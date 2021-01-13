- By JOSH DUBOW AP Pro Football Writer
The NFL has never seen a playoff matchup quite like the upcoming one between Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Drew Brees’ New Orleans Saints.
- By STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur and Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay say their friendship and shared history shouldn't have much of an impact on their teams’ upcoming NFC divisional playoff matchup.
- By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer
HONOLULU (AP) — For the 31 players at the Sony Open who took the 30-minute flight over from Maui, the decision to play was easy. They're already in Hawaii, guaranteed a tropical climate and the course at sea level is an easy walk.
Say this about Ju-Ju Smith-Schuster: he sure knows how to fire up foes through jigs and digs alike.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers left no doubt last spring.
- By KRISTIE RIEKEN AP Sports Writer
HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden publicly acknowledged his discord with the Houston Rockets for the first time Tuesday night following back-to-back blowout losses to the Los Angeles Lakers.
- By BRIAN MAHONEY AP Basketball Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant had 34 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds, Bruce Brown made a huge contribution while starting for the absent Kyrie Irving, and the Brooklyn Nets rallied from 18 down to beat the Denver Nuggets 122-116 on Tuesday night.
- By CLIFF BRUNT AP Sports Writer
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Cade Cunningham scored 18 points, and Oklahoma State held off a late rally to beat No. 6 Kansas 75-70 on Tuesday night.
- By STEPHEN WADE and YURI KAGEYAMA Associated Press
TOKYO (AP) — Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a state of emergency last week for Tokyo and surrounding areas. Amid the surging virus, he again promised the postponed Tokyo Olympics would be “safe and secure” and tried to disconnect the state of emergency from the fate of the Games.
- By NOAH TRISTER AP Sports Writer
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Mike Smith had 16 points and six assists, and No. 7 Michigan remained unbeaten with another dominant performance, routing No. 9 Wisconsin 77-54 on Tuesday night.
- By MARK ROSNER Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Fresh off a national title with Alabama, Steve Sarkisian plans big changes to Texas' football program.
- By ANNE M. PETERSON AP Sports Writer
It was quite a year for Megan Rapinoe. Her book came out, she hosted an HBO special and she got engaged to girlfriend Sue Bird.
- By ERIC OLSON AP Sports Writer
NCAA President Mark Emmert expressed frustration Tuesday with the delay in moving ahead with proposals surrounding athletes' ability to make money and to freely transfer to another school and said he remains committed to getting those things done in 2021.
- By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer
Some volume is returning to the Masters, just maybe not the head-turning roars.
- By JAY COHEN AP Sports Writer
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton agreed to a two-year contract extension Tuesday on the eve of his third season with the team.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Thousands of excited football fans partied in streets around the University of Alabama after the Crimson Tide defeated Ohio State 52-24 for the national championship, ignoring pleas for common sense and safety at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
- By JOHN WAWROW AP Hockey Writer
Jeff Skinner was enjoying an afternoon in his parents’ backyard, when suddenly the Buffalo Sabres' forward thought his father was pulling an April Fool's joke on him in mid-September.
- By ARNIE STAPLETON AP Pro Football Writer
NEW YORK (AP) - Francisco Lindor smiled widely for a full 40 minutes, enthralled to join a New York Mets team bulking up under new owner Steven Cohen.
NEW YORK (AP) - The NBA called off two more games because of COVID-related and contact tracing issues on Monday, and the Miami Heat were preparing to be without as many as eight players - including All-Stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo - for several days because of possible exposure to the …
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) - DeVonta Smith was uncoverable, Najee Harris unstoppable and Mac Jones impeccable. With a performance that was both surgical and explosive, No. 1 Alabama won the College Football Playoff national championship game 52-24 against No. 3 Ohio State on Monday night.
CLEVELAND (AP) - Nervously sitting in front of a TV while secluded in his basement at home, coach Kevin Stefanski watched his Browns' shocking playoff win - the team's first in 26 years - like one of the team's many long-suffering, faithful fans.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Philadelphia Eagles have fired coach Doug Pederson, less than three years after he led them to the franchise's only Super Bowl title.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Ben Roethlisberger and Maurkice Pouncey sat on the bench, their 11th season together over. Their future uncertain. Their pain obvious.
- By JIMMY GOLEN AP Sports Writer
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick said on Monday night that he will not receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, saying “remaining true to the people, team and country I love outweigh the benefits of any individual award.”
- By ERIC OLSON AP Sports Writer
The NCAA delayed votes on legislation that would permit college athletes to cash in on their popularity for the first time and to transfer to another school without having to sit out one year.
- By STEPHEN WHYNO AP Hockey Writer
Mike Milbury is out and Mike Babcock is in for NBC Sports' coverage of the NHL this season.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders player Josh Jacobs won't face a driving under the influence charge in his single-vehicle crash last week near McCarran International Airport, authorities said Monday.
- By ROB MAADDI AP Pro Football Writer
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have fired coach Doug Pederson, less than three years after he led them to the franchise's only Super Bowl title, two people familiar with the move told The Associated Press.
- By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor smiled widely for a full 40 minutes, enthralled to join a New York Mets team bulking up under new owner Steven Cohen.
- By DOUG FEINBERG AP Basketball Writer
Kamie Ethridge was surprised to hear that Washington State had never been ranked before.
- By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer
The NBA called off two more games because of COVID-related and contact tracing issues, postponing Monday’s game in Dallas between the Mavericks and the New Orleans Pelicans as well as Tuesday’s matchup in Chicago between the Bulls and the Boston Celtics.
- By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer
Heisman Trophy winner Carson Palmer and former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops are among the 13 former players and coaches who make up the latest College Football Hall of Fame class.
- By JOHN MARSHALL AP Basketball Writer
Gonzaga and Baylor remain atop The Associated Press men's basketball poll for the seventh consecutive week in the regular season.
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko defended his country’s ability to host this year’s hockey world championships on Monday by ridiculing the United States following the violent attack at the Capitol.
- By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Harris English once was considered a part of the future of American golf.
- By STEPHEN WADE AP Sports Writer
TOKYO (AP) — More than 80% of people in Japan who were surveyed in two polls in the last few days say the Tokyo Olympics should be canceled or postponed, or say they believe the Olympics will not take place.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - So much for the weight of history. Or practicing. Or having your head coach on the sideline. Or your emotional leader on the field.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The NFC divisional round will give fans a third-time treat: another meeting between old-timers Tom Brady and Drew Brees.
