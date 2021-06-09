- By The Associated Press
-
PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open (all times local):
- By The Associated Press
-
A look at what's happening around the majors today:
- By AARON BEARD AP Sports Writer
-
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy closed another postseason series by turning away every shot. And he’s getting even stingier in net as reigning Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay advances in the playoffs.
PITTSBURGH (TNS) - Given the way his last couple seasons played out, one could hardly blame him if Mason Rudolph was eager to get as far away from Pittsburgh as soon as possible. Instead, the fourth-year Steelers quarterback signed a new contract this offseason to stay here through 2022, whi…
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Ke'Bryan Hayes hastily missed first base and was called out after hitting a first-inning homer, sending Walker Buehler on his way to seven scoreless innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3 Tuesday night.
- By JOHN COON Associated Press
-
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 45 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 112-109 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinals series on Tuesday night.
- By PAT GRAHAM AP Sports Writer
-
DENVER (AP) — Mark Stone scored on a breakaway 50 seconds into overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights overcame a two-goal deficit to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Tuesday night and take a 3-2 lead in their second-round series.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ke'Bryan Hayes forgot to touch 'em all.
- By DAN GELSTON AP Sports Writer
-
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid bounded on the court and pointed at Shake Milton following an electrifying stretch that might have saved Philadelphia's season and yelled, “I told you be ready!”
- By The Associated Press
-
A look at what's happening around the majors on Wednesday:
- By DAVE CAMPBELL AP Sports Writer
-
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The pitches Gerrit Cole threw in his last start weren't rotating as much, and the New York Yankees ace said the spin rate dropoff was due to mechanical flaws — sidestepping a recent accusation that he cut back on tacky substances amid a Major League Baseball crackdown.
- By AARON BEARD AP Sports Writer
-
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brayden Point and Ross Colton scored and Andrei Vasilevskiy controlled the crease, helping the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-0 on Tuesday night to win the second-round playoff series in five games.
- By ARNIE STAPLETON AP Sports Writer
-
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic was selected with the 41st draft pick when he entered the NBA seven years ago.
- By FRED GOODALL AP Sports Writer
-
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — No keeping Tom Brady off the practice field.
- By ROB MAADDI AP Pro Football Writer
-
Aaron Rodgers was a no-show and Tom Brady was full-go.
- By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Baseball Writer
-
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Khris Davis was designated for assignment Tuesday by the slumping Texas Rangers, a move more about the young team's standing than the struggles of the veteran slugger.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Washington Nationals put pitcher Austin Voth on the 10-day injured list with a fractured nose on Tuesday.
- By TOM CANAVAN AP Sports Writer
-
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley isn't going to work out with teammates on the field until his rehabilitation from a major knee injury is complete.
- By CHARLES ODUM AP Sports Writer
-
ATLANTA (AP) — Arthur Smith delivered a frank answer when asked about entering his first season as the Atlanta Falcons' coach without Julio Jones.
- By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer
-
Phoenix's Deandre Ayton had Guy Fieri leaping out of his courtside seat with a thundering dunk. Atlanta's Trae Young had Spike Lee leaving early in disappointment. Dallas' Luka Doncic impressed Paul George so much that the Clippers’ veteran insisted on trading jerseys with the youngster.
- By SAM PETREQUIN AP Sports Writer
-
PARIS (AP) — Don't get Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova wrong: Of course she's happy to finally make it to her first Grand Slam semifinal at age 29 after going 0-6 in major singles quarterfinals — and 0-5 in doubles quarterfinals — until now.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was held out of parts of practice Tuesday because of tightness in his left hamstring.
- By DOUG FEINBERG AP Basketball Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — It's been a rough start to the WNBA season with so many stars sidelined due to injures.
- By STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer
-
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers wasn’t with the Green Bay Packers for their first mandatory minicamp session Tuesday, the latest chapter in the standoff between the team and its MVP quarterback.
BOSTON (AP) — The NHL fined Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy $25,000 on Tuesday for his criticism of the officials after Game 4 of Boston's second-round playoff series against the New York Islanders.
- By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer
-
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rickie Fowler came up just short — one roll of the ball — in his last shot at avoiding sitting out another major when he failed to get through U.S. Open qualifying on Tuesday.
- By SAMUEL PETREQUIN AP Sports Writer
-
PARIS (AP) — Before the French Open, Tamara Zidansek had never advanced past the second round at any Grand Slam.
DENVER (AP) — United States defender Mark McKenzie was subjected to racial abuse on social media following his team's 3-2 victory over Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League final.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jim Fassel, a former coach of the New York Giants who was named NFL coach of the year in 1997 and led the team to the 2001 Super Bowl, has died. He was 71.

- By RICHARD J. MARCUS Associated Press
-
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado and Brian O’Grady each homered and had three RBIs to lead the San Diego Padres over the Chicago Cubs 9-4 on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series between National League contenders.
- By DAVID BRANDT AP Sports Writer
-
PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul and his rejuvenated right shoulder scored 21 points and dished 11 assists, Mikal Bridges added 23 points and the Phoenix Suns beat the Denver Nuggets 122-105 on Monday night in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals.
MONTREAL (AP) — Tyler Toffoli scored at 1:39 of overtime, lifting the Montreal Canadiens to a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Monday night and a four-game sweep of their second-round playoff series.
- By BRIAN MAHONEY AP Basketball Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 32 points in three quarters of a top-to-bottom blowout that sent the Brooklyn Nets halfway to the Eastern Conference finals with a 125-86 rout of the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night.
- By JIMMY GOLEN AP Sports Writer
-
BOSTON (AP) — Mathew Barzal scored one power-play goal and assisted on another, and Semyon Varlamov stopped 40 shots Monday night to give the New York Islanders a 5-4 victory over the Boston Bruins and a 3-2 lead in their second-round playoff series.
- By ERIC OLSON AP Sports Writer
-
National seeds Mississippi State and Mississippi earned spots in the NCAA baseball super regionals Monday, while Dallas Baptist and the upstart South Florida Bulls also continued their seasons.
- KEN POWTAK Associated Press
-
BOSTON (AP) — Christian Arroyo hit a two-run single in Boston’s three-run fourth inning, and the Red Sox took advantage of Miami’s shoddy play Monday to hold off the Marlins 5-3 for their fifth straight victory.
- By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer
-
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Already facing a long day, Rickie Fowler found the road even tougher Monday in 36-hole qualifying as he tried to avoid missing the U.S. Open for the first time in 11 years.
- By BRIAN MAHONEY AP Basketball Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Tom Thibodeau got the New York Knicks back to the playoffs, guiding the team to its second-best record in 20 years.
