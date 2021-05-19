- By The Associated Press
-
A look at what’s happening around the majors today:
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Rennie Stennett, the sure-handed second baseman who was part of the first all-Black starting lineup in major league history and later helped the Pittsburgh Pirates win the 1979 World Series, has died. He was 72.
PITTSBURGH (TNS) - Dermontti Dawson never played center other than on the scout team at the University of Kentucky. After being a second-round draft choice of the Steelers in 1988, he started five games at right guard, his college position, his rookie season in the NFL.
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer, his fourth in four games, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 Tuesday night.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Tristan Jarry bounced back from a shaky performance to stop 39 shots, and the Pittsburgh Penguins evened their first-round playoff series with the New York Islanders with a taut 2-1 victory on Tuesday night.
SEATTLE (AP) — Detroit Tigers right-hander Spencer Turnbull has not allowed a hit through seven innings against the Seattle Mariners.
- By KYLE HIGHTOWER AP Sports Writer
-
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 32 of his 50 points in the second half, and the Boston Celtics rallied to beat the Washington Wizards 118-100 in the play-in round on Tuesday night.
- By TIM REYNOLDS AP Sports Writer
-
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 32 shots, Steven Stamkos and Ondrej Palat had first-period goals and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 3-1 on Tuesday night to take a 2-0 lead in their Central Division first-round playoff series.
- By PAUL NEWBERRY AP Sports Writer
-
ATLANTA (AP) — Inspired by Kevin Pillar's return to the dugout, the New York Mets got homers from Jonathan Villar and Tomás Nido, an unlikely hit from Tommy Hunter and strong performances by a string of relievers to beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3 Tuesday night.
- By MICHAEL MAROT AP Sports Writer
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 14 points, 21 rebounds and nine assists, and the short-handed Indiana Pacers routed the Charlotte Hornets 144-117 in the Eastern Conference’s first play-in game Tuesday night.
- By JAY COHEN AP Baseball Writer
-
White Sox manager Tony La Russa said Yermín Mercedes made a “big mistake” when he crushed a 3-0 pitch from infielder Willians Astudillo for a solo homer in the ninth inning of Monday night's 16-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins.
- By JENNA FRYER AP Auto Racing Writer
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The kids were at last quieted when Indianapolis Motor Speedway opened for practice. Experience mattered once again, and a trio of former Indianapolis 500 winners led the way.
- By JOE REEDY AP Sports Writer
-
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels star outfielder Mike Trout is expected be sidelined for six to eight weeks because of a strained right calf, a setback that could keep him out through the All-Star break.
- By BEN NUCKOLS AP Sports Writer
-
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — For Rory McIlroy, winning didn't take care of everything.
- By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer
-
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Jordan Spieth has a much clearer outlook now than he did the last time the PGA Championship was at Kiawah Island.
- By CHARLES ODUM AP Sports Writer
-
ATLANTA (AP) — One day after celebrating his 36th birthday, Matt Ryan acknowledged his age has many wondering how long he'll continue to lead the Atlanta Falcons offense.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The short-handed Indiana Pacers will be down at least one more player for Tuesday night's play-in game against the Charlotte Hornets after forward Caris LeVert entered the league's health and safety protocol.
- By BEN NUCKOLS AP Sports Writer
-
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Brooks Koepka’s preparation for the PGA Championship included playing the AT&T Byron Nelson last week in Texas — just to see if he could walk 18 holes without pain in his surgically repaired right knee.
PARMA, Italy (AP) — Serena Williams’ disappointing return to tennis continued when she lost in straight sets to 68th-ranked Katerina Siniakova in the second round of the Emilia-Romagna Open on Tuesday.
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar suffered multiple nasal fractures when he was hit in the face by a fastball. The Mets say Pillar will meet with a facial specialist in Atlanta to determine the next steps.
LONDON (AP) — The all-British fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury to become undisputed world heavyweight champion has hit a snag.
NEW YORK (AP) - Bob Baffert was suspended Monday from entering horses at New York racetracks, pending an investigation into Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit's failed postrace drug test.
- By GREG BEACHAM AP Sports Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Albert Pujols delivered an RBI single in his Dodgers debut, and Walker Buehler pitched seven scoreless innings of one-hit ball in Los Angeles' 3-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night.
- By JOE REEDY AP Sports Writer
-
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 13th home run and the Los Angeles Angels defeated the slumping Cleveland Indians 7-4 on Monday night after star outfielder Mike Trout was injured early.
- By JAY COHEN AP Baseball Writer
-
CHICAGO (AP) — Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs heaped praise on Jon Lester and Kyle Schwarber in their return to Wrigley Field on Monday. They even shared some of their candy.
- By CHARLES ODUM AP Sports Writer
-
ATLANTA (AP) — Kevin Pillar is confident he escaped serious harm when he was hit in the face by a fastball during the New York Mets' 3-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Monday night.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout exited Monday night's game after the first inning because of a strained right calf.
- By The Associated Press
-
A look at what's happening around the majors on Tuesday:
- By JAY COHEN AP Baseball Writer
-
CHICAGO (AP) — Jon Lester and David Ross were together again at Wrigley Field on Monday. The old friends ran into each other on a concourse and shared a big hug.
- By STEPHEN WHYNO AP Sports Writer
-
- By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer
-
The first-ever playoff game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers could be tough to top.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday by the New York Yankees because of a left quad strain.
- By GREG BEACHAM AP Sports Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Albert Pujols has signed a major league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, moving 30 miles north to extend his remarkable career after leaving the Los Angeles Angels.
- By BRIAN MAHONEY AP Basketball Writer
-
The NBA playoffs should be entertaining, as they always are.
- By The Associated Press
-
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:
- By NOAH TRISTER AP Baseball Writer
-
Whatever the future holds, Kris Bryant is giving the Chicago Cubs plenty of production so far in 2021.
- By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer
-
LeBron vs. Steph.
- By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer
-
The compressed, coronavirus-threatened, NBA regular season like none other is over. All 1,080 games that were scheduled were played, and now the play-in round awaits.
