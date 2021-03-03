- By GREG BEACHAM AP Sports Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dario Šarić scored 10 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, Mikal Bridges added 19 and the Phoenix Suns overcame Devin Booker's ejection for a 114-104 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Kasperi Kapanen scored two goals and the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 on Tuesday night.
PITTSBURGH (TNS) - For the first time in nearly a year, a small percentage of fans will be back at PPG Paints Arena for a Tuesday night rivalry game against the Philadelphia Flyers.
- By NOAH TRISTER AP Sports Writer
-
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Andre Curbelo scored 11 of his 17 points in the first half, and No. 4 Illinois dismantled No. 2 Michigan with a smothering defensive performance, routing the Wolverines 76-53 on Tuesday night.
- By JOHN RABY AP Sports Writer
-
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Jared Butler scored 25 points before fouling out, Davion Mitchell hit the go-ahead basket in overtime and No. 3 Baylor beat No. 6 West Virginia 94-89 Tuesday to clinch the Bears' first Big 12 regular season championship.
- By ERIC OLSON AP Sports Writer
-
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Creighton coach Greg McDermott apologized Tuesday for urging his players to “stay on the plantation” in a postgame locker room talk following a loss over the weekend.
- By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer
-
Golden State’s Stephen Curry and Phoenix’s Devin Booker have been 3-point champions at All-Star weekend before, and they’ll try to win that trophy again Sunday.
- By The Associated Press
-
Eager for a fresh start with a new team, J.A. Happ needed to slow down before throwing a single pitch for the Minnesota Twins.
- By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer
-
MIAMI (AP) — The NBA has moved closer to a deal where players on two-way contracts would be eligible to appear on the active roster for as many games as their teams would like this season, a person with knowledge of the situation said Tuesday.
- By DAVID BRANDT AP Sports Writer
-
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — J.J. Watt didn't lack for suitors when deciding where to continue his spectacular football career. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year said there were four or five teams seriously in the hunt.
- By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer
-
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — The red shirt for Collin Morikawa to wear on Sunday at the Workday Championship never arrived in time.
- By TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer
-
CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians manager Terry Francona said no one in the Cleveland organization “covered up” for former pitching coach Mickey Callaway, who is under investigation by Major League Baseball following allegations of sexual harassment.
- By The Associated Press
-
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:
- By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer
-
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — The latest World Golf Championship event has gone to nine venues with five title names since it began in 1999. What hasn't changed is a field that pulls in players from all over the world, some of whom have next to no name recognition.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — An attorney for the family of a 5-year-old girl critically injured in a crash involving former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid says the girl suffered a devastating brain injury that has left her unable to speak or walk.
- By STEPHEN WADE AP Sports Writer
-
TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympics made a symbolic gesture toward gender equality on Tuesday by appointing 12 women to the body’s executive board.
NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Mets will honor the late Tom Seaver by wearing a "41" patch on their home and away jerseys this season.
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - J.J. Watt has agreed to a two-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals, showing that the franchise will be aggressive once again in their push to snap a five-year playoff drought.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Irv Cross, the former NFL defensive back who became the first Black man to work full-time as a sports analyst on national television, died Sunday. He was 81.
- By CLIFF BRUNT AP Sports Writer
-
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Cade Cunningham scored 13 of his 15 points in the final 10 minutes to help No. 17 Oklahoma State defeat No. 16 Oklahoma 79-75 on Monday night, completing a sweep of two games in three days against the rival Sooners.
- By RAUL DOMINGUEZ Associated Press
-
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — James Harden had 30 points, 15 assists and 14 rebounds and the Brooklyn Nets overcame a collapse in the final seconds of regulation to beat the Spurs 124-113 in overtime on Monday night, snapping a 17-game losing streak in San Antonio.
- By BRETT MARTEL AP Sports Writer
-
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson had 26 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, and the New Orleans Pelicans held off a late Utah charge to beat the NBA-leading Jazz 129-124 on Monday night.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Toronto's game against Detroit that was scheduled for Tuesday is being postponed until Wednesday, a move that the NBA hopes gives the Raptors time to get back onto the floor.
- By JAY COHEN AP Baseball Writer
-
For Chris Owings' first seven years in the majors, he could pop into the video room to take a look at his at-bats during a game.
- By RALPH D, RUSSO AP College Sports Writer
-
The NCAA's proposal to permit athletes to earn money from endorsements would stand in the way of players' names, images and likenesses being used in EA Sports' new college football video game.
- By CHARLES ODUM AP Sports Writer
-
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce was fired on Monday following a disappointing start to a season of heightened expectations.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Irv Cross, the former NFL defensive back who became the first Black man to work full-time as a sports analyst on national television, died Sunday. He was 81.
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets will honor the late Tom Seaver by wearing a “41” patch on their home and away jerseys this season.
- By HOWARD FENDRICH AP Tennis Writer
-
Roger Federer is withdrawing from this month's Miami Open so he can spend extra time preparing to “work his way back out on tour,” his agent told The Associated Press on Monday.
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — J.J. Watt has agreed to a two-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals.
- By DOUG FEINBERG AP Basketball Writer
-
Texas A&M moved up to No. 2, its highest ranking ever in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll, a day after winning its first Southeastern Conference regular-season title.
CHICAGO (AP) — LA Galaxy midfielder Efrain Álvarez was left off the United States 31-man training roster ahead of Olympic qualifying for North and Central America and the Caribbean after being included by both the Americans and Mexico on preliminary squads.
- By HOWARD FENDRICH AP Tennis Writer
-
Novak Djokovic is gaining on Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the Grand Slam standings, and he’s already caught Federer in another significant statistic: As of Monday, Djokovic has been No. 1 in the ATP rankings for a total of 310 weeks.
- By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball Writer
-
Mets president Sandy Alderson says the team may have been naive to think it could manage Trevor Bauer’s habit of inflammatory social media posts but says he’s happy with New York's offseason changes despite failing to sign the NL Cy Young Award winner.
LONDON (AP) — The body that runs British horseracing reacted with outrage Monday after leading trainer Gordon Elliott admitted to sitting on a horse that had just died of a heart attack.
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish police entered Barcelona's stadium on Monday in a search and seize operation.
UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) - Islanders rookie Ilya Sorokin made 20 saves for his second shutout, and Oliver Wahlstrom and Jean-Gabriel Pageau each scored power-play goals as New York finished a strong February with a 2-0 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday night.
CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. Soccer Federation’s athletes council removed one its members Sunday, a day after he made a speech at the federation’s annual general meeting against removing an anti-kneeling policy.
- By JOE REEDY AP Sports Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers blew a 14-point, fourth-quarter lead in their first meeting against the Golden State Warriors. They were determined not to let that happen Sunday night.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Titusville-area murder still a mystery 155 years later
-
Manager happy to accommodate big, new tenant
-
Grand plans for OC
-
2 railroad bridges, both past century old, will be replaced
-
Man buys 2 more OC buildings; meeting planned Saturday
-
Polk patrolman sworn in
-
Police: Infamous gang leader killed after prison breakout
-
Franklin woman facing endangerment, drug charges
-
Taking a plunge at Two Mile
-
Woman facing several theft charges in two cases
Bulletin
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
Thank you to each and every one who sent greetings for my…
POLK 1CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEE MEETING On behalf of Collee…
Frampton Heath Station 200 South 5th Ave. Clarion has off…
LEGAL NOTICE OIL CITY AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT BID ADVERTISEM…
Political Buttons and Ribbons wanted by collector. Top pr…
Computer Repair and Sales. Housecalls. Networking. Virus …
Used Appliances Maytag gas dryer $145. Estate electric dr…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Knights take down Oilers
-
Second-half surge lifts A-C boys over North Clarion
-
Hornets hold off Knights
-
Sailors outlast Orioles
-
Knights, Oilers pick up road wins; O's drop squeaker
-
Scoreboard for 2-25-21
-
Area wrestlers can't advance past regionals
-
Knights slay Dragons
-
Grove City tops Franklin in R-4 clash
-
Oilers rout Rockets on Senior Night
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Franklin woman facing endangerment, drug charges
-
Woman facing several theft charges in two cases
-
House fire in Venus
-
Woman accused of resisting arrest, having drugs in jail
-
Police investigate scam
-
Cherrytree Township crash
-
Franklin man accused of causing injuries to girl
-
Abraxas escapee, 16, captured in Clarion County after chase
-
Police searching for Mercer County man
-
Woman accused of making $1,500 worth of unauthorized purchases
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Police: Infamous gang leader killed after prison breakout
-
Scores arrested as Myanmar police disperse anti-coup rally
-
Romney knocked unconscious in fall, but 'doing better'
-
Archeologists find intact ceremonial chariot near Pompeii
-
'Blame Trump' defense in Capitol riot looks like a long shot
-
10 death row inmates in Oklahoma could get new trials
-
Critics: Cuomo apology 'tone-deaf,' ignores power imbalance
-
EXPLAINER: US airstrike in Syria sends message to Iran
-
Oath Keeper charged in Capitol riot renounces militia group
-
High court tells Santa Clara it can't bar in-person worship