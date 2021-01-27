NASCAR

Jan. 27, 2021
0
0
0
0
0

Bruins overpower Pens
National Sports

Bruins overpower Pens

BOSTON (AP) - Craig Smith scored with 11 seconds left in overtime, and the Boston Bruins recovered after blowing a two-goal lead to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Tuesday night.

+3
Chiefs coach Reid's patience in struggling players pays off
National Sports
AP

Chiefs coach Reid's patience in struggling players pays off

  • By DAVE SKRETTA AP Sports Writer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mecole Hardman trudged to the sideline as the Bills trotted onto the field, then slumped onto the bench and tossed a huge Kansas City Chiefs coat over his head like a shroud as Buffalo took advantage of his fumbled punt for an easy touchdown.

Pens outlast Rangers
National Sports

Pens outlast Rangers

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Jake Guentzel scored the 100th goal of his NHL career with less than two minutes remaining, rallying the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 3-2 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday night.