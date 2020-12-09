NASCAR

Dec. 9, 2020
Michigan cancels showdown with Ohio State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Citing a rising number of COVID-19 cases in its program, Michigan canceled its annual showdown with Ohio State on Tuesday as college football lurches toward the end of the season without one of its cornerstone rivalry games.

Wilson shines as No. 5 Kansas beats No. 8 Creighton, 73-72

  • By DAVE SKRETTA AP Basketball Writer

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jalen Wilson hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 42 seconds remaining, then watched as Marcus Zegarowski missed the last of three free throws after fouling him with 1.1 seconds left, allowing fifth-ranked Kansas to escape with a 73-72 victory over No. 8 Creighton on Tuesday night.

Players walk off in protest against alleged racism in CL
• By STEVE DOUGLAS AP Sports Writer

  • By STEVE DOUGLAS AP Sports Writer

In a powerful protest against alleged racism, players from Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir walked off the field during a Champions League game on Tuesday and didn’t return after a match official was accused of using insulting language about a Black coach.

AP Interview: Emmert says NCAA must stay open to reform
• By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer

  • By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — NCAA President Mark Emmert hopes lessons learned through navigating the pandemic will lead college sports leaders to be more open to future reform and to prioritize opportunities for athletes when it comes time to cut costs.

Garber recounts MLS successes, but acknowledges losses
• By ANNE M. PETERSON AP Sports Writer

  • By ANNE M. PETERSON AP Sports Writer

Commissioner Don Garber said while Major League Soccer is on track to have losses nearing $1 billion this year because of the coronavirus, he's proud of the way the league was able to navigate the pandemic and complete a difficult season.

Royals, 1B Carlos Santana agree to $17 million, 2-year deal

  • By DAVE SKRETTA AP Sports Writer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals and veteran first baseman Carlos Santana have agreed to a $17 million, two-year contract that plugs one of their biggest offensive holes while providing some clubhouse leadership for a rebuilding club.

Perfection denied
• Updated

  • Updated

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers spent three months flirting with perfection, insisting all the time they were far from flawless.

UAE royal buys stake in controversial Israeli soccer club
• By JOSEF FEDERMAN Associated Press

  • By JOSEF FEDERMAN Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's Beitar Jerusalem soccer club, which has gained notoriety for its racist fans and refusal to have an Arab player on its roster, announced on Monday that a member of the Emirati ruling family has purchased a 50% stake in the team.

Gonzaga, Baylor remain atop AP Top 25 after game scrapped
• By DAVE SKRETTA AP Basketball Writer

  • By DAVE SKRETTA AP Basketball Writer

Gonzaga and Baylor remained atop the AP Top 25 men's basketball poll Monday after their hotly anticipated weekend game in Indianapolis was called off about 90 minutes before tipoff because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the Bulldogs' program.

Mahomes' fiancé part of NWSL expansion team ownership
• By DAVE SKRETTA AP Sports Writer

  • By DAVE SKRETTA AP Sports Writer

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The National Women's Soccer League is returning to Kansas City after an ownership group led by local businesspeople that includes the fiancé of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was awarded an expansion franchise Monday.