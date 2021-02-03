- By TAMARA LUSH Associated Press
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Elizabeth Reed dances at Scores Gentleman's Club, a strip club near the stadium hosting the Super Bowl, and says wearing masks while working is like “doing cardio” with her nose and mouth covered.
- By ROB MAADDI AP Pro Football Writer
Clyde Christensen mentored Andrew Luck and Peyton Manning before he became Tom Brady’s quarterbacks coach this season. Tom Moore worked with Manning, Terry Bradshaw and many others before the 82-year-old assistant got a chance to coach Brady.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Grant Jackson, the winning pitcher in Game 7 of the 1979 World Series for the "We Are Family" Pittsburgh Pirates and a reliable left-hander for 18 seasons in the majors, died Tuesday from COVID-19 complications. He was 78.
- By JANIE McCAULEY AP Sports Writer
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 27 points in picking up the offensive slack for Boston without injured Marcus Smart, and the Celtics withstood another scoring outburst by Stephen Curry to beat the Golden State Warriors 111-107 on Tuesday night.
- BY DENNIS PASSA AP Sports Writer
Ash Barty looked like the world No. 1 in the first set, then struggled the rest of the way against No. 52-ranked Marie Bouzkova before completing a 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 win in an Australian Open tuneup tournament on Wednesday.
- By GREG BEACHAM AP Sports Writer
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels acquired veteran right-hander Alex Cobb from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for prospect Jahmai Jones.
- By BRIAN MAHONEY AP Basketball Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored a season-high 39 points, including eight straight in the fourth-quarter run that sent Brooklyn into the lead for good, and the Nets beat the Los Angeles Clippers 124-120 on Tuesday night.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Fred VanVleet set a franchise record with 54 points and hit a career-best 11 3-pointers as the Toronto Raptors beat the short-handed Orlando Magic 123-108 on Tuesday night.
- By JIM VERTUNO AP Sports Writer
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas played Baylor tougher than most teams have this season. The Bears still shrugged off the Longhorns to stay unbeaten.
- By FRED GOODALL AP Sports Writer
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nine years and a pair of career-threatening injuries later, Jason Pierre-Paul is back in the Super Bowl and ready to wreak havoc.
- By PAT GRAHAM AP Sports Writer
DENVER (AP) — Nolan Arenado hasn't expressed this much optimism since signing his $260 million contract with Colorado two years ago.
- By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — A work stoppage at the start of spring training 2022 seems increasingly likely after baseball players refused to negotiate with owners over a one-month delay for this spring training and regular season.
- By ANDREW SELIGMAN AP Sports Writer
CHICAGO (AP) — Candace Parker talked about seeing her grandmother hold up the newspaper during their call, thrilled she is coming home to play for the Chicago Sky.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Pitching coach Mickey Callaway has been suspended by the Los Angeles Angels after allegations of inappropriate behavior toward several women who work in sports media.
- By DAVE SKRETTA AP Sports Writer
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — It was an easy decision for Daniel Sorensen to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — USA Basketball has finalized the 14-player roster for the final round of AmeriCup qualifying later this month, a group led by NBA All-Stars Joe Johnson and Isaiah Thomas.
- By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer
Video game maker EA Sports announced Tuesday that it is bringing back its college football series, which was shelved eight years ago after the NCAA was sued for not sharing revenue from the game with college athletes.
- By JOSH DUBOW AP Pro Football Writer
Eric Bieniemy has become the cause celebre when it comes to minority assistants who have been denied the opportunity to become NFL head coaches.
- By ARNIE STAPLETON AP Pro Football Writer
With some fresh but familiar advice from his mentor, Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett aims to wreck Patrick Mahomes’ prospects for another Super Bowl parade the same way Von Miller destroyed Cam Newton’s party plans five years ago.
- By JOSH DUBOW AP Pro Football Writer
If the Super Bowl comes down to a fourth-down decision from one of the two coaches, the numbers point to Kansas City’s Andy Reid being more likely to make the correct decision than Tampa Bay’s Bruce Arians.
- By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer
USA Basketball won’t have to wait long for intrigue at the Tokyo Olympics.
BOSTON (AP) - Dustin Pedroia, the undersized and over-achieving second baseman who spurred the Boston Red Sox to a pair of World Series victories with his grit and a third, after a knee injury effectively ended his career, with his mouth, has retired.
NEW YORK (AP) - Chris Kreider scored a power-play goal in the third period, helping the New York Rangers to a 3-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday night.
NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway, former manager of the New York Mets, “aggressively pursued” several women who work in sports media and sent three of them inappropriate photos, The Athletic reported Monday night.
- By STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer
Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur say they expect Aaron Rodgers to remain their team’s starting quarterback in 2021 and beyond.
- Associated Press
DALLAS (AP) — Devin Booker hit a 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left in his first game since Jan. 22 and the Phoenix Suns rallied past the Dallas Mavericks for the second straight game, winning 109-108 on Monday night.
- By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball players rejected a proposal to delay the start of spring training and the season due to the coronavirus pandemic, vowing Monday night to report under the original schedule.
- By PAUL NEWBERRY AP Sports Writer
ATLANTA (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 25 points and LeBron James dominated down the stretch as the Los Angeles Lakers closed out a nearly two-week trip with a 107-99 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night.
DENVER (AP) — Detroit’s game at Denver on Monday night was called off by the NBA because of contact tracing issues for the Pistons left the team without enough players available to take the floor.
- By GARY B. GRAVES AP Sports Writer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Elissa Cunane scored 16 points in her first game in nearly a month because of COVID-19 protocols, and No. 4 North Carolina State beat the nation's top-ranked team on its home floor for the second time this season, topping No. 1 Louisville 74-60 on Monday night.
- By TERESA M. WALKER AP Pro Football Writer
Maral Javadifar thought Katie Sowers making history a year ago as the first female to coach in a Super Bowl meant that topic had been handled once and for all.
ATLANTA (AP) — Hall of Famer Chipper Jones is returning to the Atlanta Braves in a part-time capacity as a hitting consultant.
- By DAVE SKRETTA AP Sports Writer
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Rarely does Tom Brady allow his mind to wander back to the Super Bowl following the 2007 season.
NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Hill is taking over from Chris Young, who stayed just one season in the role of Joe Torre’s replacement as Major League Baseball’s disciplinarian.
- By JOSH DUBOW AP Pro Football Writer
Tom Brady keeps raising the bar about how long he could keep playing quarterback in the NFL.
- By DOUG FEINBERG AP Basketball Writer
Louisville keeps winning and remained atop The Associated Press women's basketball poll.
- By DOUG FEINBERG AP Basketball Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Diana Taurasi is staying in Phoenix while Alysha Clark is heading across the country to join the Washington Mystics.
- By STEPHEN WHYNO AP Hockey Writer
Tony DeAngelo went unclaimed by the NHL’s other 30 teams Monday after the New York Rangers put him on waivers.
