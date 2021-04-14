NASCAR

April 14, 2021
Padres get to Pirates
Padres get to Pirates

PITTSBURGH (TNS) - Trevor Cahill and Luis Oviedo are the oldest and youngest players on the Pirates' roster. When Cahill made his MLB debut with Oakland on April 7, 2009, Oviedo was just 9 years old. Entering Monday's game, the 21-year-old Oviedo had recorded nine major league outs. Cahill h…

Ex-Chiefs coach Reid charged with felony DUI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was charged Monday with driving while intoxicated resulting in serious physical injury after a crash that left a 5-year-old girl critically injured.

Capitals trade for Mantha

NEW YORK (AP) - Flat cap or not, the Washington Capitals refused to stand by and watch their division foes improve their rosters without making a move at the NHL trade deadline Monday.

Struggling Nationals get back Schwarber, Bell, Harrison
AP

Struggling Nationals get back Schwarber, Bell, Harrison

  • By HOWARD FENDRICH AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber, Josh Bell and Josh Harrison were reinstated from the injured list Monday by the Washington Nationals, making the team's roster nearly whole again after a coronavirus outbreak sidelined nine players and caused postponement of four games.

Pens dust Devils, 5-2
Pens dust Devils, 5-2

  • Updated

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Colton Sceviour scored two, quick goals just hours after coming off waivers and the streaking Pittsburgh Penguins rolled to a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday night.

Pirates plunder Cubbies
Pirates plunder Cubbies

  • Updated

PITTSBURGH (AP) - JT Brubaker pitched into the sixth inning and had the first three RBIs of his career to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Chicago Cubs 7-1 on Sunday.