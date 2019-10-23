NASCAR 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Oct. 23, 2019 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Click to subscribe to TheDerrick.com! Display Ads Donovan & Bauer Auto Group Community Services of Venango County Callaghans Clarion Fed Cynthia Cauvel Estate Planning Grandview Hetricks Home Imp Hume of Corry Bulletin Most Popular Articles ArticlesKane man dies as result of Forest County crashAntkowiak says new job gives her 'a mission'3 hurt in Bredinsburg crashPolk-related bill passes House committeeOil City man accused of stealing car21 face drug charges in Clarion CountyRocky Grove woman faces several chargesRainy Linn's towering impact recalled as friends mourn lossMan killed in crash identifiedGirl charged after incident at Clarion Psych Clinic See more events Upcoming Events Oct 23 Luncheon Wed, Oct 23, 2019 Oct 24 Rocky Grove VFD Bingo Thu, Oct 24, 2019 Oct 25 Dinner Fri, Oct 25, 2019 Oct 25 Dinner Fri, Oct 25, 2019 Oct 25 Fundraiser Fri, Oct 25, 2019