PITTSBURGH (AP) - Jeff Carter picked up his first goal in Pittsburgh as part of a first-period deluge and the Penguins held on for a 7-6 victory over New Jersey on Tuesday night.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Mike Tomlin wants to be part of the post-Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh.
- By TIM BOOTH AP Sports Writer
-
SEATTLE (AP) — Julio Urías threw seven dominant innings of one-hit ball, striking out a career-high 11 and leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 1-0 win over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.
- By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer
-
The PGA Tour is awarding a $40 million bonus pool to the top 10 players who move the needle in golf, regardless of how they perform inside the ropes.
- By BETH HARRIS AP Racing Writer
-
Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert on Tuesday successfully appealed his 15-day suspension to the Arkansas Racing Commission, allowing the six-time Kentucky Derby winner to resume preparations to run Medina Spirit in next weekend's Derby.
- By BARRY WILNER AP Pro Football Writer
-
VICIS has the top three performing helmets in the NFL/NFLPA's seventh annual study, with a position-specific helmet tested for the first time and ranking second overall.
- By The Associated Press
-
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:
- By GRAHAM DUNBAR AP Sports Writer
-
MONTREUX, Switzerland (AP) — In a direct appeal to the owners of the English clubs in the Super League project, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin urged them Tuesday to change their minds out of respect for soccer fans.
- By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer
-
Long before the Big Ten had 14 teams and the Pac-8 had grown to the Pac-12, there were folks in college sports tossing around the idea of a national football conference.
- By MICHAEL KELLY Associated Press
-
DENVER (AP) —
- By DAN GELSTON AP Sports Writer
-
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Stephen Curry hit 10 3-pointers and scored 49 points to extend his sizzling stretch, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 107-96 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night.
- By STEVE REED AP Sports Writer
-
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Hornets guard LaMelo Ball has been cleared to return to individual basketball activity by doctors after having a cast removed from his right wrist.
- By BETH HARRIS AP Racing Writer
-
Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, fined and suspended last year by Arkansas racing officials for a pair of drug positives, sat through nearly nine hours of testimony Monday on the first day of his appeal hearing.
- By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer
-
MIAMI (AP) — The Houston Rockets say that guard Sterling Brown was assaulted by unknown individuals after the team arrived in Miami late Sunday night, suffering cuts to his face.
- By GRAHAM DUNBAR AP Sports Writer
-
MONTREUX, Switzerland (AP) — The plan for a Super League is shaping up as perhaps the most polarizing idea in European soccer in more than a generation.
- By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer
-
Antron Pippen, the son of Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen and once a top college prospect, has died. He was 33.
- By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees' players and staff are restlessness. So are fans.
- By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Baseball Writer
-
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Joey Gallo is getting on base a lot for the Texas Rangers without going out of the park.
- By STEPHEN WHYNO AP Sports Writer
-
Alex Smith retired Monday after making an improbable comeback from a gruesome broken leg, saying he's ready to leave the NFL but believing he's still able to play quarterback.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady expects to be ready for June minicamp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as he recovers from offseason knee surgery.
- By ROB HARRIS AP Global Soccer Writer
-
LONDON (AP) — Tottenham fired Jose Mourinho on Monday after only 17 months in charge, and just as he was preparing to coach the club in the League Cup final.
- By ROB HARRIS AP Global Soccer Writer
-
LONDON (AP) — The 12 European clubs pursuing a Super League have told the leaders FIFA and UEFA that legal action is already being pursued to stop them from action intended to thwart the launch of the breakaway competition, according to a letter obtained Monday by The Associated Press.
MILWAUKEE (TNS) - Colin Moran has developed into a legitimate and consistent power threat for the Pirates this season, his first since taking over for Josh Bell full-time at first base.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) - Stewart Cink shot a steady, stress-free 70 to cap off a dominant, record-breaking week and win his third RBC Heritage title on Sunday.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Another week, another agonizing loss for Denny Hamlin.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Sabres interim coach Don Granato hoped a re-emphasis on speed and forechecking would lead to a better result in a rematch against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
- By JAY COHEN AP Baseball Writer
-
CHICAGO (AP) — The Atlanta Braves say it's next man up when it comes to their rash of injuries so far this season.
VANCOUVER (AP) — Bo Harvat scored his second goal of the game 1:19 into overtime, giving the Vancouver Canucks a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday night in their return from a nearly four-week layoff because of a COVID-19 outbreak.
CHICAGO (AP) — Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. left Sunday night's game against the Chicago Cubs after experiencing pain in his lower abdominal muscles.
- By RICHARD J. MARCUS Associated Press
-
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Eric Hosmer delivered the tying and go-ahead RBIs in the seventh and eighth innings, helping the San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-2 Sunday to avoid a sweep in the first series of the year between the NL West rivals.
- By PETE IACOBELLI AP Sports Writer
-
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Stewart Cink shot a steady, stress-free 70 to cap off a dominant, record-breaking week and win his third RBC Heritage title on Sunday.
- By JENNA FRYER AP Auto Racing Writer
-
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alex Palou celebrated his move to Chip Ganassi Racing with his first career IndyCar victory by beating a pair of series champions to win Sunday's season-opening race at Barber Motorsports Park.
- By MITCH STACY AP Sports Writer
-
CINCINNATI (AP) — Shane Bieber kept up his record strikeout run, fanning 13 and pitching the Cleveland Indians past the Cincinnati Reds 6-3 on Sunday.
- By BRIAN MAHONEY AP Basketball Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle had 33 points and 10 assists, Derrick Rose made huge plays all over the court to spark New York's streak-saving finish and the Knicks beat the New Orleans Pelicans 122-112 in overtime on Sunday for their sixth consecutive victory.
- By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — The last-place New York Yankees lost their fifth straight game as Yoshi Tsutsugo hit a tiebreaking double off Gerrit Cole in the seventh inning that lifted the Tampa Bay Rays to a 4-2 win Sunday and a three-game sweep.
MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn's Kevin Durant was forced to leave the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday early in the first quarter with a left thigh injury.
PARIS (AP) — Roger Federer announced Sunday he will play at the French Open, and the Swiss star is preparing for it on home clay at a tournament in Geneva next month.
- By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Jay Bruce had seen enough. Having made the New York Yankees' opening-day roster, he couldn't stomach his poor start to the season.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals placed right-handed pitcher Stephen Strasburg on the 10-day injured list Sunday because of right shoulder inflammation. The move is retroactive to April 15.
