INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Six officials won't be working the NCAA Tournament because one tested positive for COVID-19 and five others were deemed close contacts after arriving in Indianapolis.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Trent Frederic scored the lone goal of the third period and the Boston Bruins beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 on Tuesday night.
- By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer
LeBron James is becoming a part-owner of the Boston Red Sox.
- By BARRY WILNER AP Pro Football Writer
For people wondering where is all the free-agent quarterback movement as the NFL's “legal tampering” period enters its second day, well, calm down.
- By DAVE SKRETTA AP Basketball Writer
Gonzaga and Baylor spent almost the entire season holding down the top two spots in the Top 25.
- By EDDIE PELLS AP National Writer
The Oregon State board of trustees will meet this week to discuss president F. King Alexander's role in the mishandling of sexual misconduct cases at his former school, LSU.
- By STEPHEN WHYNO AP Sports Writer
Washington has agreed to sign veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, according to a person with direct knowledge of the move.
Tiger Woods is back in the game — digitally, at least.
NEW YORK (AP) — A former point guard sentenced to prison in 2019 for his role in a college basketball bribery scheme has a book coming out next year.
- By BRETT MARTEL AP Sports Writer
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints are bringing back quarterback Jameis Winston on a one-year contract.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Kevin Colbert is sticking with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Evgeni Malkin scored on a power play for his 1,100th career point and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 on Monday night.
NEW YORK (AP) - UConn is in its normal spot with a No. 1 seed for the women's NCAA Tournament. Familiar territory for Stanford and South Carolina, too.
- By JANIE McCAULEY AP Sports Writer
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — LeBron James had a triple-double with 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, leading the injury-depleted Los Angeles Lakers past the Golden State Warriors 128-97 on Monday night.
- By SCHUYLER DIXON AP Sports Writer
DALLAS (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 22 points, Marcus Morris Sr. added 14 in a rare start and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Dallas Mavericks 109-99 on Monday night.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland was among three players who withdrew from the Honda Classic on Monday after testing positive for the coronavirus.
- By JOE YERDON Associated Press
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Alexander Ovechkin matched Phil Esposito for sixth on the NHL's career list with his 717th goal and the Washington Capitals beat the Buffalo Sabres 6-0 on Monday night.
- By DOUG FEINBERG AP Basketball Writer
North Carolina State is a No. 1 seed in the women's NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history.
- By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Sports Writer
The NCAA's efforts to allow athletes to earn money from personal endorsement and sponsorship deals are stuck in limbo, and June is shaping up to be a potentially busy and important month for college sports.
- By FRED GOODALL AP Sports Writer
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Linebacker Shaquil Barrett has agreed to a four-year, $72 million contract to remain with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are aren’t wasting time doing whatever’s necessary to retain key components of their Super Bowl-winning roster.
- By AARON BEARD AP Basketball Writer
Gonzaga has completed a start-to-finish run atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll.
- By MICHAEL MAROT AP Sports Writer
Indiana has fired coach Archie Miller after four mediocre seasons, a person with knowledge of the decision told to The Associated Press on Monday.
AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Joey Logano has won a few times at Phoenix Raceway and knows a good restart when he feels one. With 25 laps to go Sunday, he got a good run on the green flag, dipped down low on the dogleg and felt great.
Marvelous Marvin Hagler stopped Thomas Hearns in a fight that lasted less than eight minutes yet was so epic that it still lives in boxing lore. Two years later he was so disgusted after losing a decision to Sugar Ray Leonard - stolen, he claimed, by the judges - that he never fought again.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - The resilience it takes to get through a nerve-jangling Sunday at Sawgrass was nothing compared with what Justin Thomas had been through already this year.
- By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer
This is the annual story to tell you how to win your office NCAA tournament pool. We will begin with one important caveat.
- By The Associated Press
This easily could be the most amazin' at-bat of the entire season.
- By JOHN MARSHALL AP Basketball Writer
Gonzaga will be the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament as it tries to complete the first undefeated season in 35 years.
- By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Justin Thomas found the right time for a near-perfect performance to put a rough start to the year behind him, rallying from three shots behind with bold play to close with a 4-under 68 and win The Players Championship on Sunday.
- By EDDIE PELLS AP National Writer
The biggest mystery leading into a March Madness bracket reveal more than a year in the making had little to do with bubble teams or top seeds. Instead, it was the not-so-simple matter of which programs would be healthy enough to play.
- By MICHAEL MAROT AP Sports Writer
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kofi Cockburn and Ayo Dosunmu both scored 16 points, both grabbed nine rebounds and both made key plays in overtime to give No. 3 Illinois a 91-88 victory over No. 9 Ohio State on Sunday for its first Big Ten Tournament title since 2005.
LONDON (AP) — It says a lot about Arsenal's struggles that not even a first north London derby win in more than two years does much for its Premier League targets.
- By STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer
Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones has agreed to a new deal with the Green Bay Packers and won’t be exploring free agency.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg left his second spring training start in the third inning Sunday because of a problem with his left calf that he calls “nothing major.”
- By WAYNE PARRY Associated Press
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Fewer Americans expect to fill out brackets for the NCAA's college basketball tournament this year, but the overall number of people making bets on March Madness should remain about the same as the last time the tournament was held, according to the gambling indust…
- By AVERY OSEN Associated Press
KANSAS City, Mo. (AP) — Queen Egbo scored 18 points and 11 rebounds and No. 6 Baylor beat West Virginia 76-50 to win the Big 12 Tournament on Sunday.
- By The Associated Press
The latest from NCAA Tournament selection Sunday (all times EDT):
- By TERESA M. WALKER AP Sports Writer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Herbert Jones drove for a go-ahead layup with 19.5 seconds and No. 6 Alabama won the Southeastern Conference Tournament for the first time since 1991, holding off a late flurry to edge LSU 80-79 Sunday.
