fans, many of them of them not wearing masks, poured into downtown streets and packed bars and nightclubs around the city to celebrate another professional sports title for Tampa Bay, which is building a reputation as a home of champions.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Larson loaded his motorhome and drove to Daytona International Speedway by himself, alone for some seven hours to prepare for his return to NASCAR competition.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A U.S. appeals court is letting a federal judge in Nevada decide claims by a woman suing soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo over a $375,000 rape case hush-money settlement reached more than a decade ago.
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:
Coach Dawn Staley has South Carolina back where her team started the season: No. 1 in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll.
CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — No fans. Now no race.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers start every season with the same vow, to get off to a strong start and not take an early hit in the standings.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Lori Locust and Maral Javadifar, Super Bowl champs.
TAMPA BAY (AP) - Offsides. Unnecessary roughness. Unsportsmanlike conduct. Pass interference. And holding. Lots of holding.
TAMPA BAY (AP) - The long-downtrodden Tampa Bay Buccaneers are kings of the NFL again thanks to Tom Brady and the championship pedigree he brought over from New England - along with two former Patriots teammates who starred with him in Super Bowl 55.
