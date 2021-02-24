NASCAR

Feb. 24, 2021
Woods seriously injured in accident
Woods seriously injured in accident

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Tiger Woods was in the driver's seat of a mangled SUV that rolled and ended up on its side down a steep roadway in the Los Angeles suburbs Tuesday morning, seatbelt still fastened, both legs seriously injured.

No. 2 Baylor returns with 77-72 win to stay undefeated
AP

No. 2 Baylor returns with 77-72 win to stay undefeated

  • By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Sports Writer

WACO, Texas (AP) — Adam Flagler scored a season-high 22 points, Jared Butler had 15 of his 18 points after halftime and No. 2 Baylor finally overcame the rust of a three-week break and Iowa State for a 77-72 victory Tuesday night, making the Bears 18-0 for the first time in school history.

Bucs' Frazier stays focused
Bucs' Frazier stays focused

  • Updated

BRADENTON, Florida (AP) - Adam Frazier spent the winter watching the Pittsburgh teammates he came up through the minors with get flipped for prospects or flat-out released.

Wizards win 5th straight, hold off Lakers 127-124 in OT
AP

Wizards win 5th straight, hold off Lakers 127-124 in OT

  • By GREG BEACHAM AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bradley Beal scored six of his 33 points on three consecutive possessions late in overtime, and the Washington Wizards extended their longest winning streak in three years to five straight with a 127-124 victory over the slumping Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night.