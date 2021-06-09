NASCAR

June 9, 2021
Rudolph's goal is to start
PITTSBURGH (TNS) - Given the way his last couple seasons played out, one could hardly blame him if Mason Rudolph was eager to get as far away from Pittsburgh as soon as possible. Instead, the fourth-year Steelers quarterback signed a new contract this offseason to stay here through 2022, whi…

Tough night for Pirates' rookie Hayes
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Ke'Bryan Hayes hastily missed first base and was called out after hitting a first-inning homer, sending Walker Buehler on his way to seven scoreless innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3 Tuesday night.

Sticky situation? Cole says spin rate drop due to mechanics
AP

  • By DAVE CAMPBELL AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The pitches Gerrit Cole threw in his last start weren't rotating as much, and the New York Yankees ace said the spin rate dropoff was due to mechanical flaws — sidestepping a recent accusation that he cut back on tacky substances amid a Major League Baseball crackdown.

In the 2021 playoffs, the NBA's class of 2018 is showing up
AP

  • By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer

Phoenix's Deandre Ayton had Guy Fieri leaping out of his courtside seat with a thundering dunk. Atlanta's Trae Young had Spike Lee leaving early in disappointment. Dallas' Luka Doncic impressed Paul George so much that the Clippers’ veteran insisted on trading jerseys with the youngster.