BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) - Izaiah Brockington scored a career-high 24 points to lead Penn State to a 75-55 victory over No. 15 Virginia Tech on Tuesday night.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Citing a rising number of COVID-19 cases in its program, Michigan canceled its annual showdown with Ohio State on Tuesday as college football lurches toward the end of the season without one of its cornerstone rivalry games.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - The number in the loss column is at "one." The number of issues the Pittsburgh Steelers are facing after their first setback of the season is considerably higher.
Royals, Santana agree to $17 million, 2-year deal
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Ayo Dosunmu scored 18 points and sixth-ranked Illinois shot 58% to beat No. 10 Duke 83-68 on Tuesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
MIAMI (AP) — For NBA coaches, masks are required this season. Jackets are not.
For the third straight week, Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State held on to the top four spots in the College Football Playoff rankings.
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jalen Wilson hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 42 seconds remaining, then watched as Marcus Zegarowski missed the last of three free throws after fouling him with 1.1 seconds left, allowing fifth-ranked Kansas to escape with a 73-72 victory over No. 8 Creighton on Tuesday night.
In a powerful protest against alleged racism, players from Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir walked off the field during a Champions League game on Tuesday and didn’t return after a match official was accused of using insulting language about a Black coach.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies great Mike Schmidt was at Citizens Bank Park last September when the club retired the No. 15 worn by Dick Allen and spoke fondly, and forcefully, about the former Philadelphia slugger.
NEW YORK (AP) — NCAA President Mark Emmert hopes lessons learned through navigating the pandemic will lead college sports leaders to be more open to future reform and to prioritize opportunities for athletes when it comes time to cut costs.
Commissioner Don Garber said while Major League Soccer is on track to have losses nearing $1 billion this year because of the coronavirus, he's proud of the way the league was able to navigate the pandemic and complete a difficult season.
NHL players have balked at changing the collective bargaining agreement and the league is preparing to open the season Jan. 13 after starting training camp on New Year's Day, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals and veteran first baseman Carlos Santana have agreed to a $17 million, two-year contract that plugs one of their biggest offensive holes while providing some clubhouse leadership for a rebuilding club.
Sofia Kenin collected the WTA Player of the Year award on Tuesday after winning the Australian Open in January for her first Grand Slam title and finishing as the runner-up at the French Open in October.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts will start for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, sending Carson Wentz to the bench.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan canceled its annual rivalry game at Ohio State on Tuesday because of the COVID-19 outbreak within the Wolverines football program.
Qatar will gain more match experience ahead of hosting the World Cup by joining the qualifying group featuring European champion Portugal to play friendlies, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
DENVER (AP) — The “ My Cause My Cleats ” initiative has really established a foothold in the NFL.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers spent three months flirting with perfection, insisting all the time they were far from flawless.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Dick Allen, a fearsome hitter who was a seven-time All-Star, the 1964 NL Rookie of the Year and the 1972 AL MVP, has died. He was 78.
The Chicago White Sox are set to acquire right-hander Lance Lynn in a trade with the Texas Rangers, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal.
SEATTLE (AP) — As the confetti flew and the fireworks popped before an empty stadium, the Seattle Sounders were handed the Western Conference championship trophy for the fourth time in five years.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Josh Allen threw for 375 yards, tied a career high with four touchdown passes and the Buffalo Bills stayed in sole possession of first place in the AFC East with a 34-24 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Fred Akers followed a coaching giant at Texas and came agonizingly close to glory himself with two undefeated seasons before national title hopes ended with losses in the Cotton Bowl.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — After LeBron James emerged from the longest season in NBA history with a fourth championship ring, he returned home and planned the first Christmas family vacation of his adult life.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry wants to play until he's 40, perhaps even beyond. And he wants it to be with the Golden State Warriors the entire way.
HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden hasn’t reported to Houston Rockets camp and coach Stephen Silas said Monday that he didn’t know when the All-Star guard would arrive.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jacob Gilyard made a 3-pointer with 19.5 seconds left and No. 19 Richmond beat Wofford 77-72 on Monday in a game that was arranged only two days earlier.
NEW YORK (AP) — Longtime St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright has won the Roberto Clemente Award, given annually by Major League Baseball for community involvement and philanthropy.
NEW YORK (AP) — Japanese star pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano has been posted by the Yomiuri Giants and is available for bidding to major league teams.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have acquired closer Raisel Iglesias from the Cincinnati Reds for right-hander Noé Ramirez and a player to be named or cash.
NEW YORK (AP) — Coach Tara VanDerveer and Stanford are the new No. 1 in The Associated Press women's basketball poll.
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's Beitar Jerusalem soccer club, which has gained notoriety for its racist fans and refusal to have an Arab player on its roster, announced on Monday that a member of the Emirati ruling family has purchased a 50% stake in the team.
Gonzaga and Baylor remained atop the AP Top 25 men's basketball poll Monday after their hotly anticipated weekend game in Indianapolis was called off about 90 minutes before tipoff because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the Bulldogs' program.
NEW YORK (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the decision says the New York Jets fired defensive coordinator Gregg Williams a day after his stunning play call cost the team its first win of the season.
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The National Women's Soccer League is returning to Kansas City after an ownership group led by local businesspeople that includes the fiancé of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was awarded an expansion franchise Monday.
BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Police arrested a man Monday they say broke into a mansion owned by former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen and made himself comfortable on a couch while no one else was in the home.
SANTA CATERINA VULFURVA, Italy (AP) — Marco Odermatt fulfilled his potential on Monday by becoming first Swiss skier to win a men's World Cup giant slalom in nearly 10 years.
