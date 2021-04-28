- By MICHAEL WAGAMAN Associated Press
-
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Ryan McMahon and C.J. Cron hit back-to-back home runs in the 10th inning and the Colorado Rockies finally won on the road, beating the San Francisco Giants 7-5 Tuesday night.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - It looked like a playoff game. It felt like a playoff game. Next month, it very well could be.
- By JOHN DENTON Associated Press
-
TAMPA, FLA. (AP) — Kevin Durant scored seven of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, Jeff Green had 22 points and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Toronto Raptors 116-103 Tuesday night and clinched a playoff spot.
- By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Sports Writer
-
The NCAA Board of Governors voted Tuesday to extend the contract of President Mark Emmert by two years through 2025.
- By The Associated Press
-
A look at what's happening around the majors on Wednesday:
LYON, France (AP) — Europe's most successful women's soccer team has hired a woman as its coach for the first time with Lyon's appointment of Sonia Bompastor to replace Jean-Luc Vasseur.
- By STEPHEN WHYNO AP Hockey Writer
-
The NHL is preparing contingency plans if virus restrictions in Canada prevent travel between provinces or back and forth to the U.S. during the playoffs.
- By TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer
-
CLEVELAND (AP) — All those boos aimed at Commissioner Roger Goodell that have become an NFL draft tradition will be slightly muted this year.
- By The Associated Press
-
Geno Hayes, a former NFL linebacker who starred at Florida State, has died. He was 33.
- By JOE REEDY AP Sports Writer
-
The National Hockey League is coming to TNT.
- By HOWARD FENDRICH AP Tennis Writer
-
For all of the pandemic-related planning discussed for this year's return of Wimbledon — much still to be determined, including fan capacity and prize money — Tuesday's biggest news out of the All England Club takes effect in 2022: There will be play on the Grand Slam tournament's middle Sunday.
- By LAURIE KELLMAN Associated Press
-
RAMAT GAN, Israel (AP) — An Israeli soccer referee has come out as transgender and is living — and enforcing the rules of the game — as a woman.
- By The Associated Press
-
A look at what's happening around the majors today:
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Mike Tomlin isn't talking like a coach in the market for a quarterback.
- By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Baseball Writer
-
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Shohei Ohtani struck out nine after a shaky first inning on the mound, and also scored three runs and drove in two in a start like none since Babe Ruth 100 years earlier, as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers 9-4 on Monday night.
- By JOE HARRIS Associated Press
-
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Zack Wheeler took a one-hit shutout into the ninth inning and Rhys Hoskins homered twice as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 on Monday night.
- By BRIAN HALL Associated Press
-
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — D’Angelo Russell had a season-high seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points and 11 rebounds as the Minnesota Timberwolves rallied to beat the Utah Jazz 105-104 on Monday night.
- By BRIAN MAHONEY AP Basketball Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Devin Booker scored 33 points and the Phoenix Suns capped a grueling road trip with a 118-110 victory Monday night that snapped the New York Knicks' nine-game winning streak.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Hall of Fame coach Kim Mulkey's introduction at LSU had an overriding theme that echoed constantly under the domed roof of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
NEW YORK (AP) — Trevor Lawrence is set to cash in on multiple platforms.
- By LARRY LAGE AP Sports Writer
-
DETROIT (AP) — These plucky Kansas City Royals are just full of surprises.
- By KRISTIE RIEKEN AP Sports Writer
-
HOUSTON (AP) — Astros starter Jake Odorizzi has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained muscle in his right arm and second baseman José Altuve has been activated after a bout with COVID-19.
- By ERIC OLSON AP Sports Writer
-
Nine of the 14 teams in the Big Ten appear set at quarterback heading into the fall. The five others will continue auditions in August, and no competition will be more closely watched than the one at Ohio State.
- By PAT GRAHAM AP Sports Writer
-
DENVER (AP) — Jeff Bridich is stepping down as general manager of the Colorado Rockies, ending a tumultuous tenure that included two playoff appearances and a falling out with Nolan Arenado that ultimately led to the star third baseman's offseason trade.
- By WAYNE PARRY Associated Press
-
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Super Group, a British company that owns a sports betting and an online casino company, is seeking to enter the fast-growing U.S. market.
- By DAVE COLLINS Associated Press
-
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear the appeals of several former pro wrestlers who claimed in lawsuits that World Wrestling Entertainment failed to protect them from repeated head injuries that led to long-term brain damage.
- By JANIE McCAULEY AP Sports Writer
-
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Greeted by more “M-V-P!” chants, Stephen Curry dazzled again in one of the most dominant stretches of his career.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Gregory Polanco homered and had three hits, Clay Holmes and the bullpen held down the scuffling Twins and the Pittsburgh Pirates completed a successful trip by beating Minnesota 6-2 Sunday.
TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) - Brad Keselowski did it exactly right this time and finally got that last-lap victory, winning in overtime Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Ben Roethlisberger's running mates are vanishing. At least on the football field. Tight end Vance McDonald retired in January. Longtime Pro Bowl center Maurkice Pouncey followed suit a few weeks later.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan wants his highly skilled team to find a comfort level in playing low-scoring, one-goal games as the Stanley Cup playoffs approach.
- By GREG BEACHAM AP Sports Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fernando Tatís Jr. scored on Eric Hosmer's sacrifice fly in the 11th inning, and the San Diego Padres rallied from a late six-run deficit for an 8-7 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night.
- By The Associated Press
-
A look at what’s happening around the majors Monday:
- By BRETT MARTEL AP Sports Writer
-
AVONDALE, La. (AP) — Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman outlasted Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel to win the Zurich Classic in a playoff that capped a tight and tense final round Sunday.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Hall of Fame coach Kim Mulkey has left Baylor to return home and take over the LSU women's basketball team.
- By DAN SCIFO Associated Press
-
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tristan Jarry made 29 saves for his first shutout of the season and Jake Guentzel scored in the Pittsburgh Penguins' 1-0 victory over the Boston Bruins on Sunday.
- By BRIAN MAHONEY AP Basketball Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 33 points in his latest return from injury, Kyrie Irving had 34 and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Phoenix Suns 128-119 on Sunday in a matchup of two of the NBA's top teams.
- By KRISTIE RIEKEN AP Sports Writer
-
HOUSTON (AP) — Shohei Ohtani’s tiebreaking solo home run in the eighth inning helped the Los Angeles Angels to a 4-2 win over the Houston Astros on Sunday to snap a four-game skid.
- By GEORGE HENRY AP Sports Writer
-
ATLANTA (AP) — Zac Gallen pitched a one-hitter in a seven-inning shutout, Stephen Vogt and Kole Calhoun homered and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Atlanta Braves 5-0 Sunday in the first game of a doubleheader.
Most Viewed Articles
-
2 men killed in Route 322 crash
-
Update: Rocky Grove student dies in crash
-
2 men die in crash on Route 322
-
Firefighter hurt after crashes
-
Union prom court announced
-
Boyer stepping down as judge
-
Quaker State CEO dropped 'H. Baum' 26 years ago
-
Sligo man killed in crash
-
Rollover crash in Cranberry Township
-
Both lanes of I-80 reopen
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
Starlite Diversified, Inc. in Meadville is seeking a high…
2000 Nissan Frontier - 4 WD, Manual 5 speed, 58k miles, n…
2013 Dodge Dart car, manual transmission, 110K miles. exc…
Caregiver for 91 year old female. 4 10 hour days. Transpo…
Chiropractic Center looking for mature, quick learner for…
FRYE’S Garage Abandoned Vehicle Auction - 330 High Point …
(Plumer Village) 1339 State Rt. 227, Oil City (4th House …
P/T maintenance person for 36 unit rental property in Eml…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Knights slug past Orioles
-
Scoreboard for 4-24-21
-
Veteran PIAA official Ward honored for 50 years
-
Fontanazza, Yeager fare well for Oilers
-
Orioles rout Tigers, 15-0
-
Franklin thinclads split with Titusville
-
Berries hold on to nip Panthers
-
Scoreboard for 4-23-21
-
Knights knock off Rockets in R-4 clash
-
Scoreboard for 4-22-21
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Sligo man killed in crash
-
Rollover crash in Cranberry Township
-
Police release details about 1 crash on Emlenton Bridge
-
Friday crashes
-
Oil City crash
-
Crash in Rouseville closes Route 8
-
Cranberry porch fire
-
Franklin man accused of robbing woman
-
Man facing drug, fleeing charges after I-80 chase
-
Downed wires close Route 62
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Court to hear appeal of Dallas officer who killed neighbor
-
DC police department hit by apparent extortion attack
-
NASA's Mars helicopter soars higher, longer on 2nd flight
-
General: Afghan military will collapse without some US help
-
Evidence in Chauvin case contradicted first police statement
-
US orders big drawdown at Kabul embassy as troops leave
-
UK court overturns convictions of 39 post office leaders
-
US plane joins hunt for Indonesian sub after air runs out
-
As Europe reopens, ICU teams stick with the sick and dying
-
Michigan became hotspot as variants rose and vigilance fell