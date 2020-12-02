- By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer
-
Game 7 of the 2021 NBA Finals, as of now, would be played on July 22.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Mike Tomlin isn't into hypotheticals. The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers coach prefers to deal with what is happening, not what might happen.
Browns activate Garrett from COVID list
PITTSBURGH (TNS) - When the Pittsburgh Pirates claimed Ashton Goudeau off waivers last week from the Colorado Rockies, the initial reaction was probably to focus on the player Pittsburgh designated for assignment to free a spot on the 40-man roster - 2016 first-round pick Will Craig.
- By MICHAEL MAROT AP Sports Writer
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jalen Wilson scored 21 of his career-high 23 points in the second half and posted his first double-double to help No. 7 Kansas get past No. 20 Kentucky 65-62 on Tuesday night in the Champions Classic.
- By TIM BOOTH AP Sports Writer
-
SEATTLE (AP) — Defender Shane O’Neill scored on an open header early in the second half, and the Seattle Sounders beat FC Dallas 1-0 on Tuesday night in the semifinals of the MLS Western Conference playoffs.
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Rocket Watts scored 20 points and Julius Marble had a career-high 12 to help No. 8 Michigan State beat No. 6 Duke 75-69 on Tuesday night in the Champions Classic.
- By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer
-
Ohio State held on to the fourth spot in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night after having its previous game canceled, landing behind No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 3 Clemson for a second straight week.
- By BRIAN MAHONEY AP Basketball Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant used to worry about how he would play.
- By ANNE M. PETERSON and RONALD BLUM AP Sports Writers
-
U.S. women's national team players and the U.S. Soccer Federation have settled their long-running lawsuit over inequitable working conditions with the men's team while leaving their dispute over unequal pay for additional litigation.
- By MARK SCOLFORO Associated Press
-
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Tuesday reinstated former Penn State President Graham Spanier's conviction for child endangerment over his handling of a report that former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky had sexually abused a boy in a team shower.
- By KYLE HIGHTOWER AP Sports Writer
-
BOSTON (AP) — Celtics point guard Kemba Walker will be sidelined until at least the first week of January after receiving a stem cell injection in his left knee.
- By GREG BEACHAM AP Sports Writer
-
Claressa Shields already reigns over boxing with two Olympic gold medals and professional titles in three weight classes.
NEW YORK (AP) - Major League Baseball is creating a minor league for top eligible prospects leading to the summer draft.
NEW YORK (AP) - For the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat, it was the shortest offseason ever. For the eight teams that haven't played since March, the offseason dragged for longer than most seasons last. And for all 30 clubs, questions are far more prevalent than answers these days.
Penn St. 27, Michigan 17
No. 4 Clemson 52, Pittsburgh 17
NEW YORK (AP) - The Baltimore Ravens' struggle to contain an extended outbreak of the coronavirus forced their rescheduled game tonight against the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers to be moved back to Wednesday afternoon.
- By AARON BEARD AP Basketball Writer
-
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Freshman RJ Davis scored 16 points and No. 14 North Carolina overcame an ugly start to beat UNLV 78-51 on Monday night in the first round of the relocated Maui Invitational.
-
