- By NOAH TRISTER AP Baseball Writer
-
It could be a while before the Baseball Writers' Association of America votes anyone new into the Hall of Fame.
BOSTON (AP) - Craig Smith scored with 11 seconds left in overtime, and the Boston Bruins recovered after blowing a two-goal lead to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Tuesday night.
- By W.G. RAMIREZ Associated Press
-
LAS VEGAS (AP) — David Perron and Brayden Schenn scored in a shootout to lift the St. Louis Blues over the Vegas Golden Knights 5-4 on Tuesday night.
- By JOHN COON Associated Press
-
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Rudy Gobert had 18 points, 19 rebounds and four blocked shots, and the Utah Jazz beat the New York Knicks 108-94 on Tuesday night for their ninth consecutive win.
- By STEPHEN WADE AP Sports Writer
-
TOKYO (AP) — Remember the word: Playbook.
- By KRISTIE RIEKEN AP Sports Writer
-
HOUSTON (AP) — John Wall scored 24 points in his first game against his former team, leading the Houston Rockets to a 107-88 victory over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.
- By JIM VERTUNO AP Sports Writer
-
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austin Reaves scored 23 points and made two free throws with 18.3 seconds left that proved to be the difference as No. 24 Oklahoma beat short-handed No. 5 Texas 80-79 on Tuesday night.
- By STEVE DOUGLAS AP Sports Writer
-
Fueled by a sparkling attacking display, Manchester City's players powered to the top of the Premier League for the first time this season — and even the opposition are stopping to admire their work.
- By ROB MAADDI AP Sports Writer
-
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies and two-time All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto agreed on a $115.5 million, five-year contract, two people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — All-Pro quarterback Aaron Rodgers says “I don’t think there’s any reason why I wouldn’t be back” with the Green Bay Packers next season.
- By DAVE SKRETTA AP Sports Writer
-
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mecole Hardman trudged to the sideline as the Bills trotted onto the field, then slumped onto the bench and tossed a huge Kansas City Chiefs coat over his head like a shroud as Buffalo took advantage of his fumbled punt for an easy touchdown.
LONDON (AP) — Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has issued a plea for discrimination to be challenged at the Premier League club and across the world as part of the club's campaign against anti-Semitism.
- By JENNA FRYER AP Auto Racing Writer
-
James Hinchcliffe will return to Andretti Autosport for a full IndyCar season, a huge recovery after the popular Canadian cobbled only six races together last year.
LONDON (AP) — Chelsea hired Thomas Tuchel as manager on Tuesday on an 18-month contract to replace the fired Frank Lampard.
- By The Associated Press
-
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:
- By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer
-
At least it can't be said Tony Finau is in a slump. He hasn't won enough for that.
NEW YORK (AP) — Harthorne Wingo, a fan favorite and reserve on the New York Knicks’ 1973 NBA championship team, has died. He was 73.
- By HOWARD FENDRICH AP Sports Writer
-
WASHINGTON (AP) — Left-handed reliever Brad Hand finalized a $10.5 million, one-year contract with the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, giving the team more strength and flexibility in the back end of its bullpen.
- By The Associated Pres
-
Washington promoted Jennifer King to assistant running backs coach Tuesday, making her the first Black female assistant position coach in the NFL.
- By STEPHEN WADE AP Sports Writer
-
TOKYO (AP) — With calls for a cancellation mounting, pressure is building on Japanese organizers and the IOC to explain exactly how they plan to hold the Tokyo Olympics in the midst of a pandemic.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't look very far to find a new offensive coordinator, promoting quarterbacks coach Matt Canada to the position on Monday to replace Randy Fichtner.
- By TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer
-
CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James went on tear in the fourth quarter on his former home court, scoring 23 of his 46 points to keep the Los Angeles Lakers unbeaten on the road with a 115-108 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.
DALLAS (AP) — Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray was ejected after what appeared to be an intentional shot to the groin area of Dallas' Tim Hardaway Jr. in the second half of their game Monday night.
- By BRIAN MAHONEY AP Basketball Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden and Kevin Durant each scored 20 points despite three relatively quiet quarters, and the Brooklyn Nets broke away with a big run in the fourth to beat the Miami Heat 98-85 on Monday night.
- By KRISTIE RIEKEN AP Sports Writer
-
HOUSTON (AP) — An erroneous report saying Michael Brantley had agreed to a contract with the Toronto Blue Jays had the outfielder fielding goodbye texts from his Houston Astros teammates most of Wednesday morning.
- By JIMMY GOLEN AP Sports Writer
-
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — As soon as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the NFC title game, Brian Pope went shopping for a Tom Brady jersey to wear when he watches them play in the Super Bowl.
- By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer
-
The PGA Championship is headed back to Southern Hills next year, the Oklahoma course that gets its eighth major championship earlier than expected after the PGA of America cut ties with former President Donald Trump.
- By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer
-
Investment bank Citi decided Monday to keep its sponsorship of Justin Thomas, condemning the anti-gay slur he muttered and requiring him to donate a “meaningful portion” of his deal as part of an active role in LGBTQ causes.
- By JAKE SEINER AP Sports Writer
-
The Cactus League and Arizona community leaders have asked Major League Baseball to delay the start of spring training due to coronavirus concerns just over three weeks before pitchers and catchers are supposed to report.
- By AARON BEARD AP Basketball Writer
-
Gonzaga, Baylor and Villanova remained atop The Associated Press men's college basketball poll Monday, while ninth-ranked Alabama climbed to its highest ranking in 14 years.
- By The Associated Press
-
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Jake Guentzel scored the 100th goal of his NHL career with less than two minutes remaining, rallying the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 3-2 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday night.
NEW YORK (AP) - The Yankees made another high-risk offseason addition to their starting rotation, acquiring right-hander Jameson Taillon from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday for four prospects.
- By EDDIE PELLS AP National Writer
-
For Tom Brady, another trip to the Super Bowl — but this time, in a Tampa Bay uniform.
- By JOHN WAWROW AP Sports Writer
-
Josh Allen led the Buffalo Bills to their first AFC championship game in 27 years. He and the rest of the team will need to be better to take the next step.
- By DAVE SKRETTA AP Sports Writer
-
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — It took the Kansas City Chiefs five frustrating decades to make their second Super Bowl appearance.
- By FRED GOODALL AP Sports Writer
-
Tom Brady's signing with the Buccaneers as a free agent last winter spawned hope that brighter days were ahead for a once-downtrodden franchise.
- By STEPHEN WHYNO AP Sports Writer
-
WASHINGTON (AP) — All-Star closer Brad Hand has agreed to a deal with the Washington Nationals, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
- By GREG BEACHAM AP Sports Writer
-
LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — Si Woo Kim birdied two of the final three holes to finish a rock-solid, 8-under 64, coolly rallying past late-charging Patrick Cantlay by one shot to win The American Express on Sunday for his third PGA Tour victory.
