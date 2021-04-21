NASCAR

April 21, 2021
Super League clubs tell FIFA legal action already started
National Sports
AP

Super League clubs tell FIFA legal action already started

  • By ROB HARRIS AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — The 12 European clubs pursuing a Super League have told the leaders FIFA and UEFA that legal action is already being pursued to stop them from action intended to thwart the launch of the breakaway competition, according to a letter obtained Monday by The Associated Press.

Bucs top Brewers in extras
National Sports

Bucs top Brewers in extras

MILWAUKEE (TNS) - Colin Moran has developed into a legitimate and consistent power threat for the Pirates this season, his first since taking over for Josh Bell full-time at first base.

Hosmer delivers late for Padres in 5-2 win over Dodgers
National Sports
AP

Hosmer delivers late for Padres in 5-2 win over Dodgers

  • By RICHARD J. MARCUS Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Eric Hosmer delivered the tying and go-ahead RBIs in the seventh and eighth innings, helping the San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-2 Sunday to avoid a sweep in the first series of the year between the NL West rivals.

Knicks rally late, top Pelicans in OT for 6th win in row
National Sports
AP

Knicks rally late, top Pelicans in OT for 6th win in row

  • By BRIAN MAHONEY AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle had 33 points and 10 assists, Derrick Rose made huge plays all over the court to spark New York's streak-saving finish and the Knicks beat the New Orleans Pelicans 122-112 in overtime on Sunday for their sixth consecutive victory.