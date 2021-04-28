NASCAR

NASCAR
0
0
0
0
0

+3
Wimbledon Middle Sunday play in '22; fans, money TBD in '21
National Sports
AP

Wimbledon Middle Sunday play in '22; fans, money TBD in '21

  • By HOWARD FENDRICH AP Tennis Writer

For all of the pandemic-related planning discussed for this year's return of Wimbledon — much still to be determined, including fan capacity and prize money — Tuesday's biggest news out of the All England Club takes effect in 2022: There will be play on the Grand Slam tournament's middle Sunday.

+10
Ohtani wins for Angels in 2-way start like none since Ruth
National Sports
AP

Ohtani wins for Angels in 2-way start like none since Ruth

  • By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Baseball Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Shohei Ohtani struck out nine after a shaky first inning on the mound, and also scored three runs and drove in two in a start like none since Babe Ruth 100 years earlier, as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers 9-4 on Monday night.

+2
Jeff Bridich steps down as general manager of Rockies
National Sports
AP

Jeff Bridich steps down as general manager of Rockies

  • By PAT GRAHAM AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — Jeff Bridich is stepping down as general manager of the Colorado Rockies, ending a tumultuous tenure that included two playoff appearances and a falling out with Nolan Arenado that ultimately led to the star third baseman's offseason trade.

National Sports
AP

Supreme Court declines to hear wrestlers' brain damage cases

  • By DAVE COLLINS Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear the appeals of several former pro wrestlers who claimed in lawsuits that World Wrestling Entertainment failed to protect them from repeated head injuries that led to long-term brain damage.

Buccos get back to .500
National Sports

Buccos get back to .500

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Gregory Polanco homered and had three hits, Clay Holmes and the bullpen held down the scuffling Twins and the Pittsburgh Pirates completed a successful trip by beating Minnesota 6-2 Sunday.

Penguins blank Bruins
National Sports

Penguins blank Bruins

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan wants his highly skilled team to find a comfort level in playing low-scoring, one-goal games as the Stanley Cup playoffs approach.