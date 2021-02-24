WASHINGTON (AP) - Kasperi Kapanen scored on a one-timer 1:43 into overtime, lifting the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night.
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Tiger Woods was in the driver's seat of a mangled SUV that rolled and ended up on its side down a steep roadway in the Los Angeles suburbs Tuesday morning, seatbelt still fastened, both legs seriously injured.
- By AVERY OSEN Associated Press
-
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Mike McGuirl scored 19 points, hitting three straight 3’s in the final minutes, and Kansas State took down No. 7 Oklahoma 62-57 on Tuesday night.
- By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Sports Writer
-
WACO, Texas (AP) — Adam Flagler scored a season-high 22 points, Jared Butler had 15 of his 18 points after halftime and No. 2 Baylor finally overcame the rust of a three-week break and Iowa State for a 77-72 victory Tuesday night, making the Bears 18-0 for the first time in school history.
- By LARRY LAGE AP Sports Writer
-
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Aaron Henry scored 20 points and Joshua Langford had 15 points and a career-high 16 rebounds to lead Michigan State to an 81-72 win over No. 5 Illinois on Tuesday night.
- By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer
-
New Orleans forward Zion Williamson now can be called an NBA All-Star, and only three others in the game’s 70-year history have gotten there at a younger age.
- By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer
-
Annika Sorenstam had won consecutive starts on the LPGA Tour in 2008 when she announced she would retire at the end of the season. The surprise decision was still fresh three weeks later when 19-year-old Yani Tseng won her first major.
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Taijuan Walker is taking a back seat on his new team — to Mr. Met.
- By TIM BOOTH AP Sports Writer
-
Seattle Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto and manager Scott Servais are doing damage control with players who were directly mentioned or referenced by former team CEO Kevin Mather in an online video that led to his resignation.
- TODD KARPOVICH Associated Press
-
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Senior Katie Benzan broke her school record with 10 3-pointers and scored a career-high 29 points to lead eighth-ranked Maryland to a 111-93 victory over Iowa on Tuesday.
BARCELONA (AP) — Pau Gasol is going home, announcing Tuesday that he will sign to play with FC Barcelona again and rejoin the franchise with which he started his professional basketball career more than 20 years ago.
Padres, Tatis Jr. sign 14-year 'statue contract'
- Updated
BRADENTON, Florida (AP) - Adam Frazier spent the winter watching the Pittsburgh teammates he came up through the minors with get flipped for prospects or flat-out released.
- By GREG BEACHAM AP Sports Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bradley Beal scored six of his 33 points on three consecutive possessions late in overtime, and the Washington Wizards extended their longest winning streak in three years to five straight with a 127-124 victory over the slumping Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night.
- By JOHN COON Associated Press
-
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell had 23 points and eight assists as the Utah Jazz enjoyed a record-breaking performance from long range in a 132-110 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.
- By GREG BEACHAM AP Sports Writer
-
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Albert Pujols’ wife apparently disclosed that the Los Angeles Angels slugger will retire after the upcoming season, although she later amended her social media post to be less definitive.
- By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer
-
The San Antonio Spurs are still dealing with a coronavirus outbreak, their state is reeling from the aftereffects of a deadly icy blast that has affected millions of Texans, and one of their best players is mourning the death of a parent.
- By NOAH TRISTER AP Baseball Writer
-
As far as Anthony Rizzo is concerned, Kevin Mather simply said the quiet part out loud.
- Ray FITTIPALDO Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
- Updated
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and others members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19 last week, sources told the Post-Gazette.
- By GARY B. GRAVES AP Sports Writer
-
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville coach Chris Mack admits it was “not a good look” to be shown maskless in a video while celebrating the Cardinals’ Dec. 26 victory over rival Kentucky.
- By TIM BOOTH AP Sports Writer
-
Seattle Mariners president and CEO Kevin Mather resigned Monday following the emergence of video where he expressed opinions about organizational strategy and his views on some players.
- By GREG BEACHAM AP Sports Writer
-
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout is beginning a new season with the same old question.
- By DOUG FEINBERG AP Basketball Writer
-
UConn remained the No. 1 team in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll after blowing out its two opponents last week.
- By STEPHEN WHYNO AP Hockey Writer
-
New York Rangers star Artemi Panarin is taking a leave of absence from the team after a Russian tabloid printed allegations from a former coach that he attacked a woman in Latvia almost a decade ago, which he denies.
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:
- By JOHN MARSHALL AP Basketball Writer
-
Gonzaga’s bid for a wire-to-wire run at No. 1 keeps chugging along.
PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr.'s $340 million, 14-year contract was finalized Monday by the San Diego Padres, the longest deal in baseball history.
SWANSEA, Wales (AP) — American forward Jordan Morris tore his left ACL while on loan for Swansea in the English League Championship, three years after rupturing his right ACL during a match for Major League Soccer's Seattle Sounders.
- By ANDREW DAMPF AP Sports Writer
-
CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — If Mikaela Shiffrin were a baseball player, her numbers would make her a post-season MVP.
- Updated
PITTSBURGH (AP) - It was one special day for Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby - from the beginning to the very end.
- By TIM BOOTH AP Sports Writer
-
Seattle Mariners CEO and team president Kevin Mather apologized late Sunday night for comments made during a recent online event where he expressed opinions about organizational strategy, personnel moves and club finances.
- By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer
-
The Minnesota Timberwolves fired coach Ryan Saunders on Sunday night, hours after the team with the NBA’s worst record this season lost for the eighth time in the last nine games.
- By BETH HARRIS AP Sports Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Harden scored 37 points and the Brooklyn Nets held off a furious fourth-quarter rally to edge the Los Angeles Clippers 112-108 on Sunday night for their season-best sixth victory in a row.
- By JOSH DUBOW AP Sports Writer
-
STATELINE, Nev. (AP) — David Pastrnak had three goals and the Boston Bruins took control by scoring three times in a span of 1:39 during the second period to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 7-3 on Sunday in an outdoor game on the shore of Lake Tahoe.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tiger Woods says he's doesn't know when he will return from a fifth back surgery, and he could not give a definitive answer Sunday when asked if he would be at the Masters.
- By DAVID BRANDT AP Sports Writer
-
PHOENIX (AP) — Even during a pandemic, the appetite to sit in the sun and watch Major League Baseball spring training appears robust.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Christen Press scored in the 11th minute, Megan Rapinoe added a late goal and the U.S. women beat Brazil 2-0 in the SheBelieves Cup on Sunday.
- By STEVE DOUGLAS AP Sports Writer
-
Exactly three months ago, Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham was outwitting Manchester City to go top of the Premier League and leave Pep Guardiola doubting the direction he was taking his slumping midtable team.
- By BOB FERRANTE Associated Press
-
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Morgan Jones scored 26 points and pulled down 10 rebounds as Florida State stunned No. 3 Louisville 68-59 on Sunday.
