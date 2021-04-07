- By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — It was April 7, 2003. Exactly 18 years ago Wednesday, Syracuse defeated Kansas to win the NCAA men’s basketball national championship. The biggest win in school history, the biggest win in the Hall of Fame career of Orange coach Jim Boeheim.
- By JANIE McCAULEY AP Sports Writer
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry’s tender tailbone much-improved, the two-time MVP led one of those furious finishes that defined Golden State during recent years and all those NBA Finals runs.
HOUSTON (AP) - The first woman to accuse Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment in a lawsuit spoke publicly on Tuesday, alleging she was terrorized by her encounter with the NFL player and that he needs to be held accountable for his actions.
- By MICHAEL WAGAMAN Associated Press
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Clayton Kershaw struck out eight in seven smooth innings to send the Athletics to their worst start in more than a century, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat winless Oakland 5-1 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight victory.
- By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole struck out 13 and walked none over seven scoreless innings in his most dominant start since joining the New York Yankees, overwhelming the Baltimore Orioles 7-2 Tuesday night for his first win this season.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. should be able to avoid surgery on his left shoulder, the team said a day after he slightly dislocated it taking a hard swing.
- By KEN POWTAK Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox will have a new look on Patriots’ Day weekend.
- By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Rory McIlroy stopped by to encourage Tiger Woods as he recovers from multiple leg injuries and might have come away with some inspiration of his own.
- By JUAN A. LOZANO Associated Press
- By PAUL NEWBERRY AP Sports Writer
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau let his bravado get the best of him the last time he was at Augusta National.
- By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Sports Writer
Becoming national champion was a far-fetched dream when Scott Drew first uttered that possibility during his introduction as Baylor’s coach after taking over a decimated and scandal-plagued program nearly 18 years ago.
- By TIM REYNOLDS AP Sports Writer
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Brooks Koepka is swinging the club fine, a good sign going into the Masters.
- By MICHAEL MAROT AP Sports Writer
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA used the single-site concept for its marquee championship out of necessity.
- By PAT GRAHAM AP Sports Writer
DENVER (AP) — The All-Star Game will be played at hitter-friendly Coors Field.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Starting pitchers Jon Lester and Patrick Corbin, closer Brad Hand and four position players expected in the lineup — left fielder Kyle Schwarber, first baseman Josh Bell, second baseman Josh Harrison and catcher Yan Gomes — were put on the 10-day injured list by the Washing…
- By The Associated Press
A look at what's happening around the majors today:
North Carolina has turned to former Tar Heels player and assistant coach Hubert Davis to lead the storied men's basketball program as the successor to Hall of Famer Roy Williams.
NEW YORK (AP) - Sam Darnold was the face of a hopeful franchise, a promising playmaker who might just be the New York Jets' quarterback for at least the next decade.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Susanna Frare said her family decided to take a "calculated risk" attending the home opener of the Texas Rangers, the first major U.S. pro sports event to approach capacity in a stadium since the coronavirus shutdown more than a year ago.
CINCINNATI (TNS) - The Pirates aren't built for this.
- By DAVE SKRETTA AP Basketball Writer
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Baylor knew it would need to play to near-perfection to end Gonzaga's flawless season.
- By EDDIE PELLS AP National Writer
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. hurt himself taking a hard swing Monday night and immediately left the game against the San Francisco Giants.
- By PAT GRAHAM AP Sports Writer
DENVER (AP) — Major League Baseball plans to relocate the All-Star Game to Coors Field in Denver after pulling this year's Midsummer Classic from Atlanta over objections to sweeping changes to Georgia's voting laws, according to a person familiar with the decision.
- By BRIAN MAHONEY AP Basketball Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 40 points, Jeff Green made two free throws with 3.7 seconds left and the Brooklyn Nets overcome the early loss of James Harden to beat the New York Knicks 114-112 on Monday night.
- By TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer
CLEVELAND (AP) — Patrick Carney wasn't nervous before his first live drumming gig in more than a year, just honored.
- By HOWARD FENDRICH AP Sports Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) — It's rare for there to be an abundance of intrigue associated with an otherwise mundane workout the day before a baseball club opens its regular season. Run the bases. Field. Hit. Yawn.
- By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Jordan Spieth was a 20-year-old with a 30-year-old head on his shoulders when he first played the Masters and nearly won until Bubba Watson rallied over the last 11 holes to beat him.
- By FRED GOODALL AP Sports Writer
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis has apologized for tweeting an anti-Asian slur, saying he didn’t understand the offensive nature of a word he used.
- By AARON BEARD AP Basketball Writer
North Carolina has reached an agreement with assistant coach Hubert Davis to take over the storied men’s basketball program, a person with knowledge of the situation said Monday.
- By DENNIS WASZAK Jr. AP Pro Football Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets traded quarterback Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers, ending a stint that was marked by a few flashes of brilliance, inconsistent play and unfortunate injuries.
- By JANIE McCAULEY AP Sports Writer
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Chiney and Nneka Ogwumike had their chances at championships for Stanford that fell short before the sisters finally celebrated one in San Antonio when the Cardinal finally got it done again.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos was suspended for two games and fined Monday for his role in an on-field brawl during the season's opening weekend, the first discipline given by Michael Hill in his new role as Major League Baseball's senior vice president for on-f…
- By ANNE M. PETERSON AP Sports Writer
U.S. Soccer, Major League Soccer and the National Women's Soccer League are joining a trial program that will allow teams two additional substitutes for suspected concussions in each match.
- By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Robert MacIntyre was 12 tournaments into his rookie season on the European Tour when he wanted to go home to Scotland, a surprise only because of his blue-collar nature to never shy away from a fight.
- By NOAH TRISTER AP Baseball Writer
In the first few games of the season, hot streaks are magnified — although this performance by Yermín Mercedes would have probably stood out any time.
- By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A look at some of the anniversaries this year at the Masters:
- By GREG BEACHAM AP Sports Writer
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — In the first inning alone, Shohei Ohtani threw a ball nearly 101 mph and hit a homer that jumped off his bat at 115 mph.
