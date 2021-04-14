- By WAYNE PARRY Associated Press
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — States around the country are realizing what gamblers figured out long ago: The future of sports betting — and tax money to be made from it — is online.
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - The Arizona Cardinals have signed running back James Conner to a one-year contract.
- By STEPHEN WHYNO AP Hockey Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) — Anthony Mantha had a two points in his Washington debut, Alex Ovechkin scored the 728th goal of his NHL career and the Capitals beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-1 Tuesday night for their third consecutive victory.
- By DAVE CAMPBELL AP Sports Writer
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 31 points on 11-for-15 shooting in his most productive performance in 2 1/2 months, as the Brooklyn Nets blew out the Minnesota Timberwolves 127-97 on Tuesday afternoon.
- By JENNA FRYER AP Auto Racing Writer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jimmie Johnson, with wisps of gray in his beard, is a 45-year-old rookie in the IndyCar Series ready to reintroduce himself.
- By MICHAEL MAROT AP Sports Writer
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bobby “Slick” Leonard, the former NBA player and Hall of Fame coach who won three ABA championships with the Indiana Pacers and spent more than a half century with the organization, has died. He was 88.
- By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The idea was to create golfing heroes, not necessarily a Masters champion.
MIAMI (AP) — This year's CONCACAF Gold Cup final will be played on Aug. 1 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
- By TERESA M. WALKER AP Sports Writer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee State is banking on Eddie George's name, connections and football knowledge as a former NFL running back to return the proud program with 13 Black national championships to national prominence.
- By TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer
CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians first baseman Yu Chang shared some racist tweets he received after making a costly error in Monday night's game in Chicago.
- By PAT GRAHAM AP Sports Writer
DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets will be without Jamal Murray indefinitely after the dynamic point guard suffered a torn ACL in his left knee.
- By The Associated Press
A look at what’s happening around the majors today:
- By LARRY LAGE AP Hockey Writer
The defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning went into the NHL trade deadline without much money to make a move.
PITTSBURGH (TNS) - Trevor Cahill and Luis Oviedo are the oldest and youngest players on the Pirates' roster. When Cahill made his MLB debut with Oakland on April 7, 2009, Oviedo was just 9 years old. Entering Monday's game, the 21-year-old Oviedo had recorded nine major league outs. Cahill h…
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was charged Monday with driving while intoxicated resulting in serious physical injury after a crash that left a 5-year-old girl critically injured.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Jeff Carter wasn't planning on leaving Los Angeles. The veteran forward put down roots during a decade with the Kings, a highly successful run that included a pair of Stanley Cups.
NEW YORK (AP) - Flat cap or not, the Washington Capitals refused to stand by and watch their division foes improve their rosters without making a move at the NHL trade deadline Monday.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - In the raw aftermath of another killing of a Black man by police in Minnesota, there was no place for pro sports in the Twin Cities on Monday.
- By BEN ROSS Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 53 points to pass Wilt Chamberlain for the most in Warriors franchise history as Golden State beat the Denver Nuggets 116-107 on Monday night.
NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle had 34 points and 10 rebounds against his former team and the New York Knicks beat the Los Angeles Lakers 111-96 on Monday night for their third straight victory.
- By STEPHEN WHYNO AP Hockey Writer
Thank divisional play through the first two rounds of the playoffs for a little extra spice at the NHL trade deadline.
- By KRISTIE RIEKEN AP Sports Writer
HOUSTON (AP) — Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch reflected on the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal that cost him his job as the team’s manager in his return to Houston on Monday, saying it put a “cloud over the sport.”
- By MARGARET STAFFORD Associated Press
- By HOWARD FENDRICH AP Sports Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber, Josh Bell and Josh Harrison were reinstated from the injured list Monday by the Washington Nationals, making the team's roster nearly whole again after a coronavirus outbreak sidelined nine players and caused postponement of four games.
- By JOHN WAWROW AP Sports Writer
The coronarvirus pandemic turned the usual large number of NHL trade deadline deals into a trickle on Monday.
- By DAVE CAMPBELL AP Sports Writer
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins postponed their game against the Boston Red Sox on Monday because of safety concerns following the fatal police shooting of a Black man and the potential for unrest in the area.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal judge approved a partial deal between players on the women's national team and the U.S. Soccer Federation over unequal working conditions.
- By STEPHEN WHYNO AP Hockey Writer
Nick Foligno is leaving his family back in Columbus to join Toronto and will have to isolate for seven days before getting on the ice for the Maple Leafs. He will miss at least five games.
- By TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns remain in active pursuit of defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, a person familiar with the situation told the Associated Press on Monday. The free agent visited the team last month and could do so again.
- By The Associated Press
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:
- By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The question became inevitable at some of the bigger golf tournaments, whether it was for Jordan Spieth or Tiger Woods. And it had nothing to do with them.
- By TALES AZZONI AP Sports Writer
MADRID (AP) — The cities of Innsbruck in Austria and Turin in Italy will co-host the Davis Cup Finals along with the Spanish capital of Madrid this year, the International Tennis Federation said Monday.
- By NOAH TRISTER AP Baseball Writer
The new-look Mets have a familiar problem so far: Even when Jacob deGrom is on the mound, they're surprisingly beatable.
- By TIM REYNOLDS AP Sports Writer
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Hideki Matsuyama almost turned down his first chance to play the Masters. It was a month after a devastating earthquake and tsunami in Japan, disasters that killed thousands and destroyed much of the region he called home in March 2011.
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Colton Sceviour scored two, quick goals just hours after coming off waivers and the streaking Pittsburgh Penguins rolled to a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday night.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - JT Brubaker pitched into the sixth inning and had the first three RBIs of his career to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Chicago Cubs 7-1 on Sunday.
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) - Martin Truex Jr. won a stirring, laps-long duel for the lead with teammate Denny Hamlin in the delayed NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday night.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) - Hideki Matsuyama delivered golf-mad Japan the grandest and greenest prize of all.
- By YURI KAGEYAMA and KOJI UEDA Associated Press
-
TOKYO (AP) — Led by Japan's prime minister, the country celebrated golfer Hideki Matsuyama's victory in the Masters — the first Japanese player to win at Augusta National and pull on the famous green jacket.
