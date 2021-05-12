- By JOE REEDY AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Talen Horton-Tucker made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 21.1 seconds remaining in overtime, and the Los Angeles Lakers improved their hopes of avoiding the play-in tournament and prevented the New York Knicks from clinching a postseason berth with a 101-99 victory Tuesday night.
- By JANIE McCAULEY AP Sports Writer
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jordan Poole hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:43 left, Andrew Wiggins scored the next time down and finished with 38 points, rallying the Golden State Warriors past the Phoenix Suns 122-116 on Tuesday night.
- By PATRICK STEVENS Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bryce Harper treated heckling fans to a long home run, Andrew Knapp delivered a key pinch-hit in place of injured catcher J.T. Realmuto and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 6-2 on Tuesday night.
- By KRISTIE RIEKEN AP Sports Writer
HOUSTON (AP) — Shohei Ohtani struck out 10 in an impressive duel with Lance McCullers Jr., and the Houston Astros broke loose against the Angels' bullpen to beat Los Angeles 5-1 Tuesday night.
- KEN POWTAK Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 24 points and the Miami Heat clinched a playoff spot and locked the Boston Celtics into the play-in tournament Tuesday night with a 129-121 victory.
- By IAN NICHOLAS QUILLEN Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Michael Raffl scored from a tight angle with 1.8 seconds remaining and the Washington Capitals beat the short-handed Boston Bruins 2-1 on Tuesday night in the teams' regular season finale.
- By JOE REEDY AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James will miss at least one more game to make sure his sprained right ankle is as healthy as possible.
DENVER (AP) — San Diego shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was among three players the Padres added to the injured list due to health and safety protocols.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A college baseball player from South Dakota whose prosthetic arm was stolen from his vehicle got it back Tuesday after it was found at a recycling plant.
- By JAKE SEINER AP Baseball Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom resumed playing catch and plans to evaluate his mechanics after New York placed him on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with tightness in his right side.
- By STEPHEN WHYNO AP Sports Writer
BALTIMORE (AP) — Preakness officials said Tuesday they are allowing Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit to enter Saturday’s race subject to additional testing and monitoring.
- By MARK LONG AP Pro Football Writer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence was fielding calls, posing for pictures and still hugging everyone in sight when he realized the Jacksonville Jaguars were about to be back on the clock during the first round of the NFL draft.
- By The Associated Press
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:
- By JANIE McCAULEY AP Baseball Writer
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Major League Baseball instructed the Athletics to explore relocation options as the team tries to secure a new ballpark it hopes will keep the club in Oakland long-term.
- By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER Associated Press
HONOLULU (AP) — Colt Brennan, a star quarterback at the University of Hawaii who finished third in the 2007 Heisman Trophy balloting, died early Tuesday, his father said. He was 37.
- By STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann retired Tuesday in his 13th season in the majors, ending a career in which he threw the first no-hitter in Washington Nationals' history and earned two All-Star selections.
- By STEPHEN WHYNO AP Sports Writer
BALTIMORE (AP) — Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit was treated with an antifungal ointment containing the steroid betamethasone that caused the horse to fail a postrace drug test, trainer Bob Baffert said Tuesday.
- By The Associated Press
A look at what's happening around the majors today:
PITTSBURGH (TNS) - It's been a tale of two Mitch Kellers all season. He started the year with a bad outing, and has alternated between good and bad in every start since.
- By W.G. RAMIREZ Associated Press
LAS VEGAS (AP) — J.T. Compher scored a go-ahead goal in the third period, Philipp Grubauer made 36 saves, and the Colorado Avalanche preserved their chances to finish in first place in the West Division with a 2-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night.
- By KRISTIE RIEKEN AP Sports Writer
HOUSTON (AP) — Jared Walsh had another big game Monday night in what has become his breakout season with the Los Angeles Angels.
- By RAUL DOMINGUEZ Associated Press
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs used the agony of their most humiliating defeat this season as motivation for an uplifting victory, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.
- By TIM REYNOLDS AP Sports Writer
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Daniel Walcott was already excited to be in his first NHL game. He got even more excited when he got to see how his debut would happen.
- By PAUL GEREFFI Associated Press
SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Chris Driedger stopped 30 shots to record his third shutout of the season, Juho Lammikko scored a short-handed goal, and the Florida Panthers secured home-ice advantage for the opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs with a 4-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in the …
- By GEORGE HENRY AP Sports Writer
ATLANTA (AP) — Russell Westbrook has set the NBA record with his 182nd triple-double, surpassing the mark set by Oscar Robertson in 1974.
McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Dustin Johnson withdrew Monday from the AT&T Byron Nelson because of discomfort in his knee, one week before the second major of the year, the PGA Championship.
- By MARK LONG AP Pro Football Writer
Tim Tebow and Urban Meyer are apparently getting back together, this time in the NFL.
- By STEPHEN WHYNO AP Sports Writer
Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed a postrace drug test, once again raising questions about horse doping in the sport when the colt's blood sample was found to be in violation of the state's medication protocols for racehorses.
NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom will placed on the injured list by the New York Mets with tightness in his right side, a move that will keep the ace from taking the mound until May 20 at the earliest.
- By ROB MAADDI AP Pro Football Writer
The NFL has renewed nine grants totaling $2.5 million through its social justice platform Inspire Change.
- By JOHN WAWROW AP Hockey Writer
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Sabres captain Jack Eichel questioned his future in Buffalo on Monday by saying there’s a “a disconnect” with the team on whether to have surgery to repair his herniated disk.
- By GARY B. GRAVES AP Sports Writer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit is headed to Baltimore for the Preakness Stakes while trainer Bob Baffert said Monday that he won’t attend the race to avoid being a distraction in the wake of scrutiny following the colt’s failed postrace drug test.
- By HOWARD FENDRICH AP Tennis Writer
There are no American men in the ATP's Top 30 for the first time in the nearly half-century of computerized tennis rankings.
- By ANDREW DAMPF AP Sports Writer
ROME (AP) — Forget all that speculation about Serena Williams considering retirement after her emotional hand-to-heart gesture upon her Australian Open exit three months ago.
LONDON (AP) — UEFA was meeting virtually with the British government on Monday to discuss the logistics of using Wembley for the all-English Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea.
- By STEPHEN WADE AP Sports Writer
TOKYO (AP) — IOC President Thomas Bach has canceled a trip to Japan because of surging cases of COVID-19 in the country, the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee said Monday in a statement.
- By JOHN PYE AP Sports Writer
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Australian swimmer Cate Campbell has had to incorporate something new into her fine-tuning as she prepares for a fourth Olympics.
- By NOAH TRISTER AP Baseball Writer
A decade ago, Albert Pujols won his second World Series title with the St. Louis Cardinals. That same year, Justin Verlander was the American League MVP, and Miguel Cabrera won his first of three straight batting titles — the latter two would be accompanied by MVP honors of his own.
- By The Associated Press
A look at what's happening around the majors today:
