February 3, 2021
Former Pirate Jackson passes away
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Grant Jackson, the winning pitcher in Game 7 of the 1979 World Series for the "We Are Family" Pittsburgh Pirates and a reliable left-hander for 18 seasons in the majors, died Tuesday from COVID-19 complications. He was 78.

Former MVP Pedroia calls it a career

BOSTON (AP) - Dustin Pedroia, the undersized and over-achieving second baseman who spurred the Boston Red Sox to a pair of World Series victories with his grit and a third, after a knee injury effectively ended his career, with his mouth, has retired.

No. 4 NC State women top Louisville for 2nd win over No. 1

  • By GARY B. GRAVES AP Sports Writer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Elissa Cunane scored 16 points in her first game in nearly a month because of COVID-19 protocols, and No. 4 North Carolina State beat the nation's top-ranked team on its home floor for the second time this season, topping No. 1 Louisville 74-60 on Monday night.